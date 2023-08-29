Orford Completes Summer 2023 Nunavik Critical Minerals and Gold Exploration Programs

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 - Orford Mining Corp. (Orford) (TSXV: ORM) has completed another successful exploration season for gold and critical minerals in Nunavik, Quebec. Orford has leveraged its competitive advantage in the region based on multi-year local operational experience and logistical preparedness which includes access to its centrally located camp, airstrip and fuel reserves to simultaneously execute multi commodity exploration programs on:

The Nunavik Lithium Properties The high-grade Ni-Cu-PGE West Raglan Property with partner Wyloo Metals The Qiqavik Gold and Copper Belt Projects

Assay results from these programs are pending.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford commented, "The completion of the 2023 multi-commodity exploration programs in Nunavik is a huge achievement for our team. Nunavik offers some of the best geology for mineral deposits in the world and is vastly underexplored. Our first mover advantage for both gold and more recently Lithium exploration in the Cape Smith Belt area of Nunavik has given us a significant advantage over our peers with our established camp, fuel reserve, and knowledge of the area. We look forward to reporting the results of our program results in the coming weeks as they become available."

Orford recently completed a first pass exploration program on its Nunavik Lithium Properties (100% Orford) which consisted of prospecting and ground truthing 529km2 prospective land package. The exploration included prospecting and ground truthing of prospective lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) dykes identified from remote sensing data. In total 1,534 field stations were investigated and a total of 508 pegmatite samples (including 19 channel samples) and 550 till samples have been collected across the 529 km2 of Orford's 100% owned prospective lithium properties, in the Cape Smith area of the Nunavik Region of northern Quebec. Since our last press release on July 24, 2023, Orford has added 21 km2 of new lithium claims or an increase of 4% in area.

The Qiqavik gold belt property (100% Orford) hosts high grade gold occurrences at surface across its more than 40km breadth across multiple project areas. The 2023 work focused on drilling, geophysics and prospecting on the Gerfaut East, Central, Annick and Eric project areas of the belt. In total 34 (Rotary Air Blast (RAB ) holes were drilled for a total of 2,435 metres and 32 -line km of ground IP (Induced polarization) surveys were completed. Orford increased the size of the Qiqavik property by 1.2% and 5 sq kms to cover possible extensions of the Gerfaut East Project area.

The West Raglan Project (49% Orford Mining Corp., 51% Wyloo Metals) hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In July 2023 Orford completed a 1,784 line-km airborne helicopter electromagnetic survey using the VTEM system on the lesser explored south trend of the West Raglan Property which is prospective for Canadian Royalties type Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold and critical mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik, West Raglan and lithium exploration projects comprising a land package totaling over 111,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In early 2023 Orford acquired large claim blocks targeting Lithium in the Nunavik Region. These Lithium claim blocks have been carefully selected as having promising lithium potential after an exhaustive compilation of available data. Orford also has four property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

