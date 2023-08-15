International Metals Appoints Kelsey Chin As Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, August 15, 2023 - International Metals Mining Corp. (the "Company or International Metals") (TSXV:IMM) (OTC:CYNXF) (FSE:C2YD) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kelsey Chin as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Kelsey is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 18 years' experience serving as both CFO and Corporate Secretary of numerous publicly listed companies primarily in the mining, technology, and medical investment sectors. Throughout her extensive experience, Kelsey has been responsible for all aspects of financial reporting, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and financings.

About International Metals Mining Corp.

International Metals Mining Corp. is a Canadian company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties focusing on battery metals and mineral assets. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions with a copper-gold porphyry property in Peru and now with a very prospective lithium property in Brazil's growing lithium provinces.

International Metals Mining Corp.

Per: "Brian Thurston"

Brian Thurston

President and CEO

Tel: +1 778 928-6565

