Results of General Meeting
28 August 2023 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.
Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.
For further information, please contact:
|
Investors and analysts:
Alicia Brown
Group Manager - External Affairs
Jervois Global
alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com
|
Media:
Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
Mob: +61 420 582 887
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|
Resolution details
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|
Resolution
Result
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
Type
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's
Discretion
|
Abstain
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
Carried /
Not Carried
|
1 Approval to issue Convertible Notes
|
Ordinary
|
913,035,187
97.64%
|
18,313,431
1.96%
|
3,732,876
0.40%
|
1,273,087
|
930,138,245
98.07%
|
18,313,431
1.93%
|
1,273,087
|
Carried
|
2 Ratification of prior issue of Convertible Notes
|
Ordinary
|
913,077,280
97.65%
|
18,271,816
1.95%
|
3,732,876
0.40%
|
1,272,609
|
930,180,338
98.07%
|
18,271,816
1.93%
|
1,272,609
|
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
