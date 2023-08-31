District Copper Congratulates Copper Fox for Its Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eaglehead Project in British Columbia

Vancouver, August 31, 2023 - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to congratulate Copper Fox (TSXV: CUU) on the results of an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") on Eaglehead copper-gold-molybdenum-silver porphyry copper project located in northwestern British Columbia (see Copper Fox news release August 30, 2023). District Copper holds a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") on the property. Copper Fox has the right to purchase 50% of the NSR for $1,000,000.

Jevin Werbes, President and CEO of District Copper commented, "We are extremely pleased to see that Copper Fox is moving the Eaglehead Project forward. The application of all the old and new data on the project has allowed the operator to gain new insights into the geological setting of the mineralization, a necessary step for further exploration and development of the project."

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please visit www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company's profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-363-2506.

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

