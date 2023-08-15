Sanatana Mobilizes for 2023 IP Program Focusing on New Mineralization and Large IP Anomaly at the Oweegee Dome Project

Highlights



New porphyry mineralization found in upper East Bear Creek of up to 0.42% Cu and 0.44% Au

IP geophysical survey to expand on five anomalies revealed in 2022 program

IP to enhance and define large IP anomaly and cover new mineralized zones in East Bear Creek

Vancouver, August 15, 2023 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana", the "Company") is mobilizing field crews to return to the highly prospective Oweegee porphyry copper / epithermal gold prospect that straddles Highway 37 in BC's Golden Triangle.

The focus will be to conduct a 3-D IP survey on the Delta prospect and newly discovered East Bear Creek zones (see Figure 1). In 2022 the Company's 3-D IP survey revealed five separate IP anomalies (see Figure 2). The IP anomalies represent zones of chargeability interpreted to be pyrite / sulphide haloes around distinct and separate, porphyry copper systems. To date, Sanatana has only drill tested one IP chargeability system where the Company encountered significant copper, gold and molybdenum mineralization.

Buddy Doyle, President of Sanatana, stated, "The discovery of the East Bear Creek area was a significant addition to our knowledge of the Oweegee Dome project, unveiling new copper, precious metal and base metal mineralization as well as expanding the mineralized footprint to some 4.5km in extent."

The Snowpatch (upper and lower), Jack, Junction and Dome anomalies remain untested high-priority drill targets. The IP survey is designed to expand and further define the Junction anomaly which remains open to the east and to explore the mineralized and altered outcrops recently found at East Bear Creek.

The East Bear Creek zone, discovered in the last weeks of the 2022 season is a new area of significant mineralization and alteration hosted in intrusive The IP survey will test the concept that the Delta Ridge and Bear Creek could in fact be connected. These new systems, the Upper East Bear Creek area and the Lower East Bear Creek area, increase the mineralized footprint of the Delta Prospect 1km to the east and 1km to the north. Figures 3 and 4 depict the Upper and Lower Bear Creek zones respectively.

The well-mineralized monzonite porphyry at the Upper East Bear Valley has similar alteration (potassic ± albite / chlorite-sericite) and veinlet style (dark quartz ± banded texture with chalcopyrite ± pyrite ± magnetite ± bornite) as other shallow-level emplaced, high-K calc-alkalic, porphyry Cu-Au deposits, in the Golden Triangle. Table 1 summarizes list the mineralized rock chips and float samples from the Upper East Bear Creek area.

Table 1: Rock chip samples from the Upper Bear Valley

Sample No Cu Au Ag Mo Pb Zn J000219 0.42% 0.44 g/t 2 g/t 2 ppm 8 ppm 255 ppm J000318 0.29% 0.55 g/t 1 g/t 1 ppm 7 ppm 168 ppm S848630 0.24% 0.30 g/t 4 g/t 4 ppm 9 ppm 30 ppm J000179 0.21% 0.21 g/t 2 g/t 2 ppm 3 ppm 34 ppm J000315 0.14% 0.21 g/t 2 g/t 2 ppm 6 ppm 219 ppm J000045 0.12% 0.16 g/t 2 g/t 2 ppm 9 ppm 365 ppm J000046 0.12% 0.10 g/t 2 g/t 2 ppm 6 ppm 238 ppm J000050 0.10% 0.09 g/t 2 g/t 2 ppm 5 ppm 286 ppm

Table 2: Rock chip sample results from the Lower Bear Valley

Sample Number Cu Au Ag Mo Pb Zn J000042 0.68% 3.03 g/t 25 g/t 1 ppm 313 ppm 8.72% J000055 0.07% 0.86 g/t 3 g/t 11 ppm 74 ppm 2.64% J000040 0.05% 1.00 g/t 3 g/t 21 ppm 77 ppm 2.04% J000041 0.02% 0.30 g/t 1 g/t 2 ppm 77 ppm 0.56%

In the lower Bear Valley the presence of high zinc polymetallic veins, as highlighted in Table 2, is a characteristic of the periphery of a porphyry system. Soil sampling, anomalous in copper and white mica alteration highlighted by infrared spectrometer studies suggest another mineralization centre. As shown in Figure 4, the Lower Bear Creek zone is an extensive area of alteration and previously unmapped intrusive, the alteration is dominantly QSP.

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Buddy Doyle B.App Sc Geology, MAUSIMM. Mr. Doyle is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

About Oweegee Dome

Oweegee Copper-Gold project is located in northern BC's Golden Triangle and is transected by Highway 37 and the Northwest Transmission line. Neighbouring projects include Seabridge Gold's KSM supergiant porphyry Cu-Au cluster, Newcrest's Brucejack gold-silver mine and Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek project. The Oweegee Cu-Au project is hosted in a geologic environment only recently recognized as similar to other known large copper-gold porphyry deposits in British Columbia.

The 2022 drilling program consisted of 3,679m in 12 holes which tested a variety of geochemical, geological and geophysical targets within a broad 2 by 4.5 km area.

