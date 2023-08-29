Strathmore Plus Grants Restricted Share Units

Kelowna, August 29, 2023 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,500,000 Restricted share Units ("RSU's") to Directors, Officers, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's equity compensation incentive plan as compensation for ongoing services rendered to the Company. Each RSU, once vested, will allow the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company. 1/3 of the RSUs vest on August 25, 2024, subject to earlier vesting in the event of a change of control and subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") the remaining 2/3 are also subject to vesting terms. The RSU's are subject to the optionees continuing to act as Directors, Officers, and consultants of the Company.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate, and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October and is now applying for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl and Agate.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178924