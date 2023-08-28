Val-d'Or Mining Provides Update on NSR Reduction Agreement

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) (the "Company") announces that further to the Company's news releases of May 30, 2023 and June 29, 2023 the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the transactions contemplated under the NSR Purchase Agreement dated May 26, 2023 (the "NSR Purchase Agreement") entered into with 2973090 Canada Inc., a private company wholly-owned and controlled by Glenn J. Mullan, a director and the Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Glenn J. Mullan, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase and concurrently cancel various net smelter return royalties. The Company has agreed to issue, subject to the final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, an aggregate of 2,222,222 common shares in consideration for the purchase and cancellation of the net smelter return royalties as set out in the NSR Purchase Agreement.

The proposed issuance of shares by the Company to 2973090 Canada Inc. and Glenn J. Mullan under the NSR Purchase Agreement constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Exchange requires as a condition of final approval, disinterested shareholder approval of the NSR Purchase Agreement and transactions contemplated thereby. Disinterested shareholder approval will be sought at the Company's forthcoming shareholder meeting, scheduled for September 8, 2023.

The common shares to be issued by the Company in accordance with the terms of the NSR Purchase Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and TSX Venture Exchange policy. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has an expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with the technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

