Delta Resources Completes 1% NSR Purchase at Delta-1 in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Wins Award for Top Discovery in Ontario

Kingston, August 28, 2023 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) ("Delta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has paid $50,000 to the Ontario Exploration Corporation (the "OEC") to buy back the remaining 50% of a 1% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") Royalty on its Delta-1 property in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

On January 7, 2020, Delta announced that it had signed an agreement to purchase 50% of the OECs NSR at Delta-1 by paying the sum of $50,000. The agreement also allowed for Delta to purchase the second 50% tranche at anytime by paying the OEC an additional $50,000. Following the purchase of the second 50% tranche, Delta has now purchased the entire NSR Royalty currently owned by the OEC on the Delta-1 Property.

"We are extremely pleased to have concluded this transaction. Completing this transaction at this time should go a long way in building shareholder value in our opinion," says André Tessier, President and CEO of Delta. "Delta would like to take the opportunity to thank the Ontario Prospector's Association and the Ontario Exploration Corporation for facilitating this transaction."

Delta Resources Chosen for the Discovery of the Year

Delta Resources was awarded the 2022 Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award from the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association for its Delta-1 gold project, 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, in the Shebandowan area.

A link to the announcement in the Northern Ontario Business publication is included below.

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/whos-the-best-in-their-field-in-mineral-exploration-7377627#:~:text=Delta%20Resources%20won%20the%202022,historically%20underexplored%20property%20since%202019.

