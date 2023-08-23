Endurance Announces Appointment of Alex Davidson to Strategic Advisory Committee

Vancouver, August 23, 2023 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alex Davidson to the Company's Strategic Advisory Committee. Mr. Davidson is one of Canada's most successful exploration geologists recognized by industry peers for Barrick Gold's outstanding exploration and acquisition successes while Mr. Davidson was their principal Exploration executive.

Born in Montreal, Mr. Davidson graduated with an MSc in economic geology from McGill University in 1976. His first success was leading the discovery of the McArthur River uranium deposit in Saskatchewan. He also contributed to the Winston Lake zinc discovery in Ontario and the Samatosum silver-lead-zinc discovery in BC. In 1993, he joined Barrick as vice-president of exploration and expanded the company's exploration efforts outside North America, resulting in the discovery of the Pascua Lama and Valadero mines in Peru and Argentina. Later, he led the acquisition of several significant gold discoveries including Peru's Pierina and Tanzania's Bulyanhulu. In 2005, he spearheaded the US$9.2-billion acquisition of Placer Dome, giving Barrick a dozen new mines and consolidating the Nevada's Cortez Trend. Mr. Davidson retired from his role as Barrick's Executive Vice President of exploration and corporate development in 2009 and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for Pan American Silver Corp., NuLegacy Gold Corporation and Americas Gold and Silver Corp.. Mr. Davidson's achievements helped elevate the stature of Canadian mining at home and overseas and earned him industry honours including the 2023 induction into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, the PDAC's Prospector of the Year Award (2003), the CIM's A.O. Dufresne Award (2005) and the SME's Charles F. Rand Gold Medal (2019).

Mr. Davidson has been granted 300,000 share options of the Company in accordance with the Company's rolling stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of C$0.24 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Investor Relations Consultant - The Company has retained the services of Mr. Robert Sinn to provide communication and investor relations services to the Company including the redistribution of corporate news releases via social media, featured articles, and on-line interviews. Mr. Sinn is the principal of Goldfinger Capital. Mr. Sinn is an investor and market analyst focused on the precious metals and junior mining sectors and has developed an audience that appreciates his writing, technical analysis charts and market commentary. Mr. Sinn commenced working with the Company in August 2021 and was paid US$20,000 for 12-month coverage of the Company's news flow on social media. His engagement was renewed in October 2022 for another 12-month term. Commencing October 2022, he was paid US$10,000 every 6 months through October 2023. Since initiation, Mr. Sinn has disclosed his commercial relationship with the Company, that he is a shareholder of the Company through on-market purchase of shares. Mr. Sinn has not participated in any of the Company financings and has not been granted any Company stock options in relation to this engagement. Mr. Sinn is at arm's length to the Company.

Endurance Gold Corp.

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corp. www.endurancegold.com

Toll Free: (877) 624 2237, info@endurancegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178263