EnviroGold Global to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, September 7, 2023

07:05 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, August 30, 2023 - EnviroGold Global Ltd. (CSE:NVRO)(OTCQB:ESGLF)(FSE:YGK) ("EnviroGold Global" or the "Company"), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM (Local Time -PST). Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mark B. Thorpe will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023
Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM Eastern Time (2:30 PM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48835

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with EnviroGold, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver (BC).

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a CleanTech company that uses proprietary technologies to reduce the environmental liabilities of wastes from mining projects while maximizing return for its shareholders. The company is dedicated to establishing ESG and circular economy leadership by profitably reprocessing and remediating mine waste (tailings) to recover precious, critical, and strategic metals - including gold, silver, copper, zinc and nickel.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Dr. Mark B. Thorpe - CEO
Phone: +1-416-777-6720
Email: InvestorRelations@EnviroGoldGlobal.com

SOURCE: Company Name via Planet MicroCap



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777750/EnviroGold-Global-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-VANCOUVER-2023-on-Wednesday-September-6-2023-1x1-Meetings-on-Thursday-September-7-2023


EnviroGold Global Ltd.

EnviroGold Global Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CU5T
CA29408C1005
www.envirogoldglobal.com
