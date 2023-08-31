Silverstock Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, August 31, 2023 - Silverstock Metals Inc. (CSE: STK) ("Silverstock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Lesia Burianyk, CPA, CA has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Burianyk has more than 15 years of industry experience, primarily focused on the natural resources sector, and has extensive knowledge of financial reporting practices and requirements for public companies. She is a graduate of Simon Fraser University where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration. Ms. Burianyk gained experience as an audit manager at a Canadian audit firm providing reporting and accounting assurance services to Canadian publicly traded companies.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mrs. Leah Hodges has been appointed as Corporate Secretary. Mrs. Hodges is the principal of Benchmark Governance, providing corporate compliance, administration, and governance support to private and public companies in the resource and technology sectors. Mrs. Hodges has over 15 years of experience serving on, and for, numerous boards of directors of publicly listed companies.

Ms. Burianyk and Mrs. Hodges succeed Mr. Roger Foster as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary respectively, following his resignation from the roles and as a director effective August 31, 2023. Silverstock wishes to thank Mr. Foster for his time with the Company and wishes him luck in his future endeavors.

About Silverstock Metals Inc.

Silverstock is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct the exploration of its Gold Cutter Property. The Gold Cutter Property is comprised of two contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 1,821.1 hectares and is located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Silverstock Metals Inc.

Jonathan Fruchter

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Fruchter

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

+1 (203) 905-9939

jonathan@silverstockmetals.com

