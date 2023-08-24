Thor Explorations Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2023

Vancouver, August 24, 2023 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational and financial review for its Segilola Gold mine, located in Nigeria ("Segilola"), and for the Company's mineral exploration properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso for three ("Q2 2023" or the "Period") and six months to June 30, 2023 ("H1 2023").

The Company's Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, are available on Thor Explorations' website at https://thorexpl.com/investors/financials/.

All figures are in US dollars ("US$") unless otherwise stated.

Operational Highlights for Q2 2023 and H1 2023

Production

Gold production for the Period totaled 23,078 ounces ("oz") (H1 2023: 43,707 oz)

All main operating units of the process plant continue to perform better than expected, with the plant operating above nameplate capacity Several improvement projects at the process plant are being undertaken through the remainder of 2023

Three Loss Time Injuries ("LTIs") occurred in H1 2023, which triggered an increase in training and workplace inspections to improve working conditions

Exploration

The Company has prioritized exploration within a 25-kilometre ("km") radius of Segilola with the key objective being to extend the life of mine

Four main advanced exploration targets that have been defined are the Kola Prospect, Igila, Aye-Ile Western Prospects and Ijarigbe

The Kola Prospect is located 23km south of Segilola and is a new high-grade greenfield exploration discovery: Reverse Circulation drilling ("RC") was carried out at a low-level stream sediment zone and showed initial positive results, which included 7 metres ("m") grading at 25.98 g/t gold in the near-surface weathered horizon and 4 m at 30.17 g/t gold in the primary horizon Exploration testing of the general area is continuing and drilling activities will continue through the remainder of the year

The Igila Prospect is located 15km west of Segilola Exploration activities are ongoing and focused on delineating additional strike length and identifying additional lodes

The Aye-Ile Prospect is located 1.2km south-east from Igila Drill testing has focused on the anomalous auger geochemistry located a north-east dipping vein-system that is developed on the same structural orientation as Igila

In Senegal, exploration activities at the Douta Project ("Douta") have progressed throughout Q2 2023

Thor Lithium - Newstar Minerals Limited

Thor, through its fully owned subsidiary Newstar Minerals Ltd, acquired a significant tenure in south-west Nigeria that covers both known lithium bearing, pegmatite deposits and a large, unexplored, prospective, pegmatite-rich belt

An initial drilling program is being undertaken on one of the Company's prospects located in the West Oyo Project Area to confirm and delineate lithium-bearing mineralisation, such as spodumene and lepidolite at depth

Post Period, the Company announced its initial results with the below key highlights: 11m at 2.61% lithium oxide ("Li 2 O") from 15m 9m at 2.42% Li 2 O from 35m 11m at 1.53% Li 2 O from 14m, including 9m at 1.70% Li 2 O from 15m Spodumene is confirmed as the main lithium-bearing mineral, with minor lepidolite and shallow mineralisation



Financial Highlights of the Period and H1 2023

Q2 2023 revenue of US$41.3 million (Q2 2022: US$41.3 million) and H1 2023 of US$81.7 million (H1 2022: US$66.2 million)

Q2 2023 operating cost of US$942 per oz sold (Q2 2022: US$983 per oz) and an all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$1,230 per oz sold (Q2 2022: US$1,236 per oz)

Q2 2023 EBITDA of US$19 million (Q2 2022: US$17.7 million) and H1 2023 of US$35.1 million (H1 2022: US$31,1 million)

Q2 2023 net profit of US$7.9 million (Q2 2022: US$6.7 million) and H1 2023 of US$12.2 million (H1 2022: US$10.2 million)

As of June 2023, the Company had cash of US$11.1 million (Q1 2023: US$4.5 million)

Q2 2023 net debt of US$16.8 million (Q1 2023: US$24.9 million)

Environment, Social and Governance

The Segilola HSE team commissioned a team of standby emergency responders in Q2 2023, with 28 personnel specifically trained to respond to emergency related, medical and operational situations at the SROL site

The Company progressed its livelihood restoration programs for the local communities

Vegetable farms were completed in Q1 2023 and produced their first crops and improved tomato species in Q2 2023, with commercial off-takers purchasing the produce

Fish farms in the local community neared completion in Q2 2023 with farming to commence in Q3 2023

Improved cocoa species seedlings were issued to the local community in Q2 2023 and training provided to the farmers to improve yields and commercial returns

In Senegal, community projects undertaken included upgrading a local school's facilities block, clearing land at a local cemetery and providing a generator for the local police station

Outlook

Segilola production for the full year expected to be 85,000 oz with AISC expectations maintained at US$1,150 - US$1,350 per oz Q3 2023 production is expected to be below original expectations at the beginning of the financial year. However, Q4 gold production forecast remains in-line with original expectations, with potential upside as mining conditions continue to improve with the west wall push back nearing completion

Continue to advance exploration programs across the portfolio, including: Continuation of step-out drilling at Douta gold project in Senegal Continuation of drilling at Segilola gold regional targets Continuation of drilling at L06 lithium prospect in Nigeria

Completion of the Douta preliminary feasibility study ("PFS") in Q4 2023

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:

"The second quarter of 2023 has seen good developments across Thor's project portfolio. Operations are performing well, with the processing plant still operating above nameplate design. The Company posted strong revenues for H1 of US$81 million, with an EBITDA of US$35.1 million and a net profit of US$12 million for the same period.

"The Company expects to achieve its total material mined forecast for H2, however grade control drilling for Q3 indicates a lower than forecast recovered gold production for the period. While the Q4 gold production forecast remains in-line with our original target, with potential upside as mining conditions continue to improve as the west wall push back nears completion, the Company considers it prudent to update guidance for 2023 to 85,000oz of recovered gold - the lower end of the previously announced range for the full financial year.

"As we look to extend the life of mine at Segilola, Thor has located several exploration targets within close proximity to the project. These exploration targets are encouraging so far have demonstrated positive results from initial exploration drilling activities. We plan to follow up with further drilling activities in Q3 and Q4 2023. At Douta, Thor is making great progress towards completing the PFS, which is scheduled to be completed in Q4 this year.

"With our strategy to identify high-value resource opportunities, Thor acquired a significant tenure in south-west Nigeria, which is known for lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits. An initial drilling program is being undertaken on the West Oyo Project area, with the objective to confirm and delineate lithium bearing mineralization. I am pleased to confirm that, post period, the program confirmed spodumene as the main lithium-bearing mineral, together with minor lepidolite. We will continue to explore the area and believe this poses a great opportunity to increase shareholder value.

"We take the working conditions at our operations very seriously, and as such, Thor has increased training and workplace inspections to improve working conditions. The Segilola HSE team has also commissioned a team of standby emergency responders during the Quarter, with 28 personnel specifically trained to respond to emergency related, medical and operational situations at the SROL site. The program comprised classroom and practical sessions on how to respond to first aid cases, administering basic life support to unconscious victims and emergency response planning and activation processes to ensure there are fewer lost time injuries.

"The Company is in a good position to advance its projects in the next quarter, with further developments made at its exploration prospects as well as improvements in processing capabilities which should result in improved production. I look forward to updating the shareholders on the developments made in the next quarter."

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

Thor Explorations Ltd.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd.

Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)

Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Fig House Communications (Investor Relations)

Tel: +1 416 822 6483

Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com

Ibu Lawson (Investor Relations)

Tel: +447909825446

Email: ibu.lawson@thorexpl.com

BlytheRay (Financial PR)

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren

Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Qualified Person

The technical information included in this report has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow, AusIMM, CP Geology), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and AIM and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

Management Discussion & Analysis for Q2 2023

HIGHLIGHTS AND ACTIVITIES - SECOND QUARTER 2023

Operating results for the quarter were highlighted by the selling of 20,852 ounces of gold during the period at a cash operating cost1 of $942 per oz sold, with an all-in sustaining cost1 of $1,230 per oz sold. AISC guidance for 2023 is maintained at US$1,150 per ounce to US$1,350 per ounce.

Gold recovered for the quarter was 23,078 ounces. The Company has updated its production guidance to 85,000oz for the year.

Key Operating and Financial Statistics





Three Months period

ended



Six Months period

ended





June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



June 30,

2022



June 30,

2023



June 30,

2022

Operating





























Gold sold Au

20,852



21,553



22,173



42,405



35,636

Gold recovered Au

23,078



20,629



26,331



43,707



45,128

Average realised gold price $/oz

1,990



1,902



1,842



1,945



1,852

Cash operating cost $/oz

942



899



983



920



873

AISC $/oz

1,230



1,346



1,236



1,289



1,189

EBITDA $/oz

913



745



802



828



873

























Financial





















Revenue $

41,364,169



40,287,830



41,354,747



81,651,999



66,220,229

Net Profit $

7,912,187



4,331,347



6,778,954



12,243,534



10,210,578

EBITDA $

19,044,002



16,065,334



17,772,616



35,109,336



31,127,944









June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $

11,149,491



4,505,071



6,688,037

Deferred Income $

865,173



-



6,581,743

Net Debt $

16,807,972



24,940,762



31,650,722

Segilola Gold Mine, Nigeria

Mining

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, 5,633,688 tonnes of material were mined, equivalent to a mining rate of 61,909 tonnes of material per day. In this period, 278,583 tonnes of ore were mined, equivalent to a mining rate of 3,061 tonnes of ore per day, at an average grade of 2.43g/t. Mining of the West wall of the pit is progressing well, with most of the more challenging mining for the year completed. Production areas are increasing in width allowing for improved utilization and productivity. Grade was lower than planned due to delays in accessing higher-grade ore zones in the central mine.

The stockpile balance at the end of the period was 297,100 tonnes of ore at an average of 1.06g/t. This comprised 1,961 tonnes (4.42g/t) at high grade, 2,006 tonnes (2.09g/t) at medium grade, 288,401 tonnes (1.00g/t) at low grade and 4,693 tonnes (2.45g/t) on the coarse ore stockpile.

Processing

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, a total of 255,231 tonnes of ore, equivalent to a throughput rate of 2,805 tonnes per day, was processed. Throughput was higher than planned, with no significant downtime periods.

The mill feed grade was 2.99g/t gold with recovery at 94.0% for a total of 23,078 ounces of gold recovered. The mill rejected ore bearing material crusher was commissioned during the quarter. Smelting performance was improved with the commissioning of the new smelter.

All of the main operating units of the process plant continue to perform better than expected, with the plant operating above nameplate capacity. Several improvement projects are being undertaken through the remainder of 2023.

Production Metrics



Units Q2 - 2023 Q1 - 2023 Q4 - 2022 Q3 - 2022 Q2 - 2022 Q1 - 2022















Mining













Total Mined Tonnes 5,633,688 4,194,689 4,296,494 4,018,431 4,031,584 3,759,524 Waste Mined Tonnes 5,355,105 3,996,264 3,974,073 3,793,249 3,747,504 3,533,610 Ore Mined Tonnes 278,583 198,425 322,421 225,182 284,079 226,314 Grade g/t Au 2.43 2.85 3.51 4.43 3.63 2.68 Daily Total Mining Rate Tonnes/Day 61,909 46,608 46,701 43,679 44,303 41,772 Daily Ore Mining Rate Tonnes/Day 3,061 2,205 3,505 2,448 3,122 2,515















Stockpile













Ore Stockpiled Tonnes 297,060 270,215 300,531 229,909 249,281 179,758 Ore Stockpiled g/t Au 1.06 1.14 1.48 1.19 1.46 1.23 Ore Stockpiled oz 10,124 9,904 14,300 8,796 11,701 7,109















Processing













Ore Processed Tonnes 255,231 231,001 254,824 241,434 211,582 221,900 Grade g/t Au 2.99 2.95 3.38 3.58 3.66 3.18 Recovery % 94.0 94.1 95.0 95.5 95.5 94.1 Gold Recovered oz 23,078 20,629 26,331 26,523 23,785 21,343 Milling Throughput Tonnes/Day 2,805 2,567 2,770 2,624 2,325 2,466

















Units Q2 - 2023 Q1 - 2023 Q4 - 2022 Q3 - 2022 Q2 - 2022 Q1 - 2022

Exploration Activity Summary Q2 2023

Nigeria Gold

Exploration remained a priority for the Company in 2023 in both Nigeria and Senegal. In Nigeria, the Company continued to prioritize exploration within a 25 kilometre radius of the Segilola Gold Mine. The Company also expanded and diversified its portfolio through the acquisition of over 600 sq km of lithium exploration licences via the grant of new licences and also entering into joint venture agreements with existing licence holders.

The key objective of the exploration strategy is to extend the life of mine ("LOM") at Segilola. Approximately 80% of the Company's Nigerian gold exploration effort is concentrated within a 25km radius of the Segilola operation such that potential gold-bearing material can be easily trucked to the existing plant. In areas that are further from the mine generative exploration is targeting potential new stand-alone operations.

The majority of the exploration activities carried out on all the Company's licences, consisted of RC drilling, Diamond Drilling, geochemical stream sediment sampling, auger drilling and soil sampling. Amongst other target areas that have been located, a new high-grade target, the Kola target, was discovered and is located about 23km from the Segilola Mine. The Kola target produced an initial significant geochemical signature with follow up drill testing intersecting several mineralized drilling intersections including 11m grading 22g/tAu.

Four main advanced exploration targets have been defined within a 25km radius of the Segilola Gold Mine. These comprise the following target areas:

Kola Prospect

Igila (Western Prospects)

Aye-Ile (Western Prospects)

Ijarigbe

New Exploration Prospect - Kola Prospect

The Kola Prospect is a new high-grade greenfield exploration discovery that is located 23km south of the Segilola Gold Mine within a 100% Thor-owned exploration permit The prospect developed from a low-level stream sediment anomaly which was confirmed by follow-up auger-assisted soil geochemistry that returned values of up to 4 g/t Au. Targeting of this anomalous zone was carried out with RC drilling. Initial positive results included 7m grading 25.98 g/t Au in the near-surface weathered horizon. Additional drilling located primary bedrock mineralisation grading 8m at 30.19 g/t Au. Initial data suggest that the geological controls relate to a steeply dipping north-easterly trending zone within a biotite gneiss sequence. Exploration testing of the general area is continuing. Whilst the initial drilling results from the Kola Prospect are encouraging, the Company has not yet identified significant strike length extensions that would add material mine life extensions to Segilola. Drilling activities will continue through Q3 and Q4.

Exploration Results from the Kola Prospect

(0.5g/t Au lower cut off; maximum 1m internal dilution)



x y Depth Dip Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(g/tAu) True Width

(m) SGRC168 699897 807875 56 -60 90 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.96 1.0 SGRC188 699925 807871 90 -60 90 14.0 18.0 4.0 30.17 3.0 SGRC189 699954 807866 120 -60 90 56.0 64.0 8.0 3.01 6.0 SGRC190 699896 807877 60 -60 90 2.0 9.0 7.0 25.98 6.0







-60 90 58.0 59.0 1.0 0.78 0.8 SGRC191 699924 807872 55 -60 90 1.0 6.0 5.0 5.64 4.0 SGRC194 699961 807893 105 -60 90 49.0 57.0 8.0 30.19 7.0 SGRC195 699980 807886 110 -60 270 76.0 78.0 2.0 0.77 1.4 SGRC201 699926 807879 29 -90 0 31.0 32.0 1.0 0.63 1.0











38.0 41.0 3.0 0.55 3.0 SGRC202 699920 807870 30 -90 0 0.0 7.0 7.0 0.86 7.0











12.0 13.0 1.0 0.57 1.0 SGRC203 699913 807870 26 -90 0 0.0 13.0 13.0 11.57 13.0











14.0 17.0 3.0 0.71 3.0











21.0 24.0 3.0 0.97 3.0 SGRC204 699938 807889 70 -60 270 5.0 11.0 6.0 0.73 6.0











16.0 17.0 1.0 0.38 1.0





Kola Prospect Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/178306_03cede7e3491c95b_002full.jpg

Western Prospects

Igila

The Western Prospects are located about 15km directly west of the Segilola Gold Mine and are held under a joint venture agreement between Thor's wholly owned subsidiary Segilola Gold Limited ("SGL") and a local mineral exploration company.

Exploration activities at the Western Prospects are now focused on delineating additional strike length and identifying additional lodes such as the Aye-Ile prospect.

Aye-Ile

The Aye-Ile prospect is located approximately 1.2km to the south-east from Igila. Drilling is planned to expand the zone of mineralisation and to investigate a possible strike between Igila and Aye-Ile. Geochemical sampling to the south-east of Aye-Ile returned several anomalous values of up to 10g/t Au which suggest extensions of the structure.

Thor Lithium - Newstar Minerals Limited

As part of its strategy of identifying high-value mineral resource opportunities, Thor, through its fully owned subsidiary Newstar Minerals Ltd, announced the acquisition of significant tenure in south-west Nigeria that covers both known lithium bearing, pegmatite deposits and a large unexplored, prospective, pegmatite-rich belt. Thor's initial focus is on the south-west quadrant of Nigeria where vital infrastructure is located within close proximity.

An initial drilling program is being undertaken on one of the Company's prospects located in the West Oyo Project Area to confirm and delineate lithium-bearing mineralisation, such as spodumene and lepidolite, at depth. The Company announced its initial results on August 16 with the below key highlights:

- 11m at 2.61% Li 2 O from 15m

O from 15m

- 9m at 2.42% Li 2 O from 35m

O from 35m

- 11m at 1.53% Li 2 O from 14m, including 9m at 1.70% Li 2 O from 15m

Spodumene confirmed as main lithium-bearing mineral together with minor lepidolite

Mineralization is shallow





Thor Explorations Nigeria Licence Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/178306_03cede7e3491c95b_003full.jpg

Senegal

Introduction

The Douta Gold Project is a gold exploration permit E02038, located within the Kéniéba inlier, eastern Senegal. The northeast-trending license has an area of 58 km2. Thor, through its wholly owned subsidiary African Star Resources Incorporated ("African Star"), has a 70% economic interest in partnership with the permit holder International Mining Company SARL ("IMC"). IMC has a 30% free carried interest in its development until the announcement by Thor of a Probable Reserve.

The Douta licence is strategically positioned 4km east of Massawa North and Massawa Central deposits, which form part of the world-class Sabadola-Massawa Project owned by Endeavour Mining. The Makabingui deposit, belonging to Bassari Resources Ltd, is immediately located east of the northern portion of E02038.

Exploration Activity

During the quarter, workstreams designed to advance the project to the prefeasibility stage ("PFS") commenced. This included a diamond drilling program that was designed to obtain sufficient core samples for comprehensive metallurgical test work and mineralogical studies.

Thor intends to progress the Makosa Resource expansion and infill drilling together with parallel workstreams including environmental and social baseline monitoring as part of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, geotechnical and hydrological studies.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This MD&A refers to certain financial measures, such as average realized gold price, which are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. These measures have been derived from the Company's financial statements because the Company believes that, with the achievement of gold production, they are of assistance in the understanding of the results of operations and its financial position.

Average realised gold price per ounce sold

The Group believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the average realised gold price, which takes into account the impact of gain/losses on forward sale of commodity contracts, is a metric used to better understand the gold price realised during a period. Management believes that reflecting the impact of these contracts on the Group's realised gold price is a relevant measure and increases the consistency of this calculation with our peer companies.

In addition to the above, in calculating the realised gold price, management has adjusted the revenues as disclosed in the consolidated financial statement to exclude by product revenue, relating to silver revenue, and has reflected the by product revenue as a credit to cash operating costs. The revenues as disclosed in the interim financial statements have been reconciled to the gold revenue for all periods presented.

Average annual realised price per ounce sold







Three Months period ended



Six Months period ended

Units

June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



June 30,

20221



June 30,

2023



June 30,

20221 Revenues $

41,364,169



40,287,830



41,354,747



81,651,999



66,220,229

By product revenue $

(68,587 )

(43,773 )

(30,549 )

(112,360 )

(46,069 ) Gold revenue $

41,295,582



40,244,057



41,324,198



81,539,639



66,174,160

























Gain/(Loss) on forward sale of commodity contracts $

200,534



750,482



(471,403 )

951,016



(176,480 ) Adjusted gold revenue $

41,496,116



40,994,539



40,852,795



82,490,655



65,997,680























Gold ounces sold Oz Au

20,852



21,553



22,173



42,405



35,636

Average realized price per ounce sold $

1,990



1,902



1,842



1,945



1,852



1 The figures for the Three and Six months period ended June 30, 2022 have been restated in connection with the restatement of the interim financial statements. Refer to note 22 of the interim financial statements for further details.

Cash operating cost per ounce

Cash operating cost per oz sold, combined with revenues, can be used to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate operating income and cash flow from operating activities. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors may find this information useful to evaluate the costs of production per ounce.

By product revenues are included as a credit to cash operating costs.

Average annual cash operating cost per ounce of gold







Three Months period ended



Six Months period ended



Units

June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



June 30,

20221



June 30,

2023



June 30,

20221 Production costs $

17,795,685



18,306,502



20,273,742



36,102,187



28,493,272 Transportation and refining $

810,080



342,291



604,991



1,152,371



1,107,213 Royalties $

1,102,308



768,282



946,252



1,870,590



1,497,017 By product revenue $

(68,587 )

(43,773 )

(30,549 )

(112,360 )

(46,069 ) Cash Operating costs $

19,639,486



19,373,302



21,794,437



39,012,788



31,097,502





















Gold ounces sold Oz Au

20,852



21,553



22,173



42,405



35,636 Cash operating cost per ounce sold $/oz

942



899



983



920



873

1 The figures for the Three and Six months period ended June 30, 2022 have been restated in connection with the restatement of the interim financial statements. Refer to note 22 of the interim financial statements for further details.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce

AISC provides information on the total cost associated with producing gold.

The Group calculates AISC as the sum of total cash operating costs (as described above), other administration expenses and sustaining capital, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per oz amount.

Other administration expenses includes administration expenses directly attributable to the Segilola Gold Mine plus a percentage of corporate administration costs allocated to supporting the operations of the Segilola Gold Mine. For the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, this was deemed to be 50%.

Other companies may calculate this measure differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied.

Average annual all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold





Three Months period ended



Six Months period ended



Units

June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



June 30,

20221



June 30,

2023



June 30,

20221

Cash operating costs2 $

19,639,486



19,373,302



21,794,437



39,012,788



31,097,502

Adjusted other administration expenses $

1,093,344



3,775,777



3,895,264



4,869,121



5,353,995

Sustaining capital3 $

4,914,550



5,864,894



1,713,692



10,779,444



5,910,688 Total all-in sustaining cost $

25,647,380



29,013,973



27,403,393



54,661,353



42,362,185





















Gold ounces sold oz Au

20,852



21,553



22,173



42,405



35,636 All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold $/oz

1,230



1,346



1,236



1,289



1,189

1 The figures for the Three and Six months period ended June 30, 2022 have been restated in connection with the restatement of the interim financial statements. Refer to note 22 of the interim financial statements for further details.

2 Refer to Cash operating costs.

3 Refer to Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Capital

Net Debt

Net debt is calculated as total debt adjusted for unamortized, deferred, financing charges less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the reporting period. This metric is used by management to measure the Company's debt leverage. The Company considers that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, net debt is useful to evaluate the Company's performance.

Net Debt





June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023

December 31, 2022

Project Loan

24,187,306



24,257,746



24,459,939

EPC Payments

-



1,463,353



10,196,105

Deferred EPC Facility

3,770,157



3,724,734



3,682,715

Less: Cash and cash equivalents1

(11,149,491 )

(4,505,071 )

(6,688,037 ) Net Debt

16,807,972



24,940,762



31,650,722

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation

EBITDA is calculated as the total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. This measure helps management assess the operating performance of each operating unit.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)





Three Months period ended



Six Months period ended

Unit

June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



June 30,

20221



June 30,

2023



June 30,

20221 Net profit for the period $

7,912,187



4,331,347



6,778,954



12,243,534



10,210,578























Amortisation and depreciation - owned assets $

6,679,708



7,165,523



5,977,675



13,845,231



10,982,292

Amortisation and depreciation - right of use assets $

1,195,213



1,194,587



1,075,735



2,389,800



2,233,990

Impairment of Exploration & Evaluation assets $

3,365



3,096



4,520



6,461



7,221

Interest expense $

3,253,529



3,370,781



3,935,732



6,624,310



7,693,863 EBITDA $

19,044,002



16,065,334



17,772,616



35,109,336



31,127,944























Ounces sold Oz Au

20,852



21,553



22,173



42,405



35,636 EBITDA per ounce sold $

913



745



802



828



873

1 The figures for the Three and Six months period ended June 30, 2022 have been restated in connection with the restatement of the interim financial statements. Refer to note 22 of the interim financial statements for further details.

OUTLOOK AND UPCOMING MILESTONES

This Section 5 of the MD&A contains forward looking information as defined by National Instrument 51-102. Refer to Section 16 of this MD&A for further information on forward looking statements.

We are focused on advancing the Company's strategic objectives and near-term milestones which include:

2023 Operational Guidance and Outlook

Gold Production oz 85,000 All-in Sustaining Cost US$/oz Au sold $1,150 - $1,350 Capital Expenditure1 US$ 10,000,000 Exploration Expenditure:



Nigeria2 US$ 4,200,000 Senegal US$ 3,000,000

1 This excludes production stripping costs capitalizations.

2 This relates to all Nigeria exploration, including lithium and purchase of licenses.

The critical factors that influence whether Segilola can achieve these targets include:

Segilola's ability to maintain an adequate supply of consumables (in particular ammonium nitrate, flux and cyanide) and equipment

Fluctuations in the price of key consumables, in particular ammonium nitrate, and diesel

Segilola's workforce remaining healthy

Continuing to receive full and on-time payment for gold sales

Continuing to be able to make local and international payments in the ordinary course of business

Continue to advance the Douta project towards preliminary feasibility study ("PFS")

Continue to advance exploration programmes across the portfolio:

Segilola near mine exploration

Segilola underground project

Segilola regional exploration programme

Douta extension programme

Douta infill programme

Assess regional potential targets in Nigeria

Acquiring new concessions and joint venture options on potential targets

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

The table below sets forth selected results of operations for the Company's eight most recently completed quarters.

Summary of quarterly results

$

2023 Q2

Jun-31



2023 Q1

Mar-31



2022 Q4

Dec-31



2022 Q3

Sep-30



2022 Q2

Jun-30



2022 Q1

Mar-31



2021 Q4

Dec-31

2021 Q3

Sep-30 Revenues

41,364,169



40,287,830



43,251,204



55,703,098



41,354,747



24,865,482



6,049,485



-

Net profit for period

7,912,187



4,331,347



14,908,460



4,126,066



6,778,954



3,490,938



3,116,416



463,844

Basic profit/(loss) per share (cents)

1.20



0.67



2.21



0.65



1.1



0.55



0.47



0.07

RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

The review of the results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto.

The Group reported a net profit of $12,243,543 (1.9 cents per share) for the six months period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to a net profit of $10,210,578 (1.6 cents per share) for the six months period ended June 30, 2022. The increase in profit for the period was largely due to:

revenue during the period of $81,651,999 (2022: $66,220,229)

These were offset partially by:

Amortization and depreciation of $16,235,031 (2022: $13,216,282);

Interest of $6,466,499 (2022: $4,171,263); and

Production costs of $36,102,187 (2022: $28,493,272)

No interest was earned during the six months period ended June 30, 2023, and 2022.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As at June 30, 2023, the Group had cash of $11,149,491 (December 31 2022: $6,688,037) and a working capital deficit of $45,657,241 (December 31, 2022: deficit of $29,116,915).

The increase in cash from December 31, 2022 is due mainly to cash generated in operations of $44,546,954 offset by cash used in investing and financing activities of $29,911,132 and $10,813,624, respectively.

The increase in working capital deficit is mainly due to the transfer of $19,347,245 of loans and other borrowings from non-current to current as these are due within 12 months from June 30, 2023.

The total EPC amount has been finalized with our EPC contractor, and the Group has paid all due outstanding EPC payments as at June 30, 2023.

Working Capital Calculation

The Working Capital Calculation excludes $9,139,784 (Q1 2023: $9,979,413 - 2022: $10,187,630) of Gold Stream liabilities, and $35,478 (Q1 2023: $805,801 - 2022: $2,215,585) in third party royalties included in current accounts payable, that are contingent upon the achievement of the revised gold sales forecast of 85,000 ounces for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Working Capital



Unit

June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022 Current Assets



















Cash $

11,149,491



4,505,071



6,688,037

Inventory $

20,060,960



25,080,808



19,901,262

Amounts receivable, prepaid expenses, advances and deposits $

8,612,279



8,461,572



10,697,365 Total Current Assets for Working Capital $

39,822,730



38,047,451



37,286,664















Current Liabilities













Accounts Payable and accrued liabilities $

59,595,451



60,555,348



56,337,289

Deferred income $

865,173



-



6,581,743

Lease Liabilities $

4,819,439



4,815,512



4,811,991

Gold Stream Liability $

9,319,784



9,979,413



10,187,630

Loan and other borrowings $

20,235,386



11,790,796



888,141

$

94,835,233



87,141,069



78,806,794

less: Current Liabilities contingent upon future gold sales $

(9,355,262 )

(10,785,214 )

(12,403,215 ) Working capital deficit $

(45,657,241 )

(38,308,404 )

(29,116,915 )

Inventory

Gold inventory is recognised, at cost, in the ore stockpiles and in production inventory, comprised principally of ore stockpile and doré at site or in transit to the refinery, with a component of gold-in-circuit.

Inventory







June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022 Plant spares and consumables



7,072,420



9,146,279



4,751,922

Gold ore in stockpile



9,185,796



12,479,805



11,869,168

Gold in CIL



3,802,744



3,454,724



1,160,237

Gold Dore



-



-



2,119,935

$

20,060,960



25,080,808



19,901,262

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Group has generated positive operating cash flow during H1 2023 and expects to continue to do so based on its production and AISC guidance. This operating cash flow will support debt repayments, regional exploration and underground expansion drilling at Segilola, planned capital expenditures and corporate overhead costs.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND OTHER INSTRUMENTS

The Group's financial instruments are classified as follows:

June 30, 2023 Measured at amortized cost Measured at fair value through profit and loss Total Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $

11,149,491



-



11,149,491

Amounts receivable



251,812



-



251,812

Total assets $

11,401,303



-



11,401,303

















Liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $

59,559,973



35,478



59,595,451

Loans and borrowings



27,957,463



-



27,957,463

Gold stream liability



-



21,840,525



21,840,525

Lease liabilities



13,501,928



-



13,501,928 Total liabilities $

101,019,364



21,876,003



122,895,367



















December 31, 2022 Measured at amortized cost Measured at fair value through profit and loss Total

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $

6,688,037



-



6,688,037

Amounts receivable



220,442



-



220,442 Total assets $

6,908,479



-



6,908,479















Liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $

54,121,704



2,215,585



56,337,289

Loans and borrowings



28,142,654



-



28,142,654

Gold stream liability



-



25,039,765



25,039,765

Lease liabilities



15,409,285



-



15,409,285 Total liabilities $

97,673,643



27,255,350



124,928,993

The fair value of these financial instruments approximates their carrying value.

As noted above, the Group has certain financial liabilities that are held at fair value. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques to measure fair value:

Classification of financial assets and liabilities

Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, all the Group`s liabilities measured at fair value through profit and loss are categorized as Level 3 and their fair value was determined using discounted cash flow valuation models, taking into account assumptions with respect to gold prices and discount rates as well as estimates with respect to production and operating results for the Segilola mine.

DISCLOSURE OF OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA

As at the date of this MD&A, there were 655,314,724 common shares issued and outstanding stock options to purchase a total of 14,790,000 common shares.

Authorized Common Shares

Common shares issued



June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Common shares issued 655,314,724 644,696,185

Warrants

There were no warrants that were outstanding at June 30, 2023, and as at the date of this report.

During the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2023 no warrants were issued.

Stock Options

The number of stock options that were outstanding and the remaining contractual lives of the options at June 30, 2023, were as follows.

Options outstanding

Exercise Price Number

Outstanding Weighted Average Remaining

Contractual Life Expiry Date C$0.140 750,000 0.27 October 5, 2023 C$0.200 14,040,000 1.55 January 16, 2025 Total 14,790,000





The Company has previously granted employees, consultants, directors and officers share purchase options. These options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. No new options have been granted in Q2 2023.

During the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2023, 12,111,000 options were exercised at a price of C$0.145.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022

(in United States Dollars)

Thor Explorations Ltd.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION In United States dollars (unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,



June 30, Note

2023



2022



2022

$



$



$









(restated)

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash

11,149,491



6,688,037



5,055,930

Inventories 4

20,060,960



19,901,262



24,046,025

Amounts receivable 5

251,812



220,442



705,799

Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits 6

8,360,467



10,476,923



1,961,307 Total current assets

39,822,730



37,286,664



31,769,061

Non-current assets











Deferred income tax assets

89,120



87,797



79,771

Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits 6

239,527



282,825



287,338

Right-of-use assets 7

14,486,174



16,849,402



19,361,972

Property, plant and equipment 12

151,576,537



149,513,917



144,588,789

Intangible assets 13

23,123,115



19,231,208



16,260,028 Total non-current assets

189,514,473



185,965,149



180,577,898 TOTAL ASSETS

229,337,203



223,251,813



212,346,959 LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14

59,595,451



56,337,289



39,128,410

Deferred income

865,173



6,581,743



10,147,435

Lease liabilities 7

4,819,439



4,811,991



4,007,843

Gold stream liability 8

9,319,784



10,187,630



11,753,417

Loans and borrowings 9

20,235,386



888,141



15,779,820 Total current liabilities

94,835,233



78,806,794



80,816,925

Non-current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14

449,798



-



354,459

Lease liabilities 7

8,682,489



10,597,294



13,135,582

Gold stream liability 8

12,520,741



14,852,135



17,323,911

Loans and borrowings 9

7,722,077



27,254,513



26,207,109 Provisions 11

4,983,909



4,959,638



5,358,322 Total non-current liabilities

34,359,014



57,663,580



62,379,383

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common shares 15

81,450,778



80,439,693



79,949,297

Option reserve 15

2,046,737



3,351,133



3,455,454

Currency translation reserve 15

(2,406,013 )

(2,512,911 )

(4,464,940 ) Retained earnings/(deficit) 15

19,051,454



5,503,524



(9,789,160 ) Total shareholders' equity

100,142,956



86,781,439



69,150,651 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

229,337,203



223,251,813



212,346,959

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on August 22, 2023, and are signed on its behalf by:

(Signed) "Adrian Coates" (Signed) "Olusegun Lawson" Director Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Thor Explorations Ltd. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

In United States dollars (unaudited) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Note $

$

$

$ Continuing operations

(restated)



(restated)

Revenue 3 41,364,169

41,354,747

81,651,999

66,220,229

Cost of sales 3 (27,508,667 ) (28,372,721)

(54,978,651 ) (43,536,273)

Profit/(loss) on forward sale of commodity contracts (200,534 ) 471,403

(951,016 ) 176,480 Gross profit from operations 13,654,968

13,453,429

25,722,332

22,860,436 Amortization and depreciation - owned assets 3 (38,224 ) (490,766 ) (310,375 ) (762,603 ) Amortization and depreciation - right of use assets 3 (36,103 ) (14,908 ) (71,153 ) (14,908 ) Other administration expenses 3 (2,411,560 ) (2,228,549 ) (6,466,499 ) (4,171,263 ) Impairment of exploration & evaluation assets 13 (3,365 ) (4,520 ) (6,461 ) (7,221 ) Profit from operations 11,165,716

10,714,686

18,867,844

17,904,441 Interest expense (3,253,529 ) (3,935,732 ) (6,624,310 ) (7,693,863 ) Net profit before income taxes 7,912,187

6,778,954

12,243,534

10,210,578 Income Tax -

-

-

-







Net profit for the period 7,912,187

6,778,954

12,243,534

10,210,578 Attributable to: 7,912,187



12,243,534



Equity shareholders of the Company 6,778,954

10,210,578 Net profit for the period 7,912,187

6,778,954

12,243,534

10,210,578 Other comprehensive profit







Foreign currency translation profit (loss) attributed to (127,959 )

106,898

(1,575,430 ) equity shareholders of the company (775,718 )





Total comprehensive income profit for the period 7,784,228

6,003,236

12,350,432

8,635,148 Net earnings per share







Basic 16 $ 0.012

$ 0.011

$ 0.019

$ 0.016

Diluted 16 $ 0.012

$ 0.011

$ 0.019

$ 0.016

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.



Thor Explorations Ltd.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, In United States dollars (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30,



Note 2023



2022

2023



2022 Cash flows from/(used in):



(restated)





(restated)













Operating $ 7,912,187





$ 12,243,544





Net profit

6,778,954



10,210,578

Adjustments for:











Impairment of unproven mineral interest 13 3,365



4,519

6,461



7,221

Amortization and depreciation 3 7,874,921



7,053,410

16,235,031



13,216,282

Loss on forward sale commodity contracts 200,534



(471,403 ) 951,016



(176,480 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gains)/losses 3 (1,792,588 )

516,668

(5,593,582 )

1,381,742

Interest expense 3,253,529



3,935,732

6,624,310



7,693,863 17,451,948



17,817,880

30,466,780



32,333,206

Changes in non-cash working capital accounts 5,019,848





(159,698 )



Inventories

(7,485,612 )

(6,038,731 ) Amounts receivable (11,803 )

(517,146 ) (31,370 )

(475,996 ) Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits (215,209 )

(1,202,637 ) 2,046,651



(1,542,906 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,222,649



7,422,248

17,941,171



1,065,330

Deferred income 865,173



3,910,703

(5,716,570 )

10,144,050 Net cash flows from operating activities 25,332,606



19,945,436

44,546,964



35,484,953 Investing -





-





Restricted cash

464



3,467,617

Purchase of intangible assets 13 (70,647 )

-

(77,380 )

(169 ) Assets under construction expenditures 12 (128,843 )

-

(128,843 )

-

Property, Plant & Equipment 12 (11,593,379 )

(1,595,675 ) (26,047,312 )

(11,140,202 ) Exploration & Evaluation assets expenditures 13 (2,602,795 )

(964,747 ) (3,657,597 )

(1,860,202 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (14,395,664 )

(2,559,958 ) (29,911,132 )

(9,532,956 ) Financing 1,011,085





1,011,085





Share subscriptions received 15

2,952



922,114

(Repayment of) / Proceeds from loans and borrowings 10 (3,551,040 )

(15,843,496 ) (7,084,812 )

(17,880,632 ) Arrangement fees paid -



-

(126,874 )

-

Interest paid 10 (1,040,349 )

(1,329,281 ) (2,100,303 )

(2,543,868 ) Payment of lease liabilities 7 (1,256,991 )

(1,365,480 ) (2,512,720 )

(2,579,159 ) Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities (4,837,295 )

(18,535,305 ) (10,813,624 )

(22,081,545 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 544,773



(70,618 ) 639,246



(90,792 )









Net change in cash $ 6,644,420



(1,220,445 ) $ 4,461,454



3,779,660 Cash, beginning of the period $ 4,505,071



6,276,375

$ 6,688,037



1,276,270 Cash, end of the period $ 11,149,491



5,055,930

$ 11,149,491



5,055,930

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.



Thor Explorations Ltd. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY In United States dollars (unaudited) Note Common shares

Option

reserve

Currency

translation

reserve

(Deficit)/

Retained

earnings

Total

shareholders'

equity Balance on December 31, 2021 $ 79,027,183

$ 4,513,900

$ (2,889,510 ) $ (21,058,184 ) $ 59,593,389

Net profit for the period -

-

-

10,210,578

10,210,578

Other comprehensive loss -

-

(1,575,430 ) -

(1,575,430 ) Total comprehensive profit for the period -

-

(1,575,430 ) 10,210,578

8,635,148 Options exercised 19 922,114

(1,058,446 ) -

1,058,446

922,114 Balance on June 30, 2022 (restated) $ 79,949,297

$ 3,455,454

$ (4,464,940 ) $ (9,789,160 ) $ 69,150,651 Balance on December 31, 2022 $ 80,439,693

$ 3,351,133

$ (2,512,911 ) $ 5,503,524

$ 86,781,439 Net profit for the period -

-

-

12,243,534

12,243,534 Other comprehensive income -

-

106,898

-

106,898

Total comprehensive profit for the period -

-

106,898

12,243,534

12,350,432

Options exercised 19 1,011,085

(1,304,396 ) -

1,304,396

1,011,085

Balance on June 30, 2023 $ 81,450,778

$ 2,046,737

$ (2,406,013 ) $ 19,051,454

$ 100,142,956



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.



CORPORATE INFORMATION

Thor Explorations Ltd. (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (collectively, "Thor" or the "Group") is a West African focused gold producer and explorer, dually listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (THX.V) and AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (THX.L).

The Company was formed in 1968 and is organized under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (BCBCA) with its registered office at 550 Burrard St, Suite 2900 Vancouver, BC, CA, V6C 0A3. The Company evolved into its current form in August 2011 following a reverse takeover and completed the transformational acquisition of its flagship Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria in August 2016.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

a) Statement of compliance

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS").

These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

These interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 22, 2023.

b) Basis of measurement

These interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("US$").

These interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period.

The Group's accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods in the preparation of these interim financial statements. In preparing the Group 's interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Group applied the critical judgments and estimates as disclosed in note 3 of its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

These interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Company, which is defined as having the power over the entity, rights to variable returns from its involvement with the entity, and the ability to use its power to affect the amount of returns. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. The Company's subsidiaries at June 30, 2023 are consistent with the subsidiaries as at December 31, 2022 as disclosed in note 3 to the annual financial statements.

None of the new standards or amendments to standards and interpretations applicable during the period has had a material impact on the financial position or performance of the Group. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that was issued but is not yet effective.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (continued)

c) Nature of operations and going concern

The Board of Directors have performed an assessment of whether the Company and Group would be able to continue as a going concern until at least August 2024. In their assessment, the Group has taken into account its financial position, expected future trading performance, its debt and other available credit facilities, future debt servicing requirements, its working capital and capital expenditure commitments and forecasts.

At June 30, 2023, the Group had a cash position of $11.1million and a net debt position of $16.8 million, calculated as total debt adjusted for unamortized deferred financing charges less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Cash flows from operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were inflows of $25.3 million and $44.5 million respectively.

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least the next twelve months and that, as at the date of this report, there are no material uncertainties regarding going concern

The Board of Directors is satisfied that the going concern basis of accounting is an appropriate assumption to adopt in the preparation of the interim financial statements as at, and for the period ended June 30, 2023.

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

3a. REVENUE



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022 Gold revenue

41,295,582



41,324,199



81,539,639



66,174,161

Silver revenue

68,587



30,549



112,360



46,069

$ 41,364,169

$ 41,354,747

$ 81,651,999

$ 66,220,229

The Group's revenue is generated in Nigeria. All sales are made to the Group's only customer.

3b. COST OF SALES



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022 Mining

21,836,232



17,883,204



41,873,619



24,814,116

Processing

4,312,647



2,584,044



8,421,432



4,054,501

Support services and others

1,873,999



3,446,978



3,279,061



5,448,950

Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on production costs*

(10,227,193 )

(3,640,484 )

(17,471,925 )

(5,824,295 ) Production costs $ 17,795,685

$ 20,273,742

$ 36,102,187

$ 28,493,272

Transportation and refining

810,080



604,991



1,152,371



1,107,213

Royalties

1,102,308



946,252



1,870,590



1,497,017

Amortization and depreciation - operational assets - owned assets

6,641,484



5,486,909



13,534,856



10,219,689

Amortization and depreciation - operational assets - right of use assets

1,159,110



1,060,827



2,318,647



2,219,082 Cost of sales

27,508,667



28,372,721



54,978,651



43,536,273

* The total foreign exchange gain for the current period was $17,471,925, which comprises of realized foreign exchange gains of $11,878,343 and unrealized foreign exchange gains of $5,593,582. During the period, SROL purchased its local currency on a spot basis. The foreign exchange gains and losses from these trades are generated from the differences between the local currency values achieved on the trades versus the currency translation rate at the time of the trade.

3c. AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023

2022 Amortization and depreciation - operational assets - owned assets

6,641,484



5,486,909



13,534,856



10,219,689

Amortization and depreciation - operational assets - right of use assets

1,159,110



1,060,827



2,318,647



2,219,082

Amortization and depreciation - owned assets

38,224



490,766



310,375



762,603

Amortization and depreciation - right-of-use assets

36,103



14,908



71,153



14,908

$ 7,874,921

$ 7,053,410

$ 16,235,031

$ 13,216,282

3d. OTHER ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Employee compensation

1,414,556



320,802



2,107,855



739,349

Professional services

614,104



777,007



1,268,310



1,148,534

Other corporate expenses

382,900



1,130,740



3,090,334



2,283,380



$ 2,411,560

$ 2,228,549

$ 6,466,499

$ 4,171,263



INVENTORIES





June 30,

2023



December 31,

2022 Plant spares and consumables $ 7,072,420

$ 4,751,922

Gold ore in stockpile

9,185,796



11,869,168

Gold in CIL 3,802,744

1,614,267

Gold Dore

-



2,119,935

$ 20,060,960

$ 19,901,262

There were no write downs to reduce the carrying value of inventories to net realizable value during the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE





June 30,

2023



December 31,

2022 Accounts receivable $ 38,715

$ 67,084

GST

3,481



993

Other receivables

209,616



152,365

$ 251,812

$ 220,442

The value of receivables recorded on the balance sheet is approximate to their recoverable value and there are no expected material credit losses.

PREPAID EXPENSES, ADVANCES AND DEPOSITS





June 30,

2023



December 31,

2022 Current:











Gold Stream liability arrangement fees

33,186



33,186

Advance deposits to vendors

5,596,067



9,625,204

Other prepayments

2,731,214



818,533

$ 8,360,467



10,476,923 Non-current:







Gold Stream liability arrangement fees

24,889



74,667

Other prepayments

214,638



208,158

$ 239,527



282,825

Included in Advance deposits to vendors, are payment deposits towards key equipment, materials and spare parts, with longer lead times to delivery, which are of critical importance to maintain efficient operations of the mine and process plant. These were made to mitigate against price volatility and inflation currently affecting the sector.

LEASES

The Group accounts for leases in accordance with IFRS 16. The definition of a lease under IFRS 16 was applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after January 1, 2019. The Group has elected not to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases which have low value, or short-term leases with a duration of 12 months or less. The payments associated with such leases are charged directly to the income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. There were no such leases for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Leases relate principally to corporate offices and the mining fleet at the Segilola mine. Corporate offices are depreciated over 5 years and mining fleet over the life of mine of Segilola.

The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position for the period ended June 30, 2023, were as follows:





Right of use

asset



Lease

liability



Income

statement Carrying value December 31, 2022 $ 16,849,402

$ (15,409,285 ) $















New leases entered in to during the period

-



-



-

Depreciation

(2,389,800 )

-



(2,389,800 ) Interest

-



(560,217 )

(560,217 ) Lease payments

-



2,512,720



-

Foreign exchange movement

26,572



(45,146 )

(45,146 )













Carrying value at June 30, 2023 $ 14,486,174

$ (13,501,928 ) $ (2,995,163 )













Current liability





(4,819,439 )



Non-current liability





(8,682,489 )



7. LEASES (continued)

The key impacts on the Statement of Comprehensive Loss and the Statement of Financial Position for the year ended December 31, 2022, were as follows:





Right of use

asset



Lease

liability



Income

statement

Carrying value December 31, 2021 $ 20,843,612

$ (18,274,374 ) $ -















New leases entered in to during the period

660,064



(660,064 )

-

Depreciation

(4,724,100 )

-



(4,724,100 ) Interest

-



(1,052,329 )

(1,052,329 ) Lease payments

-



4,882,786



-

Foreign exchange movement

69,826



(305,304 )

(305,304 )













Carrying value at December 31, 2022 $ 16,849,402

$ (15,409,285 ) $ (6,081,733 )













Current liability





(4,811,991 )



Non-current liability





(10,597,294 )



GOLD STREAM LIABILITY

Gold stream liability





June 30,

2023



December 31,

2022 Balance at Beginning of period $ 25,039,765

$ 30,262,279

Repayments

(5,898,728 )

(11,534,441 ) Interest at the effective interest rate

2,699,488



6,311,927 Balance at end of period $ 21,840,525

$ 25,039,765 Current liability

9,319,784



10,187,630 Non-current liability

12,520,741



14,852,135

On April 29, 2020, the Group announced the closing of project financing for its flagship Segilola Gold Project ("Segilola") in Osun State, Nigeria. The financing included a $21 million gold stream upfront deposit ("the Prepayment") over future gold production at Segilola under the terms of a Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement ("GSA") entered into between the Group's wholly owned subsidiary SROL and the AFC. The Prepayment is secured over the shares in SROL as well as over SROL's assets and is not subject to interest. The initial term of the GSA is for ten years with an automatic extension of a further ten years. The AFC will receive 10.27% of gold production from the Segilola ML41 mining license until the $21 million Prepayment has been repaid in full. Thereafter, the AFC will continue to receive 10.27% of gold production from material mined within the ML41 mining license until a further $26.25 million is received, representing a total money multiple of 2.25 times the value of the Prepayment, at which point the GSA will terminate. The AFC are not entitled to receive an allocation of gold production from material mined from any of the Group's other gold tenements under the terms of the GSA.

8. GOLD STREAM LIABILITY (continued)

The $26.25 million represented interest on the Prepayment. A calculation of the implied interest rate was made as at drawdown date with interest being apportioned over the expected life of the Stream Facility. The principal input variables used in calculating the implied interest rate and repayment profile were the production profile and gold price. The future gold price estimates were based on market forecast reports for the years 2021 to 2025 and, the production profile was based on the latest life of mine plan model. The liability was to be re-estimated on a periodic basis to include changes to the production profile, any extension to the life of mine plan and movement in the gold price. Upon commencement of production, any change to the implied interest rate will be expensed through the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss).

In December 2021, the Group entered into a cash settlement agreement with the AFC where the gold sold to the AFC is settled in a net-cash sum payable to the AFC instead of delivery of bullion in repayment of the gold stream arrangement.

The following table represents the Group's loans and borrowings measured and recognised at fair value.





Level 1



Level 2



Level 3



Total

























Financial liability at fair value through profit or loss $ -



-



21,840,525



21,840,525

The liabilities included in the above table are carried at fair value through profit and loss.

LOANS AND BORROWINGS





June 30,

2023



December 31,

2022 Current liabilities:











Loans payable to the Africa Finance Corporation less than 1 year $ 17,673,363

$ 356,155

Deferred element of EPC contract

2,562,023



531,986

$ 20,235,386



888,141 Non-current liabilities:







Loans payable to the Africa Finance Corporation more than 1 year $ 6,513,943

$ 24,103,784

Deferred element of EPC contract

1,208,134



3,150,729

$ 7,722,077

$ 27,254,513

Loans from the Africa Finance Corporation

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022



Balance at Beginning of period $ 24,459,939

$ 46,859,966

Drawdown

-



-

Principal repayments

(1,053,077 )

(24,220,764 ) Interest paid

(1,955,325 )

(4,645,014 ) Arrangement fees

(126,874 )

-

Unwinding of interest in the period

2,862,643



6,465,751 Balance at end of period $ 24,187,306

$ 24,459,939 Current liability

17,673,363



356,155 Non-current liability

6,513,943



24,103,784

9. LOANS AND BORROWINGS (continued)

On December 1, 2020, the Group announced that its subsidiary Segilola Resources Operating Limited ("SROL") had completed the financial closing of a $54 million project finance senior debt facility ("the Facility") from the Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") for the construction of the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The Facility could be drawn down at the Group's request in minimum disbursements of $5 million. As at December 31, 2022, SROL has received total disbursements of $52.6 million (2021: $52.6 million), with $nil drawn down in 2022 (2021: $31.2 million) and the remaining $1.35m undrawn facility cancelled by the Group during the period under review (2021: $nil). Total disbursements received represent 97% of the Facility. The Facility is secured over the share capital of SROL and its assets, with repayments commencing in March 2022 and to conclude in March 2025.

Repayment of the aggregate Facility will be made in instalments over a 36-month period by repaying an amount on a series of repayment dates, as set out in the Facility Agreement, which reduces the amount of the outstanding aggregate Facility by the amount equal to the relevant percentage of Loans borrowed as at the close of business in London on the date of Financial Close. Interest accrues at SOFR plus 9% and is payable on a quarterly basis in arrears.

In conjunction with the granting of the Facility, Thor issued 33,329,480 bonus shares to the AFC. Thor also incurred transaction costs of $4,663,652 in relation to the loan facility. The fair value of the liability at inception was determined at $45,822,943 taking into account the transaction costs and equity component and recognized at amortized cost using an effective rate of interest, with the fair value of the shares issued in April 2020 of $5,666,011 recognized within equity.

On 31 January 2023, the Group entered into an agreement with the AFC amending the terms of its senior debt facility.

The amended facility removes the project finance cash sweep requirement and allows for free distributions from SROL (subject to a 20% distribution sweep to the senior debt facility), as well as releasing the Group from restrictions regarding acquisitions, distribution of dividends and certain indebtedness covenants. The payment timetable was also re-scheduled to reallocate a higher percentage of the repayments to a later period in the Facility's term.

Deferred payment facility on EPC contract for the construction of the Segilola Gold Mine

The Group has constructed its Segilola Gold Mine through an engineering, procurement, and construction contract ("EPC Contract"). The EPC Contract has been agreed on a lump sum turnkey basis which provides Thor with a fixed price of $67.5 million for the full delivery of design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the proposed 715,000 ton per annum gold ore processing plant.

The EPC Contract includes a deferred element ("the Deferred Payment Facility") of 10% of the fixed price. As at June 30, 2023, a total of $2,762,303 (December 31, 2022: $3,682,715) was deferred under the facility. The 10% deferred element is repayable in instalments over a 36-month period by repaying an amount on a series of repayment dates, as set out in the Deferred Payment Facility. Repayments commenced in March 2022 and will conclude in 2025. Interest on this element of the EPC deferred facility accrues at 8% per annum from the time the Facility taking-over Certificate was issued.





June 30,

2023

December 31, 2022 Balance at beginning of period $ 3,682,715

$ 6,210,090 Offset against EPC payment

-



440,263

Principal repayments

(133,007 )

(3,440,449 ) Interest paid

(144,978 )

-

Unwinding of interest in the period

365,427



472,811 Balance at end of period $ 3,770,157

$ 3,682,715 Current liability

2,562,023



531,986 Non-current liability

1,208,134



3,150,729

RECONCILIATION OF LIABILITIES ARISING FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

June 30, 2023

Gold

Stream

liability



AFC

loan



EPC

deferred

facility



Total January 1, 2023 $ 25,039,765



24,459,939



3,682,715



53,182,419

Cash flows:















(Repayment of) / Proceeds from loans and borrowings

(5,898,728 )

(1,053,077 )

(133,007 )

(7,084,812 ) Arrangement fees

-



(126,874 )

-



(126,874 ) Interest paid

-



(1,955,325 )

(144,978 )

(2,100,303 ) Non-cash changes:















Unwinding of interest in the year

2,699,488



2,862,643



365,427



5,927,558 June 30, 2023 $ 21,840,525



24,187,306



3,770,157



49,797,988

December 31, 2022

Gold

stream

liability



Short

term

advance



AFC

loan



EPC

deferred

facility





Total January 1, 2022 $ 30,262,279



668,570



46,859,966



6,210,090



84,000,905

Cash flows:



















(Repayment of) / Proceeds from loans and borrowings

(11,534,441 )

(668,570 )

(24,220,764 )

(3,440,449 )

(39,864,224 ) Interest paid

-



-



(4,645,014 )

-



(4,645,014 ) Non-cash changes:



















Unwinding of interest in the year

6,311,927



-



6,465,751



472,811



13,250,489 Offset against EPC payment

-



-



-



440,263



440,263

December 31, 2022 $ 25,039,765



-



24,459,939



3,682,715



53,182,419

PROVISIONS

June 30, 2023

Other



Fleet

demobilization

costs



Restoration

costs



Total Balance at Beginning of period $ 18,157

$ 173,442

$ 4,768,039

$ 4,959,638

Initial recognition of provision

-



-



-



-

Changes in estimates









-



-

Unwinding of discount

-



-



23,432



23,432

Foreign exchange movements



839



-



-



839 Balance at end of the period $ 18,996

$ 173,442

$ 4,791,471

$ 4,983,909 Current liability

-



-



-



- Non-current liability

18,996



173,442



4,791,471



4,983,909

PROVISIONS (continued)

December 31, 2022

Other



Fleet

demobilization

costs



Restoration

costs



Total Balance at Beginning of period $ -

$ 173,241

$ 5,064,935

$ 5,238,176

Initial recognition of provision

18,415



-



-



18,415

Changes in estimates

-



-



(404,859 )

(404,859 ) Unwinding of discount

-



201



107,963



108,164

Foreign exchange movements



(258 )

-



-



(258 ) Balance at end of the period $ 18,157

$ 173,442

$ 4,768,039

$ 4,959,638 Current liability

-



-



-



- Non-current liability

18,157



173,442



4,768,039



4,959,638

The restoration costs provision is for the site restoration at Segilola Gold Project in Osun State Nigeria. The value of the above provision is measured by unwinding the discount on expected future cash flows using a discount factor that reflects the credit-adjusted risk-free rate of interest. It is expected that the restoration costs will be paid in US dollars, and as such US forecast inflation rates of 2.9% and the interest rate of 4% on 5-year US bonds were used to calculate the expected future cash flows, which are in line with the life of mine. The provision represents the net present value of the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the obligation to rehabilitate environmental disturbances caused by mining operations at mine closure.

The fleet demobilization costs provision is the value of the cost to demobilize the mining fleet upon closure of the mine.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT



Motor

vehicles



Plant and

machinery



Office

furniture



Land



Decommis-sioning

Asset



Processing

Plant

Segilola Mine

Assets under

construction



Total Costs $ 2,059,982

$ 489,374

$ 1,175,069

$ 16,808

$ 5,064,935

$ -

$ -

$ 144,577,201

153,383,369

Balance, December 31, 2021 Transfers -

-

-

-

-

60,687,651

83,889,550

(144,577,201 ) -

Additions 148,862

5,649,341

668,936

-

-

7,459,467

8,946,765

1,884,352

24,757,723

Revisions to decommisioning assets -

-

-

-

(404,859 ) -

-

-

(404,859 ) Disposals -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign exchange movement (40,004 ) (12,091 ) (9,118 ) -

-

-

-

-

(61,213 ) Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 2,168,840

$ 6,126,624

$ 1,834,887

$ 16,808

$ 4,660,076

$ 68,147,118

$ 92,836,315

$ 1,884,352

$ 177,675,020

Transfers -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Additions 247,804

234,034

550,468

-

-

5,413,164

9,405,737

128,843

15,980,050

Disposals -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign exchange movement (96,390 ) 3,939

3,457

-

-

-

-

-

(88,994 ) Balance, June 30, 2023 $ 2,320,254

$ 6,364,597

$ 2,388,812

$ 16,808

$ 4,660,076

$ 73,560,282

$ 102,242,052

$ 2,013,195

$ 193,566,076 Accumulated depreciation and impairment

















losses $ 754,516

$ 263,647

$ 251,289

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

1,269,452

Balance, December 31, 2021 Depreciation 457,259

354,275

306,542

-

952,322

10,247,764

14,603,113

-

26,921,275

Disposals -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign exchange movement (14,966 ) (11,780 ) (2,878 ) -

-

-

-

-

(29,624 ) Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 1,196,809

$ 606,142

$ 554,953

$ -

$ 952,322

$ 10,247,764

$ 14,603,113

$ -

$ 28,161,103

Depreciation 210,813

(255,410 ) 169,325

-

434,463

5,473,406

7,840,210

-

13,872,807

Disposals -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign exchange movement (52,286 ) 3,208

4,707

-

-

-

-

-

(44,371 ) Balance, June 30, 2023 $ 1,355,336

$ 353,940

$ 728,985

$ -

$ 1,386,785

$ 15,721,170

$ 22,443,323

$ -

$ 41,989,539 Carrying amounts















Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 972,031

$ 5,520,482

$ 1,279,934

$ 16,808

$ 3,707,754

$ 57,899,354

$ 78,233,202

$ 1,884,352

$ 149,513,917 Balance, June 30, 2023 $ 964,918

$ 6,010,657

$ 1,659,827

$ 16,808

$ 3,273,291

$ 57,839,112

$ 79,798,729

$ 2,013,195

$ 151,576,537

12. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (continued)

A summary of depreciation capitalized is as follows:





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

Total depreciation

capitalized



2022



2021



2022



2021



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022





































Exploration expenditures

20,880



37,306



76,598



60,724



696,950



620,352 Total $ 20,880

$ 37,306

$ 76,598

$ 60,724

$ 696,950

$ 620,352

a) Segilola Project, Osun Nigeria:

Classification of Expenditure on the Segilola Gold Project

On January 1, 2022, the Group achieved Commercial Production at the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria ("the Project") Upon achieving Commercial Production, the Assets under Construction was reclassified within Property, Plant and Equipment, and transferred to Mining Asset, Processing Plant and Decommissioning Asset.

Decommissioning Asset

The decommissioning asset relates to estimated restoration costs at the Group's Segilola Gold Mine as at June 30, 2023. Refer to Note 11 for further detail.

EPC payments

During the six month period ended June 30, 2023, the Group paid $10,196,105 (December 31, 2022: $4,321,856) to the EPC contractor in relation to the construction of the Segilola Mine and processing plant.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

The Group's exploration and evaluation assets costs are as follows:



Douta Gold

Project,

Senegal



Central Hounde

Project, Burkina Faso

Lithium exploration

licenses, Nigeria



Gold exploration

licenses, Nigeria





Software





Total Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 14,219,982

$ -

$ -

$ 895,301

$ 230,136

$ 15,345,419 Acquisition costs

-

-

-

24,103



-



24,103

Exploration costs

3,745,803

12,014

-

1,693,863



-



5,451,680

Additions

-

-

-

-



43,599



43,599

Amortisation

-

-

-

-



(122,988 )

(122,988 ) Impairment

-

(12,014 ) -

-



-



(12,014 ) Foreign exchange movement

(1,427,912 ) -

-

(70,679 )

-



(1,498,591 ) Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 16,537,873

$ -

$ -

$ 2,542,588

$ 150,747

$ 19,231,208 Acquisition costs

-

-

-

-



-



-

Exploration costs

2,301,937

6,461

611,679

792,971



-



3,713,048

Additions

-

-

-

-



77,380



77,380

Amortisation

-

-

-

-



(49,022 )

(49,022 ) Impairment

-

(6,461 ) -

-



-



(6,461 ) Foreign exchange movement

372,383

-

-

(215,421 )

-



156,962 Balance, June 30, 2023 $ 19,212,193

$ -

$ 611,679

$ 3,120,138

$ 179,105

$ 23,123,115

13. INTANGIBLE ASSETS (continued)

a) Douta Gold Project, Senegal:

The Douta Gold Project consists of an early-stage gold exploration license located in southeastern Senegal, approximately 700km east of the capital city Dakar.

The Group is party to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with International Mining Company ("IMC"), by which the Group has acquired a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in southeast Senegal held through African Star SARL.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, IMC's 30% interest will be a "free carry" interest until such time as the Group announces probable reserves on the Douta Gold Project (the "Free Carry Period"). Following the Free Carry Period, IMC must either elect to sell its 30% interest to African Star at a purchase price determined by an independent valuer commissioned by African Star or fund its 30% share of the exploration and operating expenses.

b) Central Houndé Project, Burkina Faso:

Bongui and Legue gold permits, Burkina Faso:



AFC Constelor SARL holds a 100% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits covering an area of approximately 233 km2 located within the Houndé belt, 260 km southwest of the capital Ouagadougou, in western Burkina Faso.



Ouere Permit, Central Houndé Project, Burkina Faso:



Argento BF SARL holds a 100% interest in the Ouere gold permit, covering an area of approximately 241 km2 located within the Houndé belt.



The three permits together cover a total area of 474km2 over the Houndé Belt which form the Central Houndé Project.

The Group carried out an impairment assessment of the Central Houndé Project at December 31, 2020, and a decision was taken to fully impair the value of the Central Houndé Project. It is the Group's intention to focus on Segilola development and Douta exploration in the short term, and it does not plan to undertake significant work on the license areas in the near future.

c) Lithium exploration Licenses, Nigeria

During 2023, the Group has acquired over 600km2 of granted tenure in south-west Nigeria that covers both known lithium bearing pegmatite deposits and a large unexplored prospective pegmatite-rich belt.

d) Gold exploration Licenses, Nigeria

As at June 30, 2023, the Group's gold exploration tenure currently comprises 16 wholly owned exploration licenses and nine joint venture partnership exploration licenses. Together with the mining lease over the Segilola Gold Deposit, Thor's total gold exploration tenure amounts to 1,542 km².

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES





June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Trade payables $ 45,534,482

$ 46,914,333

Accrued liabilities

12,827,805



6,213,977

Other payables

1,682,962



3,208,979

$ 60,045,249

$ 56,337,289 Current liability

59,595,451



56,337,289 Non-current liability

449,798



-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are classified as financial liabilities and approximate their fair values.

Also included in trade payables is a total of $35,478 (December 31, 2022: $2,215,585) that relates to third party royalties that will become payable upon future gold sales. All these royalties' creditors are included in current liabilities.

The following table represents the Group's trade payables measured and recognized at fair value.





Level 1



Level 2



Level 3



Total

























Trade payables Third party royalties $ -



-



35,478



35,478

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

a) Authorized

Unlimited common shares without par value.

b) Issued





June 30,

2023

Number



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

Number



December 31,

2022 As at start of the year

644,696,185

$ 80,439,693



632,358,009

$ 79,027,183

Issue of new shares:















- Share options exercised i

10,618,539



1,011,085



9,939,000



960,546

- RSU awards vested

-



-



2,399,176



451,964



655,314,724

$ 81,450,778



644,696,185

$ 80,439,693

i Value of 1,500,000 options exercised at a price of CAD$0.145 per share on June 5, 2023, and 9,118,539 options exercised at a price of CAD$0.145 per share on June 14, 2023.

15. CAPITAL AND RESERVES (continued)

c) Share-based compensation

Stock option plan

The Group has granted directors, officers and consultants share purchase options. These options were granted pursuant to the Group's stock option plan.

Under the current Share Option Plan, 44,900,000 common shares of the Group are reserved for issuance upon exercise of options.

On January 16, 2020, 14,250,000 stock options were granted at an exercise price of C$0.20 per share for a period of five years. The options vested immediately.

On October 5, 2018, 750,000 stock options were granted at an exercise price of C$0.14 per share for a period of five years.

On March 12, 2018, 12,800,000 stock options were granted at an exercise price of C$0.145 per share for a period of five years. All these stock options have been exercised.

All of the stock options were vested as at the balance sheet date. These options did not contain any market conditions and the fair value of the options were charged to the statement of comprehensive loss or capitalized as to assets under construction in the period where granted to personnel's whose cost is capitalized on the same basis. The assumptions inherent in the use of these models are as follows:

Vesting period

(years) First vesting

date Expected remaining life (years) Risk

free

rate Exercise price Volatility

of share

price Fair

value Options vested Options granted Expiry 5 March 12, 2018 - 2.00% $ 0.145 105.09% $0.14 12,111,000 12,111,000 June 15, 2023 5 October 5, 2018 0.27 2.43% $ 0.14 100.69% $0.14 750,000 750,000 October 5, 2023 5 January 16, 2020 1.55 1.49% $ 0.20 66.84% $0.07 14,250,000 14,250,000 January 16, 2025

In Canadian Dollars

The Group has elected to measure volatility by calculating the average volatility of a collection of three peer companies' historical share prices for the exercising period of each parcel of options. Management believes that given the transformational change that the Group has undergone since the acquisition of the Segilola Gold Project in August 2016, the Group's historical share price is not reflective of the current stage of development of the Group, and that adopting the volatility of peer companies who have advanced from exploration to development is a more accurate measure of share price volatility for the purpose of options valuation.

The following is a summary of changes in options from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, and the outstanding and exercisable options at June 30, 2023:

15. CAPITAL AND RESERVES (continued)

c) Share-based compensation (continued)





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/178306_thor15c1.jpg

In Canadian Dollars

The following is a summary of changes in options from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and the outstanding and exercisable options at December 31, 2022:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/178306_thor15c2.jpg

In Canadian Dollars

d) Nature and purpose of equity and reserves

The reserves recorded in equity on the Group's statement of financial position include 'Reserves,' 'Currency translation reserve,' 'Retained earnings' and 'Deficit.'

'Option reserve' is used to recognize the value of stock option grants prior to exercise or forfeiture.

'Currency translation reserve' is used to recognize the exchange differences arising on translation of the assets and liabilities of foreign branches and subsidiaries with functional currencies other than US dollars.

'Deficit' is used to record the Group's accumulated deficit.

'Retained earnings' is used to record the Group's accumulated earnings.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the following:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

646,583,925



637,605,227



645,161,655



636,603,895 Stock options

5,242,375



-



5,242,375



- Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

651,826,300



637,605,227



650,404,030



636,603,895



655,314,724



641,897,009



655,314,724



641,897,009 Total common shares outstanding

670,104,724



669,198,009



670,104,724



669,198,009

Total potential diluted common shares

646,583,925



637,605,227



645,161,655



636,603,895



RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

A number of key management personnel, or their related parties, hold or held positions in other entities that result in them having control or significant influence over the financial or operating policies of the entities outlined below.

a) Trading transactions

The Africa Finance Corporation ("AFC") is deemed to be a related party given the size of its shareholding in the Company. There have been no other transactions with the AFC other than the Gold Stream liability as disclosed in Note 8, and the secured loan as disclosed in Note 9.

b) Compensation of key management personnel

The remuneration of directors and other members of key management during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 were as follows:





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022 Salaries and bonuses

























Current directors and officers (i) (ii) (iii) $ 736,436

$ 163,566

$ 973,098

$ 331,995

Former directors and officers

$ -

$ 34,739

$ -

$ 71,557





















Directors' fees

















Current directors and officers (i) (ii) $ 113,022

$ 90,452

$ 222,178

$ 199,114























$ 849,458

$ 288,757

$ 1,195,276

$ 602,666

(i) Key management personnel were not paid post-employment benefits, termination benefits, or other long-term benefits during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022.

(ii) The Group paid consulting and director fees to both individuals and private companies controlled by directors and officers of the Group for services. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities at June 30, 2023, include $56,938 (December 31, 2022 - $102,092) due to directors or private companies controlled by an officer and director of the Group. Amounts due to or from related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand.

(iii) Executive bonuses were paid in the three months period ended in June 30, 2023.

18. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The Group's financial instruments are classified as follows:

June 30, 2023 Measured at

amortized cost



Measured at fair value

through profit and loss



Total Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,149,491



-



11,149,491

Amounts receivable

251,812



-



251,812 Total assets $ 11,401,303



-



11,401,303













Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 59,559,973



35,478



59,595,451

Loans and borrowings

27,957,463



-



27,957,463

Gold stream liability

-



21,840,525



21,840,525

Lease liabilities

13,501,928



-



13,501,928 Total liabilities $ 101,019,364



21,876,003



122,895,367

December 31, 2022 Measured at

amortized cost



Measured at fair value

through profit and loss



Total Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,688,037



-



6,688,037

Amounts receivable

220,442



-



220,442 Total assets $ 6,908,479



-



6,908,479













Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 54,121,704



2,215,585



56,337,289

Loans and borrowings

28,142,654



-



28,142,654

Gold stream liability

-



25,039,765



25,039,765

Lease liabilities

15,409,285



-



15,409,285 Total liabilities $ 97,673,643



27,255,350



124,928,993

The fair value of these financial instruments approximates their carrying value.

As noted above, the Group has certain financial liabilities that are held at fair value. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques to measure fair value:

Classification of financial assets and liabilities

Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, all the Group`s liabilities measured at fair value through profit and loss are categorized as Level 3 and their fair value was determined using discounted cash flow valuation models, taking into account assumptions with respect to gold prices and discount rates as well as estimates with respect to production and operating results for the Segilola mine.

19. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Group manages, as capital, the components of shareholders' equity. The Group's objectives, when managing capital, are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern in order to develop and its mineral interests through the use of capital received via the issue of common shares and via debt instruments where the Board determines that the risk is acceptable and, in the shareholders' best interest to do so.

The Group manages its capital structure, and makes adjustments to it, in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust its capital structure, the Group may attempt to issue common shares, borrow, acquire or dispose of assets or adjust the amount of cash.

20. CONTRACTUAL COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

Contractual Commitments

The Group has no contractual obligations that are not disclosed on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

Contingent liabilities

The Group is involved in various legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. Management has assessed these contingencies and determined that, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, all cases are considered remote. As a result, no provision has been made in the interim financial statements for any potential liabilities that may arise from these legal proceedings.

Although the Group believes that it has valid defenses in these matters, the outcome of these proceedings is uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the Group will prevail in these matters. The Group will continue to assess the likelihood of any loss, the range of potential outcomes, and whether or not a provision is necessary in the future, as new information becomes available.

Based on the information available, the Group does not believe that the outcome of these legal proceedings will have a material adverse effect on the financial position or results of operations of the Group. However, there can be no assurance that future developments will not materially affect the Group's financial position or results of operations.

21. SEGMENTED DISCLOSURES

Segment Information

The Group's operations comprise three reportable segments, the Segilola Mine Project, Exploration Projects, and Corporate.

Six months ended

June 30, 2023 Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total Profit (loss) for the period $ 14,043,081

$ (302,124 ) $ (1,497,423 ) $ 12,243,534

- revenue

81,651,999



-



-



81,651,999

- production costs

(36,102,187 )

-



-



(36,102,187 ) - royalties

(1,870,590 )

-



-



(1,870,590 ) - amortization and depreciation

(16,039,323 )

(2,246 )

(193,462 )

(16,235,031 ) - other administration expenses

(4,869,121 )

(293,417 )

(1,303,962 )

(6,466,499 ) - impairments

-



(6,461 )

-



(6,461 ) - interest expense

(6,624,310 )

-



-



(6,624,310 )

June 30, 2023 Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total Current assets $ 38,292,438

$ 106,500

$ 1,423,792

$ 39,822,730



















Non-current assets















Deferred income tax assets

-



89,120



-



89,120

Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits

24,889



-



214,638



239,527

Right-of-use assets

13,913,706



-



572,468



14,486,174

Property, plant and equipment

150,918,862



518,646



139,029



151,576,537

Intangible assets

179,105



22,944,010



-



23,123,115

Total assets $ 203,329,000

$ 23,658,276

$ 2,349,927

$ 229,337,203

Non-current asset additions $ 15,980,050

$ 4,043,733

$ 15,625

$ 20,039,408

Liabilities $ (127,390,018 ) $ (20,261 ) $ (1,783,968 ) $ (129,194,247 )

Non-current assets by geographical location:

June 30, 2023

Senegal



British Virgin Islands



Nigeria



United Kingdom



Canada



Total Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits

-



4,214



24,889



210,424



-



239,527

Right-of-use assets

-



-



13,913,707



572,467



-



14,486,174

Property, plant and equipment

443,449



-



150,994,059



134,831



4,198



151,576,537

Intangible assets

12,957,163



-



10,165,952



-



-



23,123,115 Total non-current assets $ 13,400,612

$ 4,214

$ 175,098,607

$ 917,722

$ 4,198

$ 189,425,353

21. SEGMENTED DISCLOSURES (continued)

Six months ended

June 30, 2022 Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total Profit (loss) for the year $ 12,521,263

$ (111,126 ) $ (2,199,559 ) $ 10,210,578

- revenue

66,220,229



-



-



66,220,229

- production costs

(28,493,272 )

-



-



(28,493,272 ) - royalties

(1,497,017 )

-



-



(1,497,017 ) - amortization and depreciation

(13,196,331 )

(4,468 )

(15,483 )

(13,216,282 ) - other administration expenses

(1,887,750 )

(99,437 )

(2,184,076 )

(4,171,263 ) - impairments

-



(7,221 )

-



(7,221 ) - interest expense

(7,693,863 )

-



-



(7,693,863 )

December 31, 2022 Segilola Mine Project



Exploration Projects



Corporate



Total Current assets $ 36,334,005

$ 120,752

$ 831,907

$ 37,286,664



















Non-current assets















Deferred income tax assets

-



87,797



-



87,797

Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits

74,667



-



208,158



282,825

Right-of-use assets

16,232,353



-



617,049



16,849,402

Property, plant and equipment

149,050,728



339,785



123,404



149,513,917

Intangible assets

150,747



19,080,461



-



19,231,208

Total assets $ 201,842,500

$ 19,628,795

$ 1,780,518

$ 223,251,813

Non-current asset additions $ 10,527,299

$ 2,612,033

$ 1,337,066

$ 14,476,398 Liabilities $ (133,370,335 ) $ (1,381,629 ) $ (1,718,410 ) $ (136,470,374 )

Non-current assets by geographical location:

December 31, 2022

Senegal



British Virgin Islands



Nigeria



United Kingdom



Canada



Total Prepaid expenses, advances and deposits

-



7,024



74,667



201,134



-



282,825

Right-of-use assets

-



-



16,232,354



617,048



-



16,849,402

Property, plant and equipment

176,645



-



149,230,320



101,491



5,461



149,513,917

Intangible assets

10,704,623



-



8,526,585



-



-



19,231,208 Total non-current assets

10,881,268



7,024



174,468,785



919,673



5,461



185,877,352

22. PRIOR PERIOD RESTATEMENT

Following the conclusion of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Group identified the restatements below for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2022:

1 - Capitalization of $348,211 and $3,331,529 for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, of stripping costs within "Property, Plant and equipment" as these related to improved access to ore as determined by "IFRIC 20 - Stripping Costs in the Production Phase of a Surface Mine". Recognition of depreciation expenses of $188,666 in relation to the stripping costs for the three months period ended June 30, 2022;

2 - Capitalization of $455,467 and $762,614 for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, of near mine exploration costs within "Intangible assets" as these meet the definition of an asset in accordance with "IFRS 6 - Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources";

3 - Reclassification of $6,547,736 and $12,250,105 for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, of amortization and depreciation of operational assets to "Cost of sales";

4 - Reclassification of $3,640,484 and $5,824,295 for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, of foreign exchange gains to "Production costs" as the foreign exchange resulted from the purchase of raw materials, spare parts and other operational inputs required to support and maintain the Segilola mine operations; and

5 - Reclassification of $464 and $3,467,617 for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, of restricted cash cashflows from "Net cash flows from operating activities" to "Net cash flows used in investing activities".

6 - Reclassification of $2,997,495 and $4,804,185 for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, of repayment of gold stream liabilities cashflows from "Net cash flows from operating activities" to "Net cash flows used in investing activities".

Therefore, in accordance with "IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors", the Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position, Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income and Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 have been restated. The impact of the restatements on these statements is demonstrated below:

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

June 31,



Restatements



June 31,

2022



2022

$











$

(reported)







Ref



(restated)

ASSETS













Total current assets

31,769,061



-







31,769,061 Property, plant and equipment

141,445,926



3,142,863



1



144,588,789

Intangible assets

15,497,414



762,614



2



16,260,028

Other non-current assets

19,729,081











19,896,499 Total non-current assets

176,672,421



8,419,369







185,091,790 TOTAL ASSETS

208,441,482



3,905,477







212,346,959

LIABILITIES













Total current liabilities

80,816,925



-







80,816,925 Total non-current liabilities

62,379,383



-







62,379,383 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Retained deficit

(13,694,637 )

3,905,477



1 - 2



(9,789,160 ) Other equity

78,939,811











78,939,811 Total shareholders' equity

65,245,174



3,905,477







69,150,651 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

208,441,482



3,905,477







212,346,959

Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income

Three months

ended

June 30,

2022 Restatements Three months

ended

June 30,

2022 Six months

ended

June 30,

2022 Restatements Six months ended

June 30,

2022

$







$



$







$

(reported)





Ref

(restated)



(reported)





Ref

(restated)

Revenue

41,354,747



-



41,354,747



66,220,229



-



66,220,229

Production costs

(24,262,437 )

3,988,695

1 - 4

(20,273,742 )

(37,649,096 )

9,155,824

1 - 4

(28,493,272 ) Transportation and refining

(604,991 )

-



(604,991 )

(1,107,213 )

-



(1,107,213 ) Royalties

(946,252 )

-



(946,252 )

(1,497,017 )

-



(1,497,017 ) Amortization and depreciation of operational assets -























owned assets





(5,486,909 ) 3

(5,486,909 )





(10,219,689 ) 1 - 3

(10,219,689 ) Amortization and depreciation of operational assets -























right of use assets





(1,060,827 ) 3

(1,060,827 )





(2,219,082 ) 3

(2,219,082 ) Cost of sales

(25,813,680 )

(2,559,041 )

(28,372,721 )

(40,253,326 )

(3,282,947 )

(43,536,273 )





-











-





Loss on forward sale of commodity contracts

471,403



-



471,403



176,480



-



176,480

16,012,470



(2,559,041 ) -

13,453,429



26,143,383



(3,282,947 ) -

22,860,436

Amortization and depreciation - owned assets

(5,789,009 )

5,298,243

3

(490,766 )

(10,793,626 )

10,031,023

3

(762,603 ) Amortization and depreciation - right of use assets

(1,075,735 )

1,060,827

3

(14,908 )

(2,233,990 )

2,219,082

3

(14,908 ) Other administration expenses

(2,684,016 )

455,467

2

(2,228,549 )

(4,933,877 )

762,614

2

(4,171,263 ) Impairment of Exploration & Evaluation assets

(4,520 )

-



(4,520 )

(7,221 )

-



(7,221 ) Profit from operations

6,459,190



4,255,496



10,714,686



8,174,669



9,729,772



17,904,441

Interest expense

(3,935,732 )

-



(3,935,732 )

(7,693,863 )

-



(7,693,863 ) Foreign exchange gains

3,640,484



(3,640,484 ) 4

-



5,824,295



(5,824,295 ) 4

- Net profit before taxes

6,163,942



615,012



6,778,954



6,305,101



3,905,477



10,210,578

Tax expense

-



-







-



-



























Net profit for the year

6,163,942



615,012

-

6,778,954



6,305,101



3,905,477

-

10,210,578 Net profit (loss) per share



















Basic

0.010



0.001



0.011



0.010



0.006



0.016

Diluted

0.010



0.001



0.011



0.010



0.006



0.016

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows

Three months

ended June 30,

2022

$ Restatements Three months

ended June 30,

2022

$ Six months

ended June 30,

2022

$ Restatements Six months ended

June 30,

2022

$



(reported)





Ref

(restated)



(reported)





Ref

(restated)

Cash flows from/(used in):























Operating























Net profit

6,163,942



615,012

1 - 2

6,778,954



6,305,101



3,905,477

1 - 2

10,210,578

Amortisation and depreciation

6,864,744



188,666

1

7,053,410



13,027,616



188,666

1

13,216,282

Restricted cash

464



(464 ) 5

-



3,467,617



(3,467,617 ) 5

-

Repayment of goldstream liabilities

(2,997,495 )

2,997,495

6

-



(4,804,185 )

4,804,185

6

-

Other operating cash flows

6,113,072



-



6,113,072



12,058,093



-



12,058,093 Net cash flows from operating activities

16,144,727



3,800,709



19,945,436



30,054,242



5,430,711



35,484,953 Investing























Restricted cash

-



464

5

464



-



3,467,617

5

3,467,617

Property, Plant & Equipment

(1,247,464 )

(348,211 ) 1

(1,595,675 )

(7,808,673 )

(3,331,529 ) 1

(11,140,202 ) Exploration & Evaluation assets expenditures

(509,280 )

(455,467 ) 2

(964,747 )

(1,097,588 )

(762,614 ) 2

(1,860,202 ) Other investing cash flows

-



-



-



(169 )

-



(169 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities

(1,756,744 )

(803,214 )

(2,559,958 )

(8,906,430 )

(626,526 )

(9,532,956 ) Financing























(Repayment of) / Proceeds from loans and borrowings

(13,440,749 )

(2,997,495 ) 6

(16,438,244 )

(15,424,675 )

(4,804,185 ) 6

(20,228,860 ) Other investing cash flows

(2,097,061 )

-



(2,097,061 )

(1,852,685 )

-



(1,852,685 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities

(15,537,810 )

(2,997,495 )

(18,535,305 )

(17,277,360 )

(4,804,185 )

(22,081,545 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash

(70,618 )

-



(70,618 )

(90,792 )

-



(90,792 )





















Net change in cash

(1,220,445 )

-



(1,220,445 )

3,779,660



-



3,779,660 Cash, beginning of the period

6,276,375



-



6,276,375



1,276,270



-



1,276,270 Cash, end of the period

5,055,930



-



5,055,930



5,055,930



-



5,055,930



NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR

DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178306