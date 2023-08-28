Menü Artikel
Results of General Meeting

15:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire

28 August 2023 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Alicia Brown

Group Manager - External Affairs

Jervois Global

alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's

Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Not Carried

1 Approval to issue Convertible Notes

Ordinary

913,035,187

97.64%

18,313,431

1.96%

3,732,876

0.40%

1,273,087

930,138,245

98.07%

18,313,431

1.93%

1,273,087

Carried

2 Ratification of prior issue of Convertible Notes

Ordinary

913,077,280

97.65%

18,271,816

1.95%

3,732,876

0.40%

1,272,609

930,180,338

98.07%

18,271,816

1.93%

1,272,609

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


