Avanti Gold Corp. Announces Investor Relations Agreement with King Tide Media LLC and Agreement with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Vancouver, August 31, 2023 - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X37) (the "Company") announces that it has engaged the services of King Tide Media LLC ("King Tide") to provide investor and public relation services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable legislation. King Tide will receive a fee of US$100,000 for 120 days of marketing services. The agreement between the Company and King Tide is for a period of 120 days (the "Term"). If the agreement is not terminated prior to the end of the Term, then the Term will be automatically renewed for a subsequent one month term. No stock options or other equity compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. King Tide's contact information is as follows: 616 - 806 Windward Way, Lantana, Florida, USA 33462, attention: James Filippone, email: james@kingtidemedia.net, telephone: 843.368.7691. King Tide does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, King Tide and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Red Cloud Agreement") dated August 28, 2023 with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("RCFS"), whereby RCFS has agreed to provide certain advisory services (the "Advisory Services") to the Company including advice on marketing and social media activities. In consideration for the Advisory Services the Company has agreed to pay a fee of $10,000 per month for a period of 12 months. If the agreement is not terminated prior to the end of the term, then the term will be automatically renewed on a month by month basis. No stock options or other equity compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. RCFS's contact information is as follows: Suite 1400 - 120 Adelaide Street W, Toronto Ontario, M5H 1T1, attention: Alan Lourenco, email: alourenco@redcloudsecurities.com, telephone: 647.456.3500. RCFS does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, RCFS and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

