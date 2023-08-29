Tactical Resources Announces TSXV Listing and CSE Delisting

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2023 - Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF) ("Tactical Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmation from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") that the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") are expected to commence trading on the TSXV effective market open on August 31, 2023.



In connection with the listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist the Common Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The CSE delisting is expected to be effective at the close of the market on August 30, 2023.

The Company's trading symbol "RARE" will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the CSE delisting and TSXV listing. The Company's common shares shall continue to trade on the OTC under the symbol "USREF".

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and holds interests at the Peak Project in western Texas. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock rare earth element development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

About the Peak Project

The Peak project is located 68 miles southeast of El Paso Texas and two miles southeast of the Round Top Rare Earth Element (REE) project owned by Texas Minerals Resources Corporation/USA Rare Earth (20/80% ownership split). Tactical Resources is party to an agreement with the Sierra Blanca quarry that allows, for a fee, access to and a right of first purchase option to tailings material on the Sierra Blanca property, together with certain rights related to development and processing of the tailing material.

