Wescan Announces Resignation Of Vp Of Exploration And Commences Agreement With Terra Modelling Services Inc.

SASKATOON, Aug. 29, 2023 - Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF) ("Wescan" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mark Shimell as Wescan's VP of Exploration effective August 31, 2023. The Company is working with Mr. Shimell to ensure a smooth transition following his departure. Ken MacNeill stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Shimell for his hard work and dedication to Wescan over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavours."

Wescan is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Terra Modelling Services Inc. ("TMS"). TMS is a geological consulting company with expertise from green fields exploration programs to feasibility studies, mine support, and community relations. Owner and principal of TMS, Louis Fourie, stated: "Our geologists have experience in a variety of commodities, including lithium, potash, diamonds, gold, uranium, rare earths and others."

Ken MacNeill, CEO stated: "We look forward to working with the TMS team as I have worked directly with Louis Fourie (P.Geo), Tony French (MSc) and Joe Dickson in the recent past which will ensure a timely transition from Mr. Shimell to TMS."

About Wescan

Wescan is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The common shares of Wescan trade on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "WGF".

