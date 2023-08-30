TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Tactical Resources Corp. ("RARE")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on August 31, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

35,674,480 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 513,405 common shares remain escrowed pursuant to

a pre-existing escrow agreement



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: RARE CUSIP Number: 87357T102



For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2023 and the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Matthew Chatterton Company Address: 1055 West Georgia St., 1500 Royal Centre,

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4N7 Company Phone Number: (778) 613-2068 Company Email Address: info@tacticalresources.com

________________________________________

23/08/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Alaska Energy Metals Corp. ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2023 and July 19, 2023:

Number of Shares -

Brokered: 16,112,500 shares



Number of Shares -

Non-Brokered: 7,637,500 shares



Warrants -

Brokered: 8,056,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,056,250 shares



Warrants -

Non-Brokered: 3,818,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,818,750 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 171 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 297,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 13 2,442,500

Agent's Fee: Emerging Equities Inc. - $29,002.50 cash and 75,006 Compensation

Options

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $32,317.50 cash and 80,794 Compensation

Options

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $280 cash and 700 Compensation Options

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $1,000 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $101,757.50 cash and 254,394 Compensation

Options

PI Financial Corp. - $177,670 cash and 444,175 Compensation Options

Research Capital Corporation - $39,960 cash and 102,900 Compensation

Options

Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. - $2,000 cash and 5,000 Compensation

Options

Cormark Securities Inc. - $7,645 cash and 16,113 Compensation Options

Haywood Securities Inc - $1,200 cash and 3,000 Compensation Options

Hampton Securities Limited - $600 cash and 1,500 Compensation Options

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $9,667.50 cash and 24,169 Compensation

Options



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $63,240 N/A 158,100 Warrants



Agent's Option or Finder's Warrants Terms: Each option or warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on July 27, 2023 and August 4, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Alaska Energy Metals Corp. ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Data Purchase Agreement dated August 16, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary (the "Subsidiary") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") to acquire a database of historical information concerning the Nikolai project in Alaska. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Subsidiary will pay $1,050,000 and the Company will issue 2,000,000 shares, at a deemed price of $0.50 per share, to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 16, 2023 and August 22, 2023.

________________________________________

ALITPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,810,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,810,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,810,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 350,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $15,060 N/A 150,600



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC. ("CYBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,220,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50 (Unchanged)

These warrants were assumed by the Company following the completion of its qualifying transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 18, 2023. For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2023.

________________________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2023.

Number of Shares: 6,263,112 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 FT per share



Warrants: 3,131,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,131,556 non-flow

through shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 615,800



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $44,952.28 N/A 345,787



Finder's Warrants Terms: 246,508 warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a 3 year period from the date of issuance. 99,279 warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.13 for a 3 year period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 85,343,768 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per common share



Warrants: 85,343,768 share purchase warrants to purchase 85,343,768 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 130 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 200,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $112,134.75 140,000 1,865,150

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the

price of $0.09 for period of three years from the date of issuance.



For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 19, 2023, and August 24, 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 12,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA



The Company issued a news release on August 28, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,000,000 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party, in consideration of a loan in the amount of $400,000 for a term of three years, and bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a three-year period.

________________________________________

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, Aug. 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Maintain Transfer Agent; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Osino Resources Corp. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,772,727 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 1, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 1, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.35



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,454,455 shares with 4,772,727 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 17, 2021.

________________________________________

PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment and Shares

for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment:

Further to convertible debentures pursuant to the Company's Qualifying Transaction originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective October 18, 2021, the Exchange has consented to an amendment of the Original Convertible Debentures (the "Amended Convertible Debentures"):

Original Convertible Debentures

Maturity Dates: July 26, 2023 and September 8, 2023



Amended Convertible

Debentures Maturity Date: December 1, 2023



Original Convertible Debentures

Conversion Period Expiry Dates: July 26, 2023 and September 8, 2023



Amended Convertible

Debenture Conversion Period

Expiry Date: December 1, 2023



The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $2,395,000 from the Original Convertible Debentures. All other details of the Amended Convertible Debentures remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debentures.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 15, 2021, July 25, 2023, and August 28, 2023, and the Filing Statement dated September 21, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Shares for Debt:

Pursuant to the press release dated July 25, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,755,173 units of the Company ("Units") at a deemed price of $0.04 per Unit to settle matured convertible debentures of $105,000 in principal, plus $5,207 of accrued interest, to arm's length parties for an aggregate amount of $110,207. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Whole Warrant may be exercised to purchase one additional Share for $0.08 per Share, for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby after four months and one day from the date of issuance, if the Shares trade or close on the Exchange at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company has the right to give notice to the Warrant holders by way of press release, that the Warrants expiry will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors.



Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 25, 2023, and August 28, 2023.

________________________________________

Record Resources Inc. ("REC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, Aug. 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange