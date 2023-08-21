Royal Gold Provides Further Update on Potential Acquisition of Royalties on the Serrote and Santa Rita Mines

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that ACG Acquisition Company Ltd. ("ACG") issued a press release providing an update with respect to the transaction for the acquisition of the entities that own the Serrote and Santa Rita mines from Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"), and that (i) revisions to the acquisition agreement have yet to be agreed; (ii) the long stop date of August 18, 2023 has now passed and the acquisition agreement may be terminated at any time; (iii) discussions between Appian, the anchor investors and ACG are ongoing; and (iv) ACG has 12 months from the completion date of its initial public offering (i.e., until 12 October 2023) to complete an acquisition, subject to two three-month extensions without shareholder approval.

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned interests on 181 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 20 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

