Newlox Announces Update on Status of MCTO

Vancouver, British Columbia, 14 August 2023 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE: LUX | Frankfurt/Stuttgart: NGO | PINK: NWLXF), is providing an update on the status of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") that was granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on 1 August 2023. The Company is providing this bi-weekly status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

The Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, including the related management discussion and analysis, and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial certifications (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") were not filed before the Filing Deadline of July 31, 2023 (the "Filing Deadline"). Pursuant to National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") the Company has voluntarily applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order related to the Company's securities to be imposed against the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to trade securities of the Company (the "MCTO"). The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed. All other securityholders will still be able to trade in the securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company confirms that, except as provided herein, there are no changes from its news release dated 1 August 2023. The Company reports that the audit is progressing and the Company expects to file the Annual Financial Filings by 25 August 2023.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed and the MCTO has been revoked, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing default status reports in the form of further press releases every two weeks. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

