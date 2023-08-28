Results of General Meeting

28 August 2023 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: Alicia Brown Group Manager - External Affairs Jervois Global alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1 Approval to issue Convertible Notes Ordinary 913,035,187 97.64% 18,313,431 1.96% 3,732,876 0.40% 1,273,087 930,138,245 98.07% 18,313,431 1.93% 1,273,087 Carried 2 Ratification of prior issue of Convertible Notes Ordinary 913,077,280 97.65% 18,271,816 1.95% 3,732,876 0.40% 1,272,609 930,180,338 98.07% 18,271,816 1.93% 1,272,609 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.