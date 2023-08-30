Deep-South Appoints Experienced Mining Lawyer Matthew Starnes as Independent Director

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2023 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or the Company) (TSX-V: DSM) announces the appointment of Matthew Starnes as an independent Director.

Mr. Starnes is a lawyer with over 25 years of experience. Mr. Starnes is currently a consultant Peerpoint lawyer with Allen & Overy in Tokyo specializing in mining law. He acts as senior external counsel to Base Resources Toliara Sands project in Madagascar. Prior to this he was legal counsel in Sumitomo Corporation's Mineral Resources Division in Tokyo, Japan. Among other things, he was responsible for legal aspects of Sumitomo's investment in the multi-billion Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile and was also part of the team for the multi-billion Ambatovy nickel and cobalt project in Madagascar. Prior to joining Sumitomo Mr. Starnes was the General Counsel and Deputy President of the Ambatovy project during its construction phase where, among other things, he was responsible for closing a $2.1 billion financing. Mr. Starnes has also practiced as a corporate lawyer with major law firms in Montreal. He is a Director of Critical Elements Corporation that is developing a lithium project in Quebec. He holds a B.A. in English and History from McGill University in and a joint LLB/BCL from McGill University in Montreal.

Mr. Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO of Deep-South stated that: "We are very proud to have Mr. Starnes joining our Board of Directors. His appointment is a very strong move into the development of the company. His vast experience in the mining industry and his qualifiquations add considerable strength to Deep-South."

The appointment of Mr. Starnes is conditional to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The company holds an interest in the Haib Copper project in Namibia and in three exploration projects in the heart of the Copperbelt in Zambia. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at +1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.