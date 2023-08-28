ROUYN-NORANDA, Aug. 28, 2023 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration (BRW-TSXV) has announced that Brunswick "have decided to pause all activities in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan in order to redeploy and refocus all efforts toward our James Bay area projects". This is the result in large part due to the discovery of 25 m to 80 m wide outcrops bearing significant spodumene (lithium) mineralization on Globex's Lac Escale property under option to Brunswick (see today's press release). Brunswick followed a spodumene bearing boulder train with extremely large boulders up glaciation to the spodumene bearing outcrop discovery area on Globex's claims. Drilling is slated to begin with a minimum 4,000 m drill program next month.



Lac Escale Regional Geology Map





This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.



