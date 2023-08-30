Tearlach to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, August 30, 2023 - Tearlach Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TEA) (OTC:TELHF) (FRANKFURT:V44) ("Tearlach" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol TELHF.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors," said Charles Ross, "We believe that trading on the OTCQB can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets."

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB has helped companies build considerable shareholder value, including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TEA.

About Tearlach:

Tearlach, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is a Canadian exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing lithium projects. Tearlach is focused on advancing its flagship Gabriel Project in Tonopah, Nevada, bordering American Lithium's TLC Deposit, and has completed 11 drill holes on the Gabriel Property. Tearlach has three lithium assets in Ontario: Final Frontier, Georgina Stairs, and New Frontier. Final Frontier is located adjacent to and near Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium deposit north of Red Lake. Georgina Stairs is located northeast of Rock Tech Lithium's Georgia Lake deposit near Beardmore. Tearlach has two lithium assets in Quebec: Rose-Fliszar-Muscovite Project in the James Bay area and Shelby Project adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette lithium project and Winsome Resources' Cancet and Adina lithium projects. Tearlach also has the Savant Property, an exploration stage Gold-Silver-Copper Property, in Northwestern Ontario. Tearlach's primary objective is to position itself as North America's leading lithium exploration and development company. For more information, please get in touch with the Company at info@tearlach.ca or visit our website at www.tearlach.ca, or our Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages for project updates and related background information.

