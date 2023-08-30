Durango Provides Update on Quebec Properties

Vancouver, August 30, 2023 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") provides an exploration update on its wholly owned Québec properties.

Due to the exceptional forest fires occurring in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of northern Québec this summer it has been challenging to carry out mineral exploration work on Durango's Québec properties. Québec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts), announced prohibitions regarding forest access on crown land and closed roads for public safety several times this summer which led Durango to pause its planned work programs. Durango is currently in the process of scheduling its mapping and drill programs for the fall of 2023 when site access is attainable.

The Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts announced an extended claim validity period for an additional 12 months on existing mineral claims effective August 14, 2023, due to the ongoing forest fires and road closures. Additional updates will be announced as soon as they become available on the upcoming exploration programs.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake and Troilus gold camps in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, the COVID-19 pandemic, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.