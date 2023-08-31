Fission Expands Technical Team; PLS Development Progressing on Schedule

ir@fissionuranium.com

www.fissionuranium.com

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF

FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, Aug. 31, 2023 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its technical team as it continues to advance the PLS project, a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill, in Saskatchewan, Canada. With deep expertise in all aspects of mine engineering, health and safety, and mineral processing, Fission has brought together one of the most experienced mine development teams in the uranium industry.

Fission is additionally pleased to announce the opening of its Saskatoon operations office and La Loche community office in Saskatchewan, as well as the appointment of Eric Sylvestre as community liaison coordinator.

Ross McElroy, President, and CEO for Fission, commented, "With our new staff members - all of whom are leaders in their fields - Fission Uranium now has one of the most experienced uranium development and operations teams in the sector. We continue to progress through the engineering design, environmental assessment and permitting phases at PLS on schedule, and our expanded team will enable us to maintain this strong rate of advancement."

Ryan Frey, Mineral Processing Manager: Applied Geochemist with 19 years of processing experience in the mining sector specifically in hydrometallurgy processes, environmental monitoring and modelling, process philosophy development, commissioning activities, nuclear waste processing and wastewater management. Direct operations management experience as an operations and process supervisor in the uranium industry with Orano Canada Inc.

Amitabha Majumder, P.Eng., PMP, Engineering Project Manager: Mechanical Engineer with over 20 years of experience in Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Plant design, Underground mine infrastructure design, construction supervision and commissioning. Direct uranium operations experience includes project engineering and mechanical engineering lead responsibilities with Orano Canda Inc at the McClean Lake mill.

Neil Chambers, P.Eng., Mine Engineering Manager: Mining Engineer with over ten years of experience in Mine Design and Planning and Scheduling with engineering experience with long hole open stoping and mechanised cut and fill mining methods. Direct operations experience includes mine engineering and technical department supervision, ventilation planning, ground control, drilling and blasting and mine site remediation.

Thomas Bayer, CRSP, Safety, Health and Training Manager: Mine Safety professional with over 30 years of radiation, health, safety and training experience in the uranium mining sector in Saskatchewan and Namibia. Direct uranium operations experience includes surface and underground mine rescue and emergency response, safety management systems, radiation protection, regulatory and quality management, and risk assessment.

Eric Sylvestre, Community Liaison Coordinator: Certified teacher with 20 years of First Nation political experience in northern Saskatchewan, including economic development, band management and leadership positions such as Tribal chief with the Meadow Lake Tribal Council. Direct industry experience with land and resource management, environmental stewardship and traditional territory agreements.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is an award-winning Canadian-based resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development. The company is the owner and developer of the PLS uranium project - a proposed high-grade mine and mill located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"

__________________________________

Ross McElroy, President and CEO

www.fissionuranium.com

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission and Fission Uranium which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.