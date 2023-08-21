Sierra Metals Announces Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Toronto, August 21, 2023 - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (OTC Pink: SMTSF) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Wendy Kaufman to its board of directors (the "Board") as an independent non-executive director, effective August 21, 2023.

Oscar Cabrera, Chair of Sierra Metals, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Wendy to the Sierra Metals team. Wendy brings a wealth of operational and financial expertise along with significant mining industry experience to our Board. We look forward to her playing a pivotal role in the growth of the Company going forward."

About Wendy Kaufman

Ms. Kaufman is a senior financial executive and corporate director with over 25 years of experience leading junior and mid-tier publicly traded companies, largely in the resource sector. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Canada Nickel Company Inc. which is focused on the development and financing of a large-scale nickel deposit in Canada and is a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of BZAM Ltd. and ADAPT. Previous to Canada Nickel, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Pasinex Resources Ltd. and Primero Mining Corp. and was Vice President, Finance and Treasury at Inmet Mining Corp..

Ms. Kaufman brings extensive knowledge in the areas of liquidity, capital structuring, financial management and planning and corporate governance geared to support growth strategies. She also has expertise in public company accounting and reporting, corporate strategy, capital markets, acquisitions and integration. Ms. Kaufman is a CPA, CA and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals a diversified Canadian mining company with green metal exposure including increasing copper production and base metal production with precious metals by-product credits, is focused on the production and development of its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar Mine in Mexico. The Company is focused on safely increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at all three of its mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

Investor Relations

Sierra Metals Inc.

Tel: +1 (416) 366-7777

Email: info@sierrametals.com

Continue to Follow, Like and Watch our progress:

Web: www.sierrametals.com | Twitter: sierrametals | Facebook: SierraMetalsInc | LinkedIn: Sierra Metals Inc. | Instagram: sierrametals

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or the anticipated performance of Sierra Metals and reflects management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events and anticipated performance based on an assumed set of economic conditions and courses of action including the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates, that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals, and that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates, the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates, that all required approvals will be obtained for the Company's business operations on acceptable terms, and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations. In certain cases, statements that contain forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's focus and the exploration upside and mineral resource and growth potential at the Company's mines. By its very nature forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance of Sierra Metals to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 28, 2023 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177808