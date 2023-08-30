Global Energy Metals Announces High-Tech Metals Summer Sampling Program Returns Encouraging Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Assays at the Werner Lake Cobalt Project

Vancouver, August 30, 2023 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented battery metal projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to report that High-Tech Metals Limited ("High-Tech"), an equity investee of GEMC, has is pleased to announce significant results have been achieved through the Ni-Cu-Co geochemical assessment of 209 rock samples collected during the 2023 field season at Werner Lake Project (Werner Lake, or the Project) located in northwestern Ontario.

The results are extremely encouraging for Werner Lake and confirm the Cu-Co potential of the Project, as well as the discovery of high-grade nickel sulphide at surface. With 209 samples taken as part of the program, 12 samples exceeded grades of more than 1% cobalt or 1% copper and 3 samples returned results greater than 1% Ni. These over-limit samples are being re-assayed with results pending.

HIGHLIGHTS

High-grade nickel sulphide (greater than 1% Ni) rock chips at Werner Lake, which has predominately been explored for cobalt and copper. Rock chips also returned high grade samples including 6.22% Cu and 1% Co.

Three surface samples exceeded grades of 1% Ni (exceeded upper detection limit) over-limit assays of these samples are pending.

Additionally, more than 12 samples exceeded grades of 1% cobalt or 1% copper (exceeded upper detection limit) including individual sample results of: Sample F0015125 - 6.22% Cu and 0.5% Co; Sample F0015010 - 3.48% Cu and 1% Ni; Sample F0014501 - 1% Co and 0.2% Cu; and, Sample F0015073 - 1% Ni and 0.8% Cu.

The discovery of the nickel sulphide potential will now be prioritized and targeted for the upcoming HTM drilling program scheduled to begin towards the end of September.

The HTM field team collected 209 rock samples over the course of June and July, and coupled with results from the spring ground magnetic survey, has greatly assisted in delineating the Ni-Cu-Co drill targets.

These results support the systematic exploration approach that High-Tech is taking in unlocking value at Werner Lake and has encouraged the Company to explore further Nickel sulphide potential in the area.

The old Gordon Lake Mine is located 3.5 km to the East of Werner Lake, which produced 1,370,285 tons averaging 0.92% Ni and 0.47% Cu and has existing reserves of 170,420 tonnes averaging 0.85% Ni and 0.35% Cu. To the west of Werner Lake is the Norpax Deposit that has a historic resource of 1,010,000 tonnes 1.2% Ni and 0.5% Cu

HTM is looking forward to building upon its current Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) at Werner Lake which currently totals 720,000 lbs @ 0.51% Co 0.24% Cu.

HTM is actively evaluating numerous new project possibilities near Werner Lake. It is consistently conducting thorough internal assessments of projects that align with the Company's goal of specializing in battery metals. Of special interest are ventures that enhance the Company's involvement in the recently discovered nickel potential of Werner Lake.

1. Parker 1988 in Ontario Geological Survey Open File Report 5975 "Geology of Nickel-Copper-Chromite Deposits and Cobalt-Copper Deposits at Werner-Rex-Bug Lakes, English River Subprovince, Northwestern Ontario"

2. Canadian Mines Handbook 1963, pg 215

3. High-Tech Metals Limited Replacement Prospectus dated 8 November 2023.

This follows the successful orientation ground geophysical program, (Refer to High-Tech's ASX Releases dated 20th April 2023 and 26th May 2023) which was pivotal in identifying potential mineral deposits and improving the understanding of the geological structure of the area.

High-Tech is in the final steps of planning its maiden drill program at Werner Lake targeting high priority drill targets, with drilling planned for this Fall/Autumn. Drill targeting is focussing on proximity of significant base metal results with high magnetic anomalies.

In January 2023 GEMC completed the divestment of its 70% interest in the Werner Lake Project to High-Tech. The Company currently holds 2.5 million High-Tech shares representing a 7.61% interest in the ASX company. See news release linked here: https://globalenergymetals.com/news/global-energy-metals-announces-high-tech-metals-raises-aud-4.718m-lists-on-the-asx-and-completes-on-acquisition-of-the-werner/.

For further details regarding the Werner Lake Cobalt Project and the geochemical assessment of 209 rock samples, including the project updates, highlights, images and maps, please see High-Tech Metals website https://hightechmetals.com.au/.

High-Tech Metals Limited

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX:HTM) is an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of its flagship, 100 per cent owned Werner Lake Cobalt Project (the Project) located in north-western Ontario, within the Kenora Mining District, approximately 85 km north-northwest of Kenora, Ontario and approximately 170 km east-northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Project was acquired from Global Energy Metals Corp. (70%) and Marquee Resources Limited (30%).

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., a Director and shareholder is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

