Moneta Expands Loveland Nickel Property in Timmins Region

Toronto, August 23, 2023 - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (FSE: MOPA) ("Moneta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed 2 separate transactions and acquired 2 land packages adjacent to its wholly owned Loveland Nickel property (the "Property"), approximately 45 kilometres ("km") northwest of Timmins, Ontario. One of the land packages includes the Cominco zone, which has historical drilling, is open along strike and at depth, and together with the Hollinger zone, located within the original Loveland Nickel property, forms a 10 km prospective exploration corridor within the consolidated property.

Highlights:

Acquisition of 187 single-cell mining claims and 1 multi-cell mining claim for a total of 3,920 hectares, bringing the consolidated Loveland Nickel property land package to 6,244 hectares.

Significant historical intercepts at the Cominco zone include: AMDG07-3 intersected 45.0 metres ("m") of 0.70% Ni and 0.75% Cu LL08-05 intersected 22.80 m of 0.53% Ni and 0.88% Cu, including 11.20 m of 0.65% Ni and 1.0% Cu, and 2.70 m of 1.0% Ni and 1.92% Cu LL08-11 intersected 37.60 m of 0.33% Ni and 0.38% Cu, including 8.50 m of 0.59% Ni and 0.73% Cu, and 6.00 m of 0.85% Ni and 0.78% Cu.

The Cominco zone is situated 2 km from, and on-trend, the Hollinger zone, which is located within the original Moneta owned Loveland Nickel property. The Hollinger zone contains a historical resource estimate from 1974 of 401,000 tonnes grading 0.71% Ni and 0.42% Cu. Note that this estimate was developed prior to the introduction of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has not been independently verified by a qualified person and investors are cautioned not to treat this estimate as reliable or current. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current. 1

The Cominco and Hollinger zones are both open along strike and at depth and align to form an exploration corridor with a 10 km strike length, located within the Loveland Nickel property.

Historical work within the newly acquired land package includes various geophysical surveys which delineated several geophysical targets, many of which remain to be drill tested.

Josef Vejvoda, Moneta's Chairman and interim President & Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very excited to announce this strategic land consolidation around our highly prospective Loveland Nickel property, which now hosts the Cominco and Hollinger zones and together highlight a 10 km exploration corridor within the consolidated property. Additionally, these properties have provided the Company with a significant contiguous land package, where numerous identified geophysical anomalies remain untested. In the coming months, the Company will consolidate its understanding of this land package, with the goal of producing an initial NI 43-101 compliant technical report. This will allow Moneta to assess the potential value of the land package and decide on next steps to increase returns for our shareholders. Moneta's primary focus will remain advancing the Tower Gold project."

In the first purchase agreement, a 100% ownership was acquired for 186 single-cell mining claims for consideration consisting of a cash payment of $100,000, 456,213 common shares of the Company, and incurring total exploration expenditures of $0.5 million over a four-year period. The vendor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR"), with a 1.00% buy-back for $1 million. In the second purchase agreement, a 100% ownership was acquired for 1 multi-cell claim and 1 single-cell mining claim for consideration consisting of 54,746 common shares of the Company. The vendor will retain a 1.0% NSR, with a 1.00% buy-back for $1.5 million.





Figure 1: Loveland Nickel Property - General Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/178147_2f1bff2a849bab5e_002full.jpg

Loveland Nickel Property

The Loveland Nickel property is located in the Byers, Loveland, Thorburn, and Moberly townships, in the Porcupine Mining Division. The Property lies within the Superior Province of Archean basement rocks, in the Eastern Canadian Shield. It is situated in the northwest region of the Abitibi Greenstone belt. The local geology consists of Intercalated mafic to intermediate volcanic flows. These flows are locally intruded by feldspar porphyries and gabbro. The gabbroic rocks have similarities to the Kamiskotia gabbroic complex.

Mineralization consists of chalcopyrite, pentlandite, and pyrrhotite. Sulphides occur as inter-granular mineralization within a gabbro, transitioning to fracture-controlled and semi-massive lenses along the contact between the gabbro and mafic to intermediate volcanic flows. The mineral concentration occurs as trace to semi-massive (up to 75%) pyrrhotite, with minor pyrite and local concentrations of 6% to 8% chalcopyrite and pentlandite.





Figure 2: Loveland Nickel Property - Regional Geology



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/178147_2f1bff2a849bab5e_003full.jpg

Cominco Zone

The Cominco zone was discovered by Cominco in 1972. The zone was drill tested to a depth of approximately 120 m. Four drill campaigns completed by Amador Gold between 2007 and 2010, were designed to test for possible depth and strike extensions of the Cominco zone. The first three drill campaigns intersected the mineralized gabbro on 50 m centres both down dip and along strike to define the mineralized horizon. The fourth campaign was designed to infill specific areas of the Cominco zone on 25 m spacing to define the geometry of mineralization, which is steeply dipping to the WSW. The drilling extended both the dip and strike lengths of the earlier defined mineralization and it remains open in both directions as well as down dip.

Significant historical intercepts from 2007 to 2010 include 45.0 m of 0.70% Ni and 0.75% Cu in drill hole AMDG07-3. Drill hole LL08-05 intersected 0.53% Ni and 0.88% Cu over 22.80 m, including 0.65% Ni and 1.0% Cu over 11.20 m, and 1.0% Ni and 1.92% Cu over 2.70 m. This drill hole was collared 50 m northeast, on strike, of drill hole AMDG07-1, which intersected 0.41% Ni and 0.61% Cu over 25.80 m. A broad mineralized zone was intersected in drill hole LL08-11 grading 0.33% Ni and 0.38% Cu over 37.60 m, including 0.59% Ni and 0.73% Cu over 8.50 m, and 0.85% Ni and 0.78% Cu over 6.00 m. A list of all significant historical intercepts from the Amador Gold drill campaign are shown in Table 1.

A deeper mineralized zone from 488.0 m to 492.0 m, was intersected in drill hole LL08-22, with a grade of 0.98% Ni and 1.41% Cu. This gabbroic style mineralization indicates the potential for a continued mineralized system to depth. Additionally, drill hole LL09-07 intersected 7.30 m of 0.44% Ni and 0.43% Cu within mineralized gabbro. This zone is associated with a weak to moderate induced polarization ("IP") and Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") anomaly about 400 m northwest of the Cominco zone and may represent a new zone of the intrusive gabbro style of mineralization.

Table 1: Cominco Zone Significant Historical Drill Intercepts from 2007 - 2010 Amador Gold Drill Campaign

Hole From To Length Ni Cu (#) (m) (m) (m) (%) (%) AMDG07-1 113.00 119.50 6.50 0.43 0.53 AMDG07-1 122.70 148.50 25.80 0.41 0.61 AMDG07-3 120.60 165.60 45.00 0.70 0.75 LL08-01 67.90 74.20 6.30 0.26 0.24 LL08-05 160.30 183.10 22.80 0.53 0.88 Includes 160.30 171.50 11.20 0.65 1.00 and 180.40 183.10 2.70 1.00 1.92 LL08-11 135.90 173.50 37.60 0.33 0.38 Includes 137.00 145.50 8.50 0.59 0.73 and 148.80 154.50 5.70 0.25 0.46 and 166.00 172.00 6.00 0.85 0.78 LL08-18 66.80 73.80 7.00 0.8 0.39 LL08-22 488.00 492.00 4.00 0.98 1.41 Includes 488.00 491.00 3.00 1.15 1.70 LL09-07 35.00 42.30 7.30 0.44 0.43 LL10-15 108.60 130.00 21.40 0.32 0.53 LL10-18 112.50 129.70 17.20 0.54 0.79 LL10-19 162.80 183.10 20.30 0.27 0.50

Note: All intercepts are calculated using a 0.25% Ni cut-off, and a maximum of 3.5m internal dilution. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths. Only intercepts with a minimum of 1.0m drill width are listed.

Exploration Potential

Earlier work to the southeast of the Cominco zone, within the original Moneta Loveland land package by Hollinger Mines lead to the discovery of the Hollinger zone, which contains a historical resource estimate from 1974 of 401,000 tonnes grading 0.71% Ni and 0.42% Cu2. Note that this estimate was developed prior to the introduction of NI 43-101 has not been independently verified and investors are cautioned not to treat this estimate as reliable or current. This zone is open at depth and it has only been drilled to 120 m. The trend extrapolated from the Hollinger and Cominco zones highlights a potential exploration corridor of approximately 10 km strike length.

On the newly acquired land package, airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys were completed in 2008 by the Discovery Abitibi Project. Extensive airborne surveys were completed over many areas of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt including Byers and Loveland townships. A series of ground geophysical surveys were also completed on portions of the property. The geophysical surveys have highlighted several favourable exploration targets that have yet to be drill tested.





Figure 3: Loveland Nickel Property - V-TEM Survey



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/178147_monetafig3.jpg

Statement Regarding Historical Resource Estimates

The Hollinger zone historical resource estimate is unclassified and does not comply with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as required by NI 43-101. The Hollinger zone historical resource estimate was taken from a report titled "Geological Report, Rousseau Loveland Property, Loveland Township" authored by W. C. Kerr and dated February 1992, citing data provided by Hollinger Mines Limited from 1974. Given the age of the information and the lack of underlying data, investors are cautioned not to treat the estimate as current or rely on the estimate in making an investment decision. The historical estimate is being included herein to provide shareholders with background on the rationale for acquiring the asset. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify this historical resource estimate as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating these historical resource estimate as a current resource. It is uncertain whether following evaluation and/or further exploration, the resource will ever be able to be reported in accordance with NI 43-101 and at present. The Company has no current plans to undertake the work to bring any or all of the historical resource estimates up to the CIM reporting standards.

Qualified Person

Jason Dankowski (APEGM #35155), Vice President Technical Services & Geology for Moneta, who is a QP as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta is a Canadian-based gold exploration company whose primary focus is on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario, Canada's most prolific gold producing camp. The September 2022, PEA study outlined a combined open pit and underground mining and a 7.0 million tonne per annum conventional leach operation over a 24-year mine life, with 4.6 Moz of recovered gold, generating an after-tax NPV5% of $1,066M, IRR of 31.7%, and a 2.6-year payback at a gold price US$1,600/oz. Tower Gold hosts an estimated gold mineral resource of 4.5 Moz indicated and 8.3 Moz inferred. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource upgrade drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

