TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

LITHIUM ION Energy Ltd. ("ION")

[formerly ION Energy Ltd. ("ION")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 5, 2023, the Company has changed its name to Lithium ION Energy Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 1, 2023, the common shares of Lithium ION Energy Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of ION Energy Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

60,716,034 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 0 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ION (NO CHANGE)

CUSIP Number: 53680X103 (NEW)

LYCOS ENERGY INC. ("LCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of Lycos Energy Inc. (the "Company") on June 14, 2023, and a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on August 24, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (8) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, September 1, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "Oil And Gas Exploration, Development And Production" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

39,768,500 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: LCX (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 55082H206 (NEW)

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated August 29, 2023, effective at the open, Friday, September 1, 2023, trading in the shares of MedMira Inc, (the "Company") will resume, the Company's transfer agent services having been reinstated.

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Bedford Metals Corp. ("BFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 9, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $447,500

Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 4,068,182 common shares at $0.11 per share of principal outstanding.

Maturity date: August 18, 2028

Warrants 4,067,775 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of 5 years from the date of issuance and entitles the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.11 per share.

Interest rate: 8.0% per annum. Interest will be settled in cash unless Exchange approval to be settled in securities.

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Finder's Fee: N/A



The Company issued a news release on August 18, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,178,572

Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.0625 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise, the warrants will expire on the 30th day.

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 (3,928,572 warrants)

$0.15 (1,250,000 warrants)

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 27, 2023 (3,928,572 warrants)

September 27, 2024 (1,250,000 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 27, 2025

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,857,143 Quebec flow-through shares with 3,928,572 share purchase warrants attached and 2,500,000 common shares with 1,250,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 30, 2021.

NAMSYS INC. ("CTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by NamSys Inc (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 24, 2023, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,364,316 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from August 30, 2023 to August 30, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2023.

