Scotch Creek Unveils Significant Graben with Conductive Groundwater at their Highlands West Property

Vancouver, August 16, 2023 - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of numerous high-priority drill targets on its Highlands West ("Highlands") lithium project. These targets were identified through a comprehensive analysis of the recently completed gravity survey (July 12, 2023 news release) in combination with the data obtained from HSAMT and seismic surveys previously conducted on the property.

The recently completed gravity survey data has unveiled a significant deep graben structure in the south-central portion of the property. The graben basin contains a significant volume of conductive groundwater, which is evident from the overlay of HSAMT data onto the recently acquired gravity data.

Mr. Robert D. Marvin, Scotch Creek's Qualified Person, commented, "The combined data clearly indicates the presence of a potentially high-quality lithium brine target. The conductive groundwater layers, observed in the HSAMT survey data, span approximately 300 meters in thickness and covers an area of five to seven square kilometers."

Crucially, this conductive volume is situated within the newly identified graben basin. Scotch Creek's geological model suggests the direction of the graben structure on the property aligns with the paleo brine lake in the Clayton Valley, indicated by repeated occurrences in the recent geological past. Scotch Creek's focus is on exploring evaporitic stratigraphy within this discovered graben structure.

The Scotch Creek team is currently finalizing drill targets for an initial subsurface test of the conductive area with a hole spacing of approximately one kilometer. This represents an important step forward in the Company's exploration efforts at their Highlands West lithium property.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177433