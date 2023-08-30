Regency to present at Beaver Creek Summit Announces Private Placement of up to CAD$1.5 Million at $0.20 per Unit

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2023 - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency" or the "Company", (TSXV: RSMX) and (OTCQB: RSMXF) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 2023 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek Colorado from September 12 to 15.

The Beaver Creek Summit is recognized as one of the world's premier independent investment conferences focused on explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals.

Executive Chairman Bruce Bragagnolo stated "We are excited to showcase Regency and our new high grade gold-copper-silver discovery at our wholly owned Dios Padre Project in Sonora, Mexico. Drill results to date include REG-22-01 which intersects 35.8 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver along with 13.97 g/t Au, 50.25 g/t Ag and 1.11 % Cu over 9.8 m as well as REG-23-14 which intersects 35.9m of 5.51 g/t Au including 29.4m of 6.32 g/t Au. Indications are that Dios Padre is a large, long lived magmatic-hydrothermal Au-Cu-Ag system with multiple overprinting events. Assay results from 7 additional drill holes are expected shortly."

Regency has arranged, subject to regulatory approval, a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500,000 Units at a price of CAD$0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of CAD$1.5 Million. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years following the date of issuance. Closing of the private placement is anticipated to take place shortly.

There will be finders fees payable in cash or securities, as permitted by the policies of the Exchange equal to 6% cash and 6% broker warrants of the proceeds raised by the finder.

All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. ?

The proceeds will be used for general working capital.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Company director Michael Tucker, P.Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency is a gold-copper-silver exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico. Drill results to date at Dios Padre include REG-22-01 which intersects 35.8 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver along with 13.97 g/t Au, 50.25 g/t Ag and 1.11 % Cu over 9.8 m as well as REG-23-14 which intersects 35.9m of 5.51 g/t Au including 29.4m of 6.32 g/t Au.

