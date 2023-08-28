Medallion Resources Appoints Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza as Interim CEO

VANCOUVER, Aug. 28, 2023 - Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) - "Medallion" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Mr. Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Based in New York City, Mr. Alonso-Mendoza is the founder and managing partner of Amvest Capital Inc., a specialist investment management and corporate finance firm focused solely on the natural resources sector. He brings 15 years of financial and resource markets experience.



The Company also announced the resignations of Mr. Alfredo Ramos Plasencia as Chief Executive Officer and Director and Dr. Kurt Forrester as Chief Technical Officer and Director. Both Mr. Ramos and Dr. Forrester will remain available to Medallion in advisory roles.

Mr. Ramos and Dr. Forrester have been instrumental in advancing the Company's displacement chromatography technology developed by Purdue University. Medallion holds exclusive, worldwide rights to use the patented methodology for the separation of rare earths and other minerals from raw materials other than coal by-products, coal waste and acid mine drainage, and wastes and recyclates from battery and magnet sources.

Medallion's vision is to power the energy transition through innovation in critical minerals. The Company aims to become an owner-operator of critical mineral processing facilities in partnership with upstream feedstock and downstream offtake partners. By leveraging innovative extraction technologies and building a resilient supply chain, Medallion seeks to ensure reliable access to critical minerals while meeting the highest environmental standards.

Mr. Alonso-Mendoza commented, "I'm honored to take on this leadership role in Medallion at such a pivotal moment in the Company's history. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we extend our thanks to Alfredo and Kurt for their valuable technical and commercial contributions to Medallion's growth and development. I look forward to working closely with the Board and our dedicated team to build on the Medallion's impressive foundation."

ABOUT MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD.

Medallion Resources (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) has exclusively licensed patented displacement chromatography methodologies developed by Purdue University from Purdue Research Foundation to separate minerals, including rare earth elements from all raw material feedstocks excluding coal sources and excluding recycled materials from manufacturing wastes and recyclates from battery and magnet sources. Separately, Medallion has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost extraction of rare earth elements from monazite, a phosphate mineral that is a common byproduct of heavy mineral sand operations.

REEs are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, robotics, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines, and strategic defense systems. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing, and the safe management of waste materials. Medallion utilizes the Life Cycle Assessment methodology to support investment and process decision-making.

More about Medallion can be found at www.mdl-innovations.com.

Contacts

Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Interim CEO

+1 212 970 1963 | gam@mdl-innovations.com

Douglas Newby, CFO

+1 212 867 1834 | douglas.newby@mdl-innovations.com

