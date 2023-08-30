Foremost Lithium Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2023 - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company"), a North American hard-rock lithium exploration company, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ 's professionals including Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ, and Michael Kim, Managing Director at MZ North America, both who will work closely with Foremost Lithium's management starting on August 29, 2023 to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The contract with MZ ends on August 28, 2024. MZ's work will highlight Foremost's position at the forefront of the Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution as a strategically located hard-rock lithium exploration company, empowering North America's clean energy economy. Michael Kim will advise Foremost Lithium in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets including LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Foremost is strongly positioned to capture share in the lithium market and support the battery metals supply chain in North America," said Jason Barnard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foremost Lithium. "We feel this engagement with the team at MZ Group will increase our visibility and communicate our vision in the investment community. We will leverage MZ's expertise and network to increase exposure of our Company following our recent uplisting to the Nasdaq."

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, added: "Foremost's strategic Canadian location at the tip of the 'NAFTA Superhighway' provides easy access to North American battery and EV manufacturing sites and the opportunity to participate in the accelerating demand for a domestic lithium supply. Additionally, battery and EV manufacturers - including LG Energy Solutions, Mercedes Benz, and Volkswagen1 - are now securing their raw materials directly with miners and junior explorers to secure their supply, giving Foremost key strategic competitive advantages for commercialization. We look forward to sharing the story with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors."

The engagement is for an initial 12-month term, commencing on August 28, 2023. Under the terms of the engagement, the Company will pay MZ an independent consulting fee of an initial fee of USD $15,625 and there after USD $12,500 per month. In addition, the Company has agreed that, subject to regulatory approval, it will allot and grant to MZ an aggregate of 30,900 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $5.65 (USD $4.04) per share2.

Foremost has also engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG"), a Toronto-based IIROC dealer-member to assist with market making activities. ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost market making firm, ITG provides market making and liquidity provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success. The Company has agreed to pay ITG a fee of $6,500 per month for the duration of the contract, with an initial term of three months, followed by consecutive one-month terms unless cancelled by either party on 30 days' notice.

For more information on Foremost Lithium, please visit the Company's website at www.foremostlithium.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to FMST@mzgroup.us or call Michael Kim at +1 (737) 289-0835.

