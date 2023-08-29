Go Metals Data Share and Deep Learning

Vancouver, August 29, 2023 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual data sharing and service agreement with Gama Explorations Inc. for properties north of Havre-Saint-Pierre on the Cote Nord of Quebec.

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals said, "Our GeoDL application will benefit from additional high-definition EM from the region. By integrating the shared data, we can enhance our exploration models and improve targeting across company properties."

About GeoDL

GeoDL is the Company's deep learning application designed to enhance a variety of map sets including lineament, bedrock, outcrop and prospectivity. The tool is a next generation mining instrument to help generate higher confidence targets with less ground disturbance.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The Company's flagship HSP project has multiple nickel-copper sulphide targets within a 400 square kilometre land package north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

The HSP property hosts multiple magmatic sulphide targets within a potential new nickel belt spanning hundreds of kilometres across the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex in the Grenville Province.

Over 80% of Go Metals' land package remains unexplored by the Company. Current exploration is focused on extending the original AirTEM survey flown in 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

Scott@GoMetals.ca

