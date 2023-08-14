Goldsource Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, August 14, 2023 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQX: GXSFF) (FSE: G5MA) ("Goldsource" or the "Company"), a gold exploration company focused on the phased development of the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain Gold Project in Guyana, South America, announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase 215,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a five-year term expiring August 11, 2028. The stock options were granted to a director of the Company and are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.

Also, Goldsource is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating at the upcoming 2023 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado taking place September 12-15, 2023.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana, South America. The Company is led by an experienced management team, proven in making precious metals exploration discoveries and executing on phased project development in the Americas.

