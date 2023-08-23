Spruce Ridge Comments on John Ryan Press Release

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Spruce Ridge" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL) announces that further to its press release dated August 4, 2023, upon taking control of the Company's records in August of 2022, current management was notified of funds owed to the Company by the former president and CEO, John Ryan. The amount owing has not been repaid and current management does not believe the funds were advanced for legitimate business purposes. The receivable was assessed in the annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2023, and was impaired in the full amount of $631,030. The Company has commenced legal proceedings for recovery of the receivable.



Mr. Ryan has commenced a counterclaim in respect of these matters and has disseminated a press release enclosed hereto as Schedule "A". The Company maintains that it will be pursuing the full extent of its legal claims against Mr. Ryan. The Company intends to defend against Mr. Ryan's counterclaim, and further announcements will be made.

Schedule "A"

JOHN RYAN DEFENDS AND COUNTERCLAIMS AGAINST SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES

Toronto, ON - August 14, 2023 - John Ryan, former CEO and President of Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SHL) ("SRR") who holds approximately 12% of SRR's common shares, releases additional material information that was omitted from SRR's August 4, 2023, news release.

While SRR correctly indicated that there is a dispute between SRR and Mr. Ryan, it failed to include the following material facts:

Mr. Ryan has defended SRR's action and denies all allegations against him, including that any receivable is owing; and

Mr. Ryan has counterclaimed against SRR and interim CEO Stephen Balch for, among other things, oppression, defamation, and other wrongdoing culminating in his forced resignation.

Mr. Ryan is vigorously pursuing his counterclaim, which neither SRR nor Mr. Balch has yet defended.

Counsel to Mr. Ryan