Record Resources Teams up with Private Equity Group to Develop Gold Project in Djibouti, Africa

Calgary, August 28, 2023 - Record Resources Inc. (TSXV: REC) reports that it has entered into an agreement to acquire preferred shares from a private equity fund that owns and is developing a gold exploration property in Djibouti, Africa.

The agreement is with the African Minerals Exploration & Development Fund III Sicar (AMED Fund III) registered in Luxembourg and Red Sea Gold B.V. and Nurtureex B.V., both of Utrecht, Netherlands. Red Sea and Nurtureex are AMED's operating entities and are the developers of the Djibouti gold project. These parties collectively control 69% of Thani Stratex Djibouti Limited (TSDL). It is TSDL that holds the mining claims in Djibouti.

AMED Funds is a group of private equity funds that have invested in various mineral projects in Africa, some of which have already been successfully sold to third parties. AMED Fund's team is composed of highly experienced professionals in the mining and exploration industry with an impressive track record and network of partners.

The sponsoring partner of AMED Funds is Rudolph de Bruin, an international mining industry veteran with decades of successful mining and exploration experience, who was recently involved in a consortium that acquired Canada Fluorspar (NL) Inc and its fluorspar mine in St Lawrence, Newfoundland.

Pursuant to the agreement, Record will acquire half of AMED's preferred shares in the Djibouti project in return for investing US$7.5 million in exploration and development expenses over a three-year period. A first investment of US$2.5 million is due 12 months following execution of the agreement and at the two consecutive 12-month anniversaries thereafter.

A co-operatorship agreement, to govern the development of the property, will be entered into once Record has made a first investment of US$1 million. Record holds a First Right of Refusal on the asset enabling it to bid on a takeover before another party.

The preferred shares to be acquired by Record constitutes half of the preferred shares to be owned by AMED Funds. Following the transaction, AMED Funds will own 69 percent of the Djibouti project. Following the earning of its interest, Record will own half of the preferred shares and AMED Funds will own the other half. Furthermore, the preferred shares have a conversion feature which prescribes that the holder receive a maximum of two times their investment before a distribution is made to other shareholders at the time of a sale or buy-out and then convert into common shares on a 1:1 basis.

AMED and, in turn Red Sea Gold and Nurturex own 69 % of Thani Stratex Djibouti Ltd (TSDL) a private, British Virgin Islands registered company with Exploration and Reconnaissance Permits in The Republic of Djibouti. TSDL was formed by AMED and other investors to develop the Djibouti opportunity.

TSDL has built a portfolio of permits in the Republic of Djibouti and has been successful at advancing their development quickly according to a 43-101-compliant work report produced in 2022 (source: James Wilson, geologist, NMDG, Krugersdorp, South Africa). US$11 million has been spent on the property to date and 15,000 metres of exploration drilling has been completed.

According to Wilson's report:

"The TSDL project portfolio has developed from early-stage, grassroots exploration towards mineral resource definition in a relatively short space of time. Mineral resource estimates have been made for 5 prospect zones for a total of 598,010 ounces/gold grading 1.4 grams per tonne in inferred mineral resource category.

"Twenty exploration targets have been identified which could potentially add over 500,000 ounces to the resource base."

Table 1.1. Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pandora and Red Horn Prospects



Prospect Resource Category Tonnage S.G. Grade Au g/t Ounces Au Pandora Inferred 1 888 563 2.5 2.1 125 650 Pyrrha Inferred 662 062 2.5 1.9 41 198 Red Horn Inf1 Inferred 4 984 188 2.5 2.2 356 356 Red Horn Inf2 Inferred 1 852 750 2.5 0.5 28 743 Red Horn Inf3 Inferred 3 493 313 2.5 0.4 46 062 Total Inferred 12 880 875 2.5 1.4 598 010

Table 1.2. Exploration Target volumes for the TSDL portfolio



Prospect Category Tonnage S.G. Grade Au g/t Ounces Au All prospects Exploration

target 34 702 081 2.5 0.5 607 452

"We are looking to move quickly to building a 70,000 ounce per year gold operation," said Michael Judson, Record Resource, Chairman. "It is a large and shallow gold occurrence amenable to an open-pit mining. There is the potential to a scale up to a 200,000 ounce per year operation."

Other Corporate News:

Record Resources Inc. (formerly known as Record Gold Corp and Silk Road Energy Inc.) wishes to clarify omissions from its news release of August 10, 2022.

Omitted from the previous disclosure is that, as part of the Kenogami East transaction, Melba Mining Company Ltd. owns a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the asset. Half of this NSR can be purchased by Record Resources for $500,000.

On September 6, 2023 the company will hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders to approve:

(1) The Grenfell Gold Property transaction; (2) The purchase price of the transaction.

As previously disclosed (February 23, 2023 news release) the non-arms-length transaction with Pelangio Exploration Inc. is pursuant to a conveyance agreement executed on August 23, 2022. Record Resources has agreed to exchange its option agreement with Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX.V) in return for 40 million shares of Record Resources at a price of $0.05 per share. The Grenfell transaction requires the approval of the company's disinterested shareholders. This vote follows the submission of the NI 43-101-compliant geological report to the TSX Venture Exchange and shareholders.

The company stands by its original disclosure that the Kenogami East transaction with Melba Mining Company Ltd. constitutes an asset acquisition. The purchase price, as previously disclosed, is one million shares of the company and a cash payment of $50,000.

Qualified Person:

Edward Procyshyn, P.Geo, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

