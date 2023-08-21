New Found Announces Completion of 3-D Seismic Survey

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 3-D seismic survey on its Queensway Project. New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,662km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Figure 1: Photos of the seismic program (Photo: Business Wire)

Highlights

The acquisition phase of the 3-D seismic survey, which was initially announced on March 7, 2023 and began on June 26, 2023, is now complete. The survey was finished on schedule and on budget.

The survey was conducted by HiSeis, an industry leader in hard rock seismic surveys, utilizing approximately 20,000 energy source points spaced at 12.5m intervals along 260km of source lines, as well as approximately 25,000 geophone receiver stations, generating 3-D seismic data across a 47km2 grid.

Source lines were spaced at 100m intervals and perpendicular receiver lines were constructed at 100m interims to optimize resolution from 200-1,000m in depth, with good resolution penetrating to 3,000m.

The final phase of the program consisting of data cleaning, compilation and interpretation is now underway with a targeted completion date of October 2023, while more detailed interpretive work will continue into Q1 2024.

Upon receipt of the initial interpretation, the Company intends to generate drill targets for immediate testing in Q4 of 2023.

New Found today released a video about the seismic survey that can be viewed by clicking this link.

Greg Matheson, COO of New Found, stated: "The successful completion of the acquisition phase of the 3-D seismic survey is the culmination of nearly two years of planning and will provide us with an industry leading, unparalleled view of the subsurface of Queensway. Through the knowledge gained by 435,000m of drilling, we know that Queensway presents a highly faulted and complex plumbing system that has proven drillhole after drillhole to be host to high-grade gold. This environment is an ideal candidate for 3-D seismic and is expected to aid in identifying the plumbing features of this orogenic system. We anticipate that this product will greatly benefit our interpretation of the geological environment beyond the known mineralized zones and represents a long-term investment into the Queensway Project."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated August 21, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $47.5 million as of August 2023.

