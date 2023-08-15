Menü Artikel
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

02:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

LONDON, August 15, 2023 -

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006449366

Issuer Name

Ecora Resources PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Vancouver

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

Discretionary Clients

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Jul-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Jul-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.9939%

0.000000

4.9939

12,876,968

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.1234%

0.000000

6.1234%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0006449366


12,876,968


4.9939%

Sub Total 8.A

12,876,968

4.9939%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights





Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

4.9939%


4.9939%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Canaccord Adams Financial Group Inc.

0.0001%


0.0001%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Collins Stewart Inc.

0.0001%


0.0001%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Canaccord Adams (Delaware) Inc.

0.0001%


0.0001%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity LLC

0.0001%


0.0001%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited

4.9938%


4.9938%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited

4.9938%


4.9938%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited

4.9938%


4.9938%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

0.5339%


0.5339%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Punter Southall Wealth Limited

0.1168%


0.1168%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Adam & Co Investment Management Limited

0.0993%


0.0993%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited (formerly Hargreave Hale Limited)

4.4599%


4.4599%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

31-Jul-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Blackpool, England

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774241/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Standard-Form-for-Notification-of-Major-Holdings


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Ecora Resources PLC

Ecora Resources PLC
Bergbau
Großbritannien
871733
GB0006449366
www.ecora-resources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
