Northern Superior: Michael Gentile Shares Insights with Peter Grandich

Freehold, August 14, 2023 - Peter Grandich, financial author, is pleased to share a recent interview centered around Northern Superior Resources Inc. (TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF). In this conversation, Mr. Michael Gentile, director and largest shareholder, delves into the company's strategy and the recent resource estimate published on the Philibert project, in Quebec, Canada.

Northern Superior recently announced a compelling resource estimate on Philibert, one of its key projects, and continues to transform the Chibougamau Gold Camp in Quebec. The company also recently announced the spin-off of its Ontario assets, including the well-known TPK project, into an independent public company where it will remain the largest shareholder.

Peter Grandich commented: "Michael truly distinguishes himself as one of the sector's most astute investors, with a track record of securing a series of highly impressive investments. Rarely have I observed Michael exhibiting a level of focus on a particular opportunity, such as his current engagement with Northern Superior."

The interview refers to an article, which can be found here:

https://www.benzinga.com/news/23/08/33628231/with-a-new-world-class-mining-camp-has-northern-superior-just-made-itself-very-valuable-to-iamgold

Interview with Michael Gentile:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=s1y_yWYUa6o

About Michael Gentile

Mr. Gentile is considered one of the leading strategic investors in the junior mining sector, owning significant positions in over 20 small-cap mining companies. Mr. Gentile is currently a strategic advisor to Arianne Phosphate (DAN-V), Geomega Resources (GMA-V) and a director of Northern Superior Resources (SUP-V), Roscan Gold (ROS-V), Radisson Mining Resources (RDS-V) and Solstice Gold (SGC-V). Mr. Gentile recently co-founded Bastion Asset Management, an investment management firm based out of Montreal, Quebec and was previously a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with Formula Growth Limited.

About Peter Grandich

Peter Grandich entered Wall Street in the mid-1980s with neither formal education nor training, and within three years was appointed Head of Investment Strategy for a leading New York Stock Exchange-member firm. He would go on to hold positions as Chief Market Strategist, Portfolio Manager for four hedge funds and a mutual fund that bore his name. His abilities have resulted in hundreds of media interviews, including Good Morning America, Fox News, CNBC, Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Financial Post, Globe and Mail, US News & World Report, New York Times, Business Week, MarketWatch, Business News Network and dozens more. He has spoken at investment conferences around the globe, edited numerous investment newsletters and was one of the more sought-after financial commentators.

Grandich has been a member of the National Association of Christian Financial Consultants, The New York Society of Security Analysts, The Society of Quantitative Analysts and The Markets Technician Association. He served on the Boards of Athletes in Action, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Good News International Ministries and Catholic Athletes for Christ. Through Athletes in Action, Grandich assisted with Bible study and chapel services for the New York Giants and New York Yankees from 2002 to 2016.

His autobiography, Confessions of a Wall Street Whiz Kid, was first published in the fall of 2011. The second edition was released in 2014, while the third edition, Confessions of a Former Wall Street Whiz Kid, was issued in October 2015. The fourth edition of the book was later released in April 2019, and the fifth edition was issued in May 2021. The fifth edition of the book is currently available on Amazon.com.

Grandich was the editor and publisher of The Grandich Letter from 1984 to 2014. He was also Senior Commentator for Moneytalks.net from 2013 to 2015. In 2013, Grandich founded the Athletes & Business Alliance (ABA), a private organization of professional athletes and business executives who exchange ideas and build relationships with an emphasis on capitalizing on the talents of all involved. A symbiotic organization, ABA is a network of accomplished individuals in an environment where one can develop personal associations with a structured and supportive system of giving and receiving business. The ABA boasts a select membership of diverse senior-level executives, high net worth business owners, and both active and retired pro athletes. By invitation only, high-level corporate and business decision-makers and prominent athletes intermingle. To achieve success, businesses must utilize effective marketing tools, secure new customers to generate repeat business and provide superior customer service that engenders loyalty. The ABA provides an environment to do this and more.

