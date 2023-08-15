ESGold Terminates Earn-In Option Agreement with Nepean Bay Joint Venture

Vancouver, August 14, 2023 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU) (Frankfurt:N2W) (OTC:SEKZF) announces it has elected to terminate the Earn-In Joint Venture Agreement signed on May 30th, 2022, with Nepean Bay Joint Venture for the purpose of jointly exploring and developing the Ottawa River Gold Project. As a result of the agreement termination, Nepean Bay Joint Venture will retain 100% ownership of its Ottawa River Gold property interests.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company's commitment to environmental recovery solutions remains it's principle and primary focus when evaluating mining projects.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.ca.

