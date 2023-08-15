EGR Exploration Begins Field Work at Detour West; Receives Grant

Vancouver, August 15, 2023 - EGR Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:EGR) ("EGR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its summer outcrop and prospecting program along with the completion of the airborne magnetic interpretation for drill targeting on the Detour West Gold Property. The Company has also been approved for the Ontario Junior Exploration Program grant (OJEP).

HIGHLIGHTS

Summer prospecting has been initiated by Canadian Exploration Services Limited on the Detour West Gold Property;

Multiple targets have been identified for summer prospecting;

EGR has been approved to receive up to $200,000 in funding from the Ontario government under the OJEP program

EGR has contracted Canadian Exploration Services Limited (CXS) to perform the summer prospecting program (www.cxsltd.com). The prospecting program intends to target a number of potential outcrops that were identified from previously collected LiDAR data. Due to the sparse outcrop within the project area, this program will aid in targeting the upcoming glacial till and top of bedrock sampling Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program.

EGR's technical team and consultants have been analyzing and interpreting recently acquired high resolution airborne magnetics data, historical geophysical data and geology to define and prioritize targeted areas. The collection and interpretation of superior data, covering the entire property, has revealed numerous focused target areas on the 40,255 ha land package. Interpretation of the magnetics data shows the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone (SLDZ) and Lower Detour Deformation Zone (LDDZ) continuing onto, and transecting the property. The team has identified numerous targets and areas of interest that have the potential to host orogenic gold mineralization and merit further exploration.



EGR applied for the Ontario Junior Exploration Program Grant (OJEP)

and has been approved to receive up to $200,000 in funding from the Ontario government under the program. The funds are allocated for the airborne magnetics survey, interpretive work, and current summer prospecting programs.

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO & Director, comments, "Since late Spring, we have been busy interpreting data on the Detour West property. All the information gathered has helped refine and focus our targeted areas. The summer prospecting program will investigate a number of potential outcrops on the property, which will add to our geological understanding. I am excited about this next phase of EGR's journey as we prepare for winter drilling and we continue our process towards making a discovery."

The Company scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for September 1, 2023 at 10:00am PST. Shareholders are invited to attend via Zoom or dial-in via links provided. Proxies submitted must be received by 10:00 A.M., Pacific Time, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, or in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting not less than 48 hours (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Jason Weber, P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101,

Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About EGR Exploration Ltd.

EGR Exploration Ltd. is exploring for gold in the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, approximately 300 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario. EGR's 40,255 hectare Detour West gold project is contiguous to Agnico Eagle's property which contains the Detour Lake Gold Mine and is approximately 20 kilometres from the mine, which is also hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

For further information contact:

Daniel Rodriguez

CEO & Director

Phone: (604) 353-4080

Email: drodriguez@egrexploration.com

