Sierra Metals Announces Mineral Resource Expansion at Bolivar Mine in Mexico

Additional 15.5 million copper equivalent pounds confirmed in the Dulce ore body

Toronto, August 22, 2023 - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (OTC Pink: SMTSF) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") after systematic drilling in 2023, is pleased to announce additional 15.5 million copper equivalent ("CuEq") pounds in measured and indicated mineral resources hosted by the Dulce structure at its Bolivar mine in Mexico (Figure 1).

Ernesto Balarezo Valdez, Sierra Metals' CEO commented: "We are very pleased with the increased mineral resource announced today which is a testament to the hard work of our exploration team as we continue to demonstrate the growth potential at our Bolivar mine. This work is also consistent with our strategy of identifying additional mineral resources at our operating mines to sustain long-term production increases. And it is yet another sign of the momentum we are seeing across our business."

The results reported today include 52 drill holes from a total of 91 holes in the 2023 drill program, which increases the mineral resources when compared to those reported in the 2021 preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). By including these new bore holes in the evaluation, the dimensions of the mineralized ore body are now extended by approximately an additional 400m, along strike by 300m vertically. The recent results in the enlarged mineralized zone, now has higher copper ("Cu") and gold ("Au") grades in comparison to average grades published in 2022 (833,058 tonnes @ 0.74 % Cu, 0.36 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au, 26.03 g/t silver ("Ag"). Additional drilling is planned for the coming months.

Notable diamond drill intercepts in the Dulce Zone:

Hole Downhole True Au Ag Cu Zn Width (m) Width (m) g/t g/t % % DB23BM701 2.95 2.90 1.19 63.48 4.70 0.07 DB23BM672 11.95 11.40 1.86 85.20 4.54 0.25 DB23BM714 12.95 12.90 3.01 65.25 3.92 0.02 DB23BM722 9.95 5.60 0.89 97.43 3.57 0.04 DB23BM712 15.20 13.40 0.99 45.51 3.23 0.09 DB23B996 11.10 9.50 0.54 32.87 2.77 0.87 DB23B981 3.95 3.50 1.03 96.28 2.56 0.06 DB23BM699 8.40 7.50 2.56 77.87 2.18 0.01 DB22B855 27.80 9.60 2.13 146.0 1.95 1.65 DB23BM724 9.40 4.60 1.30 93.94 2.06 0.97

The Company is pleased to present the results of the mineral resource update and related exploration holes drilled across the Dulce structure (see table below). The planned drilling is part of the ongoing program to replace and continuously grow mineral resources at the Bolivar mine.

Dulce Zone Mineral Resources (effective date June 30, 2023)

Category Tonnes

(000's) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(%) Cu

(t) Au

(Koz) Ag

(Koz) CuEq

(t) CuEq

(Mlb) Measured 189 1.12 0.64 28.9 1.63 2,119 3.9 176 3,081 6.8 Indicated 1,047 0.78 0.44 25.4 1.17 8,165 14.8 855 12,253 27.0 M&I 1,236 0.83 0.47 25.9 1.241 10,284 18.7 1,030 15,334 33.8 Inferred 431 0.67 0.57 24.9 1.12 2,888 7.9 345 4,814 10.6

Dulce Zone Mineral Increase in Mineral Resources from 2021 PEA

Category Tonnes

(000's) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(%) Cu

(t) Au

(Koz) Ag

(Koz) CuEq

(t) CuEq

(Mlb) Measured 110 1.29 0.70 25.6 1.80 1,420 2.5 91 1,983 4.4 Indicated 407 0.81 0.54 24.6 1.24 3,298 7.1 321 5,051 11.1 M&I 517 0.91 0.57 24.8 1.360 4,717 9.5 412 7,034 15.5 Inferred 325 0.69 0.62 25.9 1.17 2,243 6.5 271 3,796 8.4

Notes:

*Mineral resources are not ore reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

*Metal prices used for the Mineral Resources calculations: Cu: 8,024.817 US$/TM, Au: 1,644.00 US$/oz, Ag: 21.44 US$/oz

*Totals have been rounded to the appropriate number of significant figures.

*Mineral resources are reported at a value per tonne (NSR) cut-off of US$25.55/t using the following unit values (US$); Cu(%): 58.435, Au(g/t): 27.009, Ag(g/t): 0.431.

*CuEq = (Au x 0.0074 + Ag x 0.4622) + Cu.

*Total Fe content has been used to correlate against density, Average Density 3.18(t/m3).

The mineralized body or "feeder zone" called Dulce strikes in a northeast - southwest trend with a 60° dip to the northwest. Its vertical projection extends from surface downwards until connecting with the mantos Bolivar NW and Cieneguita. Spatially, the Dulce zone is located between the mentioned manto bodies Bolivar NW and Cieneguita, cutting carbonate rocks previously affected by calc-silicate metasomatism. The width of mineralization varies between 0.50m and 57.30m, with the best skarn development occurring at the contact with the mantos. Copper and gold grades are directly correlated to the presence of chalcopyrite, lesser bornite, and pyrite. In addition, significant amounts of sphalerite and minor galena are present.





Figure 1: Location of the Dulce Zone at the Bolivar Mine, Mexico.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3129/177998_aa39d16f54305b9b_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Longitudinal section the Dulce structure, showing the mineralized body and its potential for increase in both directions. Black points indicate the pierce points of the diamond drilling. The mineralization coincides with a zone of low resistivity and moderate conductivity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3129/177998_aa39d16f54305b9b_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Isometric model of the updated mineral resources. New mineral resources defined in 2023 are displayed in blue.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3129/177998_aa39d16f54305b9b_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Isometric Cu block model, Dulce structure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3129/177998_aa39d16f54305b9b_004full.jpg

Analytical methods

Since 2022, all rock samples are prepared and analysed at the on-site assay laboratory at Piedras Verdes, Bolivar. Copper, lead, zinc and iron are analysed by acid digestion method in aqua regia, finished in Atomic Absorption. Gold is analysed by atomic absorption and finished using a fire assay test method and silver by the gravimetric finished fire test method. The diamond drilling program carried out at Bolivar is used to obtain HQ and NQ diameter drill core. The core is split in half on site, sending 50% of the core sample for analysis. Prior to 2022, rock samples were analyzed at the facilities of the commercial laboratory Chemex in Mexico.

Qualified Person

Ricardo Salazar Milla (AIG #8551), Corporate Manager - Mineral Resources, is a Qualified Person as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Salazar has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals a diversified Canadian mining company with green metal exposure including increasing copper production and base metal production with precious metals by-product credits, is focused on the production and development of its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar Mine in Mexico. The Company is focused on safely increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at all three of its mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Sierra Metals Inc.

Tel: +1 (416) 366-7777

Email: info@sierrametals.com

