Brunswick Exploration Announces Start of Major Prospecting Campaign in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2023 - Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun a major helicopter-supported prospecting initiative in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay ("James Bay") region of Quebec. BRW will operate from three camps simultaneously to aggressively prospect its portfolio. Currently, BRW controls one of the most prospective lithium portfolios in the James Bay with over 250 pegmatite dykes, measuring over 500 meters, across 60 projects.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the rapid discovery of multiple, sizeable spodumene-bearing outcrops at Mirage, we have begun an aggressive campaign to field check the rest of our portfolio. With the end of restrictions related to forest fires, we have redirected all our efforts to the James Bay. Work will initially focus on the Mythril, PLEX, Elrond and Anatacau projects before moving to the other across our other projects.

Start of Prospecting in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay

BRW will operate from three camps during the autumn prospecting campaign: the PLEX camp, the Wabamisk camp (near Anatacau) and the Mirage Outfitter. A minimum of three helicopters will support the initiative with up to six teams operating at any one time. Prospecting is currently underway at Mirage with teams expected to arrive at both the Wabamisk and PLEX camp in the coming days. Prospecting will continue for a minimum of six weeks or for as long as weather conditions permit it. Drilling at Mirage, planned for early September, will occur concurrent to the prospecting campaign.

BRW's portfolio in the James Bay consist of 60 projects with more than 250 pegmatites measuring over 500 meters in strike extent. In addition, there exist hundreds of further pegmatite targets below this 500-meter threshold. Only at PLEX, compilation work has identified over 200 targets to field check. All projects in the James Bay portfolio are situated within 40km from existing infrastructure with the majority of targets being less than 20km from road or power infrastructure.

