Lion One Updates Drill Results at Tuvatu

North Vancouver, August 15, 2023 - Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is issuing an update on composite drill results reported in the Company's August 10, 2023 news release.

The August 10, 2023 news release reported infill and grade control drill results from Zone 5 of the Company's Tuvatu alkaline gold project in Fiji. Several composite gold grades reported in that news release are here updated.

Gold analysis at Tuvatu is conducted using fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish. Samples that return grades over 10 g/t Au are then re-analyzed by gravimetric method. The gravimetric method is considered more accurate than fire assay for high-grade samples. Lion One has therefore recently adopted a new protocol whereby gravimetric results are reported for samples that return over 10 g/t Au. In the August 10, 2023 news release, composite intervals were calculated using fire assay values rather than gravimetric values, whereas high-grade individual assays were quoted using the more accurate gravimetric results. This led to a discrepancy between the composite values and the underlying assay values for certain intervals. The difference between fire assay and gravimetric analyses tends to be greater for higher grade samples. A total of 21 composite values have been updated and are presented in Table 1 below. The majority of the updated results are greater than was initially reported.

Table 1. Updated composite intervals from Zone 5 infill and grade control drilling. Bolded text represents a positive change, italicized text represents a negative change. Intervals are ordered by decreasing gold content.

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Updated Au (g/t) Original Au (g/t) Change (g/t) TGC-0067 48.2 50 1.8 314.27 261.93 52.34 TUDDH-643 242.7 249.3 6.6 83.47 80.78 2.69 TGC-0067 53.3 54.2 0.9 104.00 93.05 10.95 TUDDH-643 111.6 114.9 3.3 18.40 17.48 0.92 TUDDH-643 161.7 163.2 1.5 16.13 15.96 0.17 TUDDH-638 254.7 257 2.3 10.25 9.41 0.84 TUDDH-643 101.9 103.1 1.2 13.50 13.13 0.37 TUDDH-643 123.4 124 0.6 25.19 25.95 -0.76 TGC-0061 219.2 220.4 1.2 10.31 8.32 1.99 TUDDH-637 45.3 45.6 0.3 35.98 36.2 -0.22 TUDDH-643 52.2 52.5 0.3 31.87 33.51 -1.64 TUDDH-644 55.8 58.2 2.4 3.43 3.4 0.03 TGC-0065 53.1 55.2 2.1 3.91 3.82 0.09 TUDDH-634 49.2 50.7 1.5 5.44 5.68 -0.24 TUDDH-637 216.4 217 0.6 11.63 10.99 0.64 TGC-0065 128.5 129.4 0.9 7.42 6.8 0.62 TGC-0065 57.4 58.3 0.9 7.01 6.88 0.13 TUDDH-634 154.9 155.2 0.3 14.96 15.17 -0.21 TUDDH-656 173.6 173.9 0.3 11.66 10.14 1.52 TGC-0059 220.3 220.6 0.3 10.87 12.85 -1.98 TGC-0058 133.4 133.7 0.3 10.86 10.37 0.49

Tables 2 and 3 below are reproductions of Tables 1 and 2 from the August 10, 2023 news release updated to include composite intervals calculated using assay results from the gravimetric method. Composite values that have been changed are highlighted with bolded text representing positive changes and italicized text representing negative changes. Values with no bolding or italicization represent intervals for which there is no change.

Table 2. Highlights of composited infill drill results in the Zone 5 area. Reproduction of Table 1 from the August 10, 2023 news release, with updated composite grades. For full results see Table 4 in the appendix.

Hole ID

From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) Change (g/t) TUDDH-634

123.4 124 0.6 25.19 -0.76 TUDDH-637

161.7 163.2 1.5 16.13 0.17

including 161.7 162.3 0.6 38.62 -

which includes 161.7 162 0.3 72.46 - TUDDH-637

198.2 202.1 3.9 5.38 -

including 198.2 198.5 0.3 10.02 -

and 199.7 200.6 0.9 3.42 -

and 201.2 202.1 0.9 16.13 -

which includes 201.8 202.1 0.3 40.21 - TUDDH-643

111.6 114.9 3.3 18.4 0.92

including 111.6 113.7 2.1 28.44 -

which includes 113.1 113.7 0.6 95.63 - TUDDH-643

242.7 249.3 6.6 83.47 2.69

including 242.7 246.3 3.6 17.39 -

which includes 243.9 245.7 1.8 55.49 -

which includes 243.9 244.5 0.6 79.84 -

and 245.1 245.7 0.6 14.89 -

and also including 247.5 249.3 1.8 271.14 -

which includes 247.5 247.8 0.3 40.03 -

and 248.7 249.6 0.6 793.24 - TUDDH-643

254.7 257 2.3 10.25 0.84

including 254.7 255.3 0.6 35.54 - TUDDH-650

192.6 194.1 1.5 14.93 -

including 192.6 193.5 0.9 23.89 - TUDDH-650

203.5 207.4 3.9 11.84 -

including 203.5 204.7 1.2 35.18 -

which includes 203.5 204.1 0.6 48.27 -

and 204.1 204.7 0.6 22.09 - TUDDH-651

184.6 185.2 0.6 32.65 - TUDDH-651

194.5 197.2 2.7 17.2 -

including 194.5 196 1.5 25.92 -

which includes 195.4 195.7 0.3 124.52 -

and also including 196.9 197.2 0.3 25.22 - TUDDH-653

53 56.9 3.9 9.53 -

including 55.1 56.9 1.8 19.47 -

which includes 56 56.3 0.3 46.92 -

and 56.6 56.9 0.3 55.08 - TUDDH-653

89.5 96.3 6.8 9.96 -

including 91.3 92.2 0.9 66.62 -

which includes 91.6 91.9 0.3 165.95 -

and 91.9 92.2 0.3 30.46 - TUDDH-655

96.4 97.9 1.5 8.24 -

including 96.7 97 0.3 18.48 -

and 97.6 97.9 0.3 20.77 - TUDDH-656

101.9 103.1 1.2 13.5 0.37

including 101.9 102.5 0.6 19.73 -

and 102.5 103.1 0.6 6.54 -

Table 3. Highlights of composited grade control drill results in the Zone 5 area. Reproduction of Table 2 from the August 10, 2023 news release, with updated composite grades. For full results see Table 5 in the appendix.

Hole ID

From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) Change (g/t) TGC-0059

57.4 58.3 0.9 7.01 0.13

including 57.4 57.7 0.3 12.89 -

and 58 58.3 0.3 8.14 - TGC-0061

55.8 58.2 2.4 3.43 0.03

including 57.3 37.6 0.3 12.84 - TGC-0065

45.3 45.6 0.3 35.98 -0.22 TGC-0065

49.2 50.7 1.5 5.44 -0.24

including 49.2 49.5 0.3 9.59 -

and 50.4 50.7 0.3 15.76 - TGC-0065

52.2 52.5 0.3 31.87 -1.64 TGC-0067

48.2 50 1.8 314.27 52.34

including 48.8 49.4 0.6 934.91 -

which includes 48.8 49.1 0.3 1839.55 -

and 49.1 49.4 0.3 30.26 - TGC-0067

53.3 54.2 0.9 104 10.95

including 53.3 53.9 0.6 155.68 -

which includes 53.3 53.6 0.3 10.89 -

and 53.6 53.9 0.3 300.47 -





Figure 1. Location of Zone 5 Infill and Grade Control Drillholes. Reproduced from August 10, 2023 news release for context. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu showing Zone 5 infill and grade control drillholes in relation to the mineralized lodes. Drillholes are shown in black, mineralized lodes in pale grey, and underground developments in red. The yellow dashed square represents the area illustrated in the image on the right. Right image: Oblique view of Zone 5 infill and grade control drilling looking approximately northeast. Infill drilling was conducted from surface whereas grade control drilling was conducted from underground.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/177254_5cfe2f3d644c0822_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Location of High-Grade Intercepts from Zone 5 Drilling. Updated figure from the August 10, 2023 news release, with updated composite gold intervals. Composite intervals with grades between 3 and 10 g/t Au are shown in yellow, intervals with grades between 10 and 30 g/t Au are shown in red, and intervals over 30 g/t Au are shown in purple. Select high-grade intervals are identified. Image is looking approximately north-northeast, grades are gold grades in g/t.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/177254_5cfe2f3d644c0822_002full.jpg

About Tuvatu

The Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project is located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The January 2018 mineral resource for Tuvatu as disclosed in the technical report "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tuvatu Gold Project, Republic of Fiji", dated September 25, 2020, and prepared by Mining Associates Pty Ltd of Brisbane Qld, comprises 1,007,000 tonnes indicated at 8.50 g/t Au (274,600 oz. Au) and 1,325,000 tonnes inferred at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz. Au) at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au. The technical report is available on the Lion One website at www.liononemetals.com and on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), Sergio Cattalani, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical and scientific content of this news release.

QAQC Procedures

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its sampling, drilling, testing, and analyses. The Company utilizes its own fleet of diamond drill rigs, using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill core rods. Drill core is logged and split by Lion One personnel on site. Samples are delivered to and analyzed at the Company's geochemical and metallurgical laboratory in Fiji. Duplicates of all samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are both re-assayed at Lion One's lab and delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia (ALS) for check assay determinations. All samples for all high-grade intercepts are sent to ALS for check assays. All samples are pulverized to 85% passing through 75 microns. Gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that have returned grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are then re-analyzed by gravimetric method. For samples that return greater than 0.50 g/t Au, repeat fire assay runs are carried out and repeated until a result is obtained that is within 10% of the original fire assay run. Lion One's laboratory can also assay for a range of 71 other elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 9 important pathfinder elements. All duplicate anomalous samples are sent to ALS labs in Townsville QLD and are analyzed by the same methods (Au-AA26, and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61).

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter alkaline gold system. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 4. Updated composite results from infill drillholes in the Zone 5 area (grade >0.5 g/t Au). Bolded text indicates a positive change from the originally reported value, italicized text represents a negative change.

Hole ID

From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) Change (g/t) TUDDH-634

92.2 92.8 0.6 0.52 - TUDDH-634

93.7 94.3 0.6 0.5 - TUDDH-634

123.4 124 0.6 25.19 -0.76 TUDDH-634

125.2 125.5 0.3 1 - TUDDH-634

128.5 129.4 0.9 7.42 0.62 TUDDH-634 including 129.1 129.4 0.3 10.89 - TUDDH-634

148.5 149.1 0.6 1.46 - TUDDH-637

48.2 48.8 0.6 0.6 - TUDDH-637

68.8 69.4 0.6 0.81 - TUDDH-637

161.7 163.2 1.5 16.13 0.17 TUDDH-637 including 161.7 162.3 0.6 38.62 - TUDDH-637 which includes 161.7 162 0.3 72.46 - TUDDH-637

173.1 177.6 4.5 2.69 - TUDDH-637 including 173.1 174 0.9 8.59 - TUDDH-637

180 182.1 2.1 2.7 - TUDDH-637

183.9 187.5 3.6 2.76 - TUDDH-637 including 185.7 187.5 1.8 5.03 - TUDDH-637

198.2 202.1 3.9 5.38 - TUDDH-637 including 198.2 198.5 0.3 10.02 - TUDDH-637 and 199.7 200.6 0.9 3.42 - TUDDH-637 and 201.2 202.1 0.9 16.13 - TUDDH-637 which includes 201.8 202.1 0.3 40.21 - TUDDH-637

219.2 220.4 1.2 10.31 1.99 TUDDH-637 including 219.5 220.4 0.9 12.79 - TUDDH-637

222.2 222.5 0.3 2.29 - TUDDH-637

224 226.4 2.4 1.87 - TUDDH-637

243.5 245 1.5 1.13 - TUDDH-637

251.3 253.7 2.4 2.46 - TUDDH-637

258.5 259.1 0.6 0.94 - TUDDH-637

281.9 282.5 0.6 5.96 - TUDDH-637

290.9 292.1 1.2 1.97 - TUDDH-637

298.7 299.6 0.9 6.68 - TUDDH-638

14.2 14.8 0.6 1.31 - TUDDH-638

29.8 30.4 0.6 1.29 - TUDDH-638

106.9 107.2 0.3 0.99 - TUDDH-638

123.1 123.7 0.6 1.44 - TUDDH-638

154.9 155.2 0.3 14.96 -0.21 TUDDH-638

162.4 163.3 0.9 3.19 - TUDDH-638

166.3 167.5 1.2 6.23 - TUDDH-638 including 166.3 166.9 0.6 8.43 - TUDDH-638

169.9 171.7 1.8 3.6 - TUDDH-638 including 170.8 171.7 0.9 6.07 - TUDDH-638

179.8 181.3 1.5 1.62 - TUDDH-638

235.9 236.5 0.6 0.87 - TUDDH-638

241.3 242.5 1.2 4.8 - TUDDH-638 including 241.9 242.5 0.6 9.06 - TUDDH-639

50.3 50.6 0.3 5.17 - TUDDH-641

153 153.7 0.7 2.78 - TUDDH-641 including 153 153.3 0.3 5.1 - TUDDH-641

174.5 174.8 0.3 0.57 - TUDDH-641

176.9 178.7 1.8 2.32 - TUDDH-641 including 176.9 177.5 0.6 5.1 - TUDDH-643

111.6 114.9 3.3 18.4 0.92 TUDDH-643 including 111.6 113.7 2.1 28.44 - TUDDH-643 which includes 113.1 113.7 0.6 95.63 - TUDDH-643

133.4 133.7 0.3 10.86 0.49 TUDDH-643

158.8 159.1 0.3 0.83 - TUDDH-643

163.3 163.9 0.6 5.3 - TUDDH-643

173.6 173.9 0.3 11.66 1.52 TUDDH-643

213.7 214.6 0.9 0.61 - TUDDH-643

216.4 217 0.6 11.63 0.64 TUDDH-643

233.8 234.4 0.6 5.48 - TUDDH-643

242.7 249.3 6.6 83.47 2.69 TUDDH-643 including 242.7 246.3 3.6 17.39 - TUDDH-643 which includes 243.9 245.7 1.8 55.49 - TUDDH-643 which includes 243.9 244.5 0.6 79.84 - TUDDH-643 and 245.1 245.7 0.6 14.89 - TUDDH-643 and also including 247.5 249.3 1.8 271.14 - TUDDH-643 which includes 247.5 247.8 0.3 40.03 - TUDDH-643 and 248.7 249.6 0.6 793.24 - TUDDH-643

251.7 252.9 1.2 0.97 - TUDDH-643

254.7 257 2.3 10.25 0.84 TUDDH-643 including 254.7 255.3 0.6 35.54 - TUDDH-643

260.4 261.3 0.9 0.69 - TUDDH-643

262.8 266.1 3.3 1.63 - TUDDH-643

268.3 268.8 0.5 1.3 - TUDDH-644

172.3 175 2.7 2.33 - TUDDH-644 including 173.8 174.4 0.6 5.83 - TUDDH-644

208.6 208.9 0.3 4.37 - TUDDH-644

220.3 220.6 0.3 10.87 -1.98 TUDDH-644

237.1 237.7 0.6 1.19 - TUDDH-646

116.7 117.3 0.6 1.65 - TUDDH-646

154.8 155.1 0.3 0.67 - TUDDH-646

181.5 183.3 1.8 2.41 - TUDDH-646 including 183 183.3 0.3 13.29 - TUDDH-646

223.9 224.5 0.6 8.98 - TUDDH-646 including 224.2 224.5 0.3 15.09 - TUDDH-646

231.1 233.2 2.1 4.23 - TUDDH-646 including 232 232.6 0.6 10.27 - TUDDH-646

252.3 252.7 0.4 2.81 - TUDDH-646

253.9 254.2 0.3 2.16 - TUDDH-649

24.9 25.2 0.3 1.93 - TUDDH-649

153.6 154.2 0.6 0.74 - TUDDH-649

161.7 162.3 0.6 0.52 - TUDDH-649

188.1 190.8 2.7 1.21 - TUDDH-649

248.7 249.3 0.6 1.17 - TUDDH-649

251.4 252.3 0.9 0.86 - TUDDH-649

257.1 257.4 0.3 3.31 - TUDDH-650

53.6 53.9 0.3 0.61 - TUDDH-650

76.7 77 0.3 0.62 - TUDDH-650

104.1 104.4 0.3 0.67 - TUDDH-650

148.5 149.1 0.6 0.51 - TUDDH-650

179.1 179.4 0.3 1.62 - TUDDH-650

180.6 181.2 0.6 0.51 - TUDDH-650

192.6 194.1 1.5 14.93 - TUDDH-650 including 192.6 193.5 0.9 23.89 - TUDDH-650

199 199.3 0.3 1.66 - TUDDH-650

203.5 207.4 3.9 11.84 - TUDDH-650 including 203.5 204.7 1.2 35.18 - TUDDH-650 which includes 203.5 204.1 0.6 48.27 - TUDDH-650 and 204.1 204.7 0.6 22.09 - TUDDH-650

210.4 210.7 0.3 2.05 - TUDDH-651

18.25 18.85 0.6 0.93 - TUDDH-651

80.55 81.15 0.6 2.09 - TUDDH-651

100.65 100.95 0.3 1.46 - TUDDH-651

118.65 119.25 0.6 1.46 - TUDDH-651

139.95 140.55 0.6 4.39 - TUDDH-651

184.6 185.2 0.6 32.65 - TUDDH-651

194.5 197.2 2.7 17.2 - TUDDH-651 including 194.5 196 1.5 25.92 - TUDDH-651 which includes 195.4 195.7 0.3 124.52 - TUDDH-651 and also including 196.9 197.2 0.3 25.22 - TUDDH-651

222.4 224.8 2.4 2.22 - TUDDH-653

0 0.6 0.6 3.37 - TUDDH-653

21.9 22.2 0.3 1.26 - TUDDH-653

53 56.9 3.9 9.53 - TUDDH-653 including 55.1 56.9 1.8 19.47 - TUDDH-653 which includes 56 56.3 0.3 46.92 - TUDDH-653 and 56.6 56.9 0.3 55.08 - TUDDH-653

64.4 65 0.6 0.56 - TUDDH-653

89.5 96.3 6.8 9.96 - TUDDH-653 including 91.3 92.2 0.9 66.62 - TUDDH-653 which includes 91.6 91.9 0.3 165.95 - TUDDH-653 and 91.9 92.2 0.3 30.46 - TUDDH-653

111.6 111.9 0.3 6.53 - TUDDH-653

116.7 118.8 2.1 1.59 - TUDDH-653

120 120.6 0.6 0.59 - TUDDH-655

59.7 61.5 1.8 2.74 - TUDDH-655

96.4 97.9 1.5 8.24 - TUDDH-655 including 96.7 97 0.3 18.48 - TUDDH-655 and 97.6 97.9 0.3 20.77 - TUDDH-655

99.1 99.7 0.6 0.9 - TUDDH-655

101.5 102.1 0.6 1.23 - TUDDH-655

118.3 118.6 0.3 3.16 - TUDDH-655

126.1 126.7 0.6 1.04 - TUDDH-656

27.2 28.4 1.2 0.89 - TUDDH-656

77 77.6 0.6 1.05 - TUDDH-656

80.6 81.2 0.6 0.7 - TUDDH-656

101.9 103.1 1.2 13.5 0.37 TUDDH-656 including 101.9 102.5 0.6 19.73 - TUDDH-656 and 102.5 103.1 0.6 6.54 - TUDDH-656

106.7 107 0.3 0.58 - TUDDH-656

119.6 119.9 0.3 1.71 - TUDDH-656

130.1 132.5 2.4 4.83 - TUDDH-656 including 131.9 132.5 0.6 7.99 - TUDDH-656

162.5 162.8 0.3 8.55 -

Table 5. Updated composite results from grade control drillholes in the Zone 5 area (grade >0.5 g/t Au). Bolded text indicates a positive change from the originally reported value, italicized text represents a negative change.

Hole ID

From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) Change (g/t) TGC-0056

26.7 29.4 2.7 1.52 - TGC-0056

38.1 38.4 0.3 2.31 - TGC-0056

39.6 39.9 0.3 0.73 - TGC-0058

34.2 34.8 0.6 0.66 - TGC-0058

35.4 35.7 0.3 0.51 - TGC-0058

48.3 48.6 0.3 4.83 - TGC-0058

53.1 55.2 2.1 3.91 0.09 TGC-0058 including 53.1 54 0.9 8.74 - TGC-0058

56.4 57 0.6 1.1 - TGC-0059

39.4 40.3 0.9 0.53 - TGC-0059

50.5 50.8 0.3 3.1 - TGC-0059

53.2 54.4 1.2 0.88 - TGC-0059

57.4 58.3 0.9 7.01 0.13 TGC-0059 including 57.4 57.7 0.3 12.89 - TGC-0059 and 58 58.3 0.3 8.14 - TGC-0061

34.2 34.5 0.3 0.69 - TGC-0061

35.4 36 0.6 0.75 - TGC-0061

45.6 46.8 1.2 0.56 - TGC-0061

49.8 50.4 0.6 0.84 - TGC-0061

55.8 58.2 2.4 3.43 0.03 TGC-0061 including 57.3 37.6 0.3 12.84 - TGC-0065

29.7 30 0.3 0.61 - TGC-0065

32.4 33.6 1.2 2.44 - TGC-0065

45.3 45.6 0.3 35.98 -0.22 TGC-0065

49.2 50.7 1.5 5.44 -0.24 TGC-0065 including 49.2 49.5 0.3 9.59 - TGC-0065 and 50.4 50.7 0.3 15.76 - TGC-0065

52.2 52.5 0.3 31.87 -1.64 TGC-0067

23.6 23.9 0.3 1.06 - TGC-0067

48.2 50 1.8 314.27 52.34 TGC-0067 including 48.8 49.4 0.6 934.91 - TGC-0067 which includes 48.8 49.1 0.3 1839.55 - TGC-0067 and 49.1 49.4 0.3 30.26 - TGC-0067

53.3 54.2 0.9 104 10.95 TGC-0067 including 53.3 53.9 0.6 155.68 - TGC-0067 which includes 53.3 53.6 0.3 10.89 - TGC-0067 and 53.6 53.9 0.3 300.47 - TGC-0067

63.2 63.8 0.6 2.89 - TGC-0067

67.1 67.4 0.3 9.18 -

Table 6. Collar coordinates for grade control and infill drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip DEPTH TGC-0056 1876439 3920583 117 79.6 121.2 9.5 TGC-0058 1876438 3920583 116 62.2 124.6 -11.3 TGC-0059 1876438 3920583 116 74.1 122.5 -22.0 TGC-0061 1876438 3920582 118 82.8 142.6 20.1 TGC-0065 1876438 3920582 117 71.2 133.2 10.6 TGC-0067 1876437 3920581 118 86.9 155.6 12.4 TUDDH-634 1876528 3920501 310 182.5 257.6 -55.3 TUDDH-637 1876557 3920389 352 320.3 292.0 -60.5 TUDDH-638 1876509 3920445 349 257.5 294.3 -66.4 TUDDH-639 1876556 3920389 352 56.6 297.3 -57.0 TUDDH-641 1876477 3920293 402 185.7 309.3 -66.1 TUDDH-643 1876556 3920389 352 274.8 297.1 -63.4 TUDDH-644 1876476 3920293 402 248.5 307.0 -64.3 TUDDH-646 1876557 3920388 352 270.5 283.6 -63.1 TUDDH-649 1876476 3920294 402 262.3 315.7 -66.5 TUDDH-650 1876539 3920395 352 230.8 283.0 -52.0 TUDDH-651 1876539 3920395 352 240.3 293.5 -53.3 TUDDH-653 1876496 3920546 296 131.4 281.2 -46.3 TUDDH-655 1876496 3920546 296 151.7 282.7 -51.5 TUDDH-656 1876539 3920395 352 215.3 306.9 -52.2

