Westward Gold Appoints Robert Edie as Incoming Vice President Exploration

Vancouver, August 28, 2023 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE:WG), (OTC:WGLIF), (FSE:IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Edie, P.Geo., to the Company's technical team, effective immediately. Over the course of the following month Mr. Edie will be transitioning into a leadership role as Westward's new Vice President Exploration, with the Company's current VP Exploration Mr. Dave Browning stepping down at the end of September.

Mr. Edie has worked as a geologist in Nevada for 13 years, developing an expertise in the discovery and development of Carlin-type gold deposits. He is also an experienced leader, having most recently held the position of Exploration Manager at the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine from 2020 to 2023. Mr. Edie was also formerly Project Manager of the Dark Star gold deposit for Gold Standard Ventures from 2015 to 2017, during which time the company achieved impressive exploration successes and delivered remarkable value to its shareholders.

Following the transition, Mr. Edie will be responsible for managing all of the Company's ongoing interests in Nevada, and will be supported by Westward's seasoned Technical Advisory Committee. This includes Lead Technical Advisor Mr. Steven Koehler, who worked closely with Robert during his tenure at Gold Standard Ventures. Mr. Edie brings a systematic approach and a passion for discovery, with the goal of advancing the Company's projects from exploration successes into economic resources. His experience includes greenfield, brownfield, and near-mine exploration from both surface and underground, working in sediment-hosted gold, epithermal gold, and iron-oxide-copper-gold systems. Mr. Edie is a Professional Geologist and holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from San Diego State University.

Mr. Edie, incoming VP Exploration, noted: "I am thrilled to be joining the team at Westward Gold and for the opportunity to bring my exploration experience to their highly-prospective projects in elephant country. Just a stone's throw away from the Cortez Complex, I believe Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle have the strong potential to develop into a multi-million-ounce economic gold district. I am also highly impressed that the Company was able to acquire additional properties along the Carlin Trend to compliment its flagship asset, and I'm excited to hit the ground running alongside an ambitious and committed management team."

The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Dave Browning for his outstanding work and dedication to Westward over the last 2+ years, and to congratulate him on his next role as Chief Executive Officer of TerraCore Inc., a world leader in hyperspectral imaging. Mr. Browning remains a staunch believer in the potential of the Company's projects and will continue to be a supporter and advocate for Westward as it builds upon the strong foundation he leaves behind.

Mr. Colin Moore, President and CEO, commented: "Through Dave's leadership and execution on the ground, Westward has made immense progress advancing our flagship Toiyabe Project with the discovery of new zones of gold mineralization and the re-interpretation of the geological model. We've also grown from a single-asset company to one that controls nearly 50 sq. km of prospective exploration ground across 5 properties and along both of Nevada's major gold trends. Over the course of the next month, Dave will coordinate an orderly transition ensuring that his intimate knowledge of our projects is not lost."

Mr. Moore continued: "We're extremely fortunate to have found Mr. Edie to take the reins, who brings a wealth of experience in the discovery and advancement of Carlin-type gold deposits in Nevada. On behalf of the Board and Management I'd like to welcome Robert to the team; his drive and enthusiasm for the role fits perfectly with the ethos of our company."

Westward also announces that Ms. Savannah Reyes is resigning from her position as Project Geologist, effective August 31st. The Company would like to thank Ms. Reyes for all her work in support of its extensive exploration activities during her tenure, especially while overseeing drilling activities at site. Westward wishes Savannah all the best in her future endeavours.

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

