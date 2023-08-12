Eureka Engages Investor Relations

Vancouver, August 11, 2023 - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE:ERKA) (OTC:SCMCF) (FWB:S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company"), announces an renewal agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628) for marketing services beginning Aug 12th, 2023 and to be provided until Sept 30th, 2023 or until budget exhaustion. MIC will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the company through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration of EUR 200,000. The marketing activity will occur by email, Facebook, and Google. MIC does not have any prior relationship with the Company other than previous marketing engagements and will not receive any shares of the Company as compensation.

The Company also announces that it has engaged DMA Group ("DMA"), (Address: Box 1378, 821 Derksen, Vanderhoof, BC, V0J 3A0; email: dmckayassociates@hotmail.com) and its' principal Doug McKay, to provide investor relations services. DMA will provide a full suite of investor relations services to the Company including but not limited to strategic messaging, investor targeting and outreach as well as corporate communication services. DMA has been engaged for a twelve-month term at a rate of $7,500 per month. DMA does not have any prior relationship with the Company and will not receive any shares of the Company as compensation.

The Company also announces it has engaged James Berard ("Berard"), (Address: 616-188 Keefer St, Vancouver, BC, V6A 0E3; email: james_berard@hotmail.com) to provide investor relations services. Berard will provide a full suite of investor relations services to the Company including but not limited to strategic messaging, investor targeting and outreach as well as corporate communication services for the Company. Berard has been engaged for a 3-month term at a rate of $4,000 per month. The Company will also grant Berard 50,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $1.01 until August 1st, 2028. Berard, an arm's length service provider does not have any prior relationship with the Company.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium Corp. is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South, and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

Contact information:

Jeffrey Wilson: Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jwilson@eurekalithiumcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

