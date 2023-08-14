Juggernaut Cancels Previously Announced Financing in Light of Recent Developments

Vancouver, August 14th 2023 - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:JUGR) (OTC:JUGRF) (FSE:4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") In light of recent developments in the surrounding areas where Juggernaut has been exploring management feels it is not appropriate at the present time to proceed with the previously announced financing of August 11th 2023 and therefore is cancelling it.

Mr. Dan Stuart, Director, President, and CEO of Juggernaut states:

"We are very excited by our three fully funded drill programs unfolding simultaneously on Midas, Empire and Bingo that's hosted in the same geologic units as Goliath Resources Sure Bet discovery next door that is rapidly evolving into what looks like a new high grade district discovery, with much anticipation, we look forward to executing the inaugural drill and exploration programs and reporting results."

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is a precious metals and critical element project generator in the geopolitically stable jurisdiction of Canada, focused on the prolific geologic setting of northwestern British Columbia encompassing the Golden Triangle.

View Juggernaut videos by Clicking Here.

For more information, please contact

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Dan Stuart

President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer

604-559-8028

info@juggernautexploration.com

www.juggernautexploration.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.