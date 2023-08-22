NOA Announces Leadership Transition, Appointing Seasoned Argentinian Lithium Executive as New CEO

BUENOS AIRES, August 22, 2023 - NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(FSE:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of founders and existing Board members Hernan Zaballa as Executive Chairman and Gabriel Rubacha as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. Current President and CEO Taj Singh will move to the role of Strategic Advisor and will also continue on as the Company's Qualified Person (QP). These changes will take effect on September 1, 2023. This planned transition is aligned with the Company's increasing levels of activities in Argentina and the technical advancement of its projects. The Company plans to accelerate its drill program on the Rio Grande project in order to deliver a maiden resource estimate in the first half of 2024 as well as kick-off an initial drill program at the Company's Arizaro project over the next few months. Mr. Zaballa and Mr. Rubacha are both residents of Argentina with significant in-country experience and have been directing operations in Argentina for the Company to date (see biographies below).

Taj Singh commented: "NOA has advanced dramatically over the past year, with opportunistic asset acquisitions as a private company, completion of its reverse-takeover and going-public transaction, successful funding rounds, and most recently the release of its first drilling results from the Rio Grande project. This move strengthens our management and operational presence in Argentina and as a team member and shareholder I am delighted to have someone with Gabriel's experience to lead the Company. He is highly networked throughout South America and has significant previous experience at key lithium operations in Argentina. I am eager to continue collaborating with him and the team to enhance the Company's value."

Mr. Gabriel Rubacha (Biography)

Mr. Rubacha has over 30 years of engineering and construction experience, with over two decades at Techint Group, a multibillion-dollar Argentinian conglomerate. Most recently, for 5 years, Mr. Rubacha was CEO at Minera Exar SA (joint venture between Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd and Lithium Americas Corp.) and President of South American Operations at Lithium Americas Corp. Mr. Rubacha holds an International MBA, a Master's degree in Strategic Management, and an Engineering degree. Mr. Rubacha also completed executive programs at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and at Harvard Business School.

Mr. Hernan Zaballa (Biography)

Mr. Zaballa is a senior partner at Zaballa Carchio Abogados in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with over 30 years of legal experience focused primarily on the mining industry. Mr. Zaballa has served on the local Board of Directors for companies such as Barrick Gold Corporation, Pan American Silver Corp., Northern Orion Resources Inc., and Penoles. Over the past 7 years, he successfully co-founded Huayra Minerals Corp. and AbraSilver Resource Corp. Mr. Zaballa is the former Executive Chairman and current Board member at AbraSilver Resource Corp. and is currently a Vice-President and Board member at Minera Exar SA.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by industry leaders. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars (Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes) and a total portfolio of approximately 100,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Hernan Zaballa

Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

For Further Information on the Company

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: 416-568-1027

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements including, but not limited to NOA's future plans and objectives regarding its projects, which constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although NOA believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including lithium prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. NOA does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

