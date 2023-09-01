Strathmore Plus Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,000,000

Kelowna, September 1, 2023 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Deep-South" or the "Company") ("Strathmore Plus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for the sale of up to 1,818,182 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.80 for a period of 24 months from the issue date of the Unit.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including for the approval of the listing of the Common Shares issuable from the sale of the Units on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares issuable from the sale of the Units and upon the exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months and one day from the issue date of the Unit in accordance with applicable securities laws. A finder's fee may be paid on a portion of the proceeds from the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus has three uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate, and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. Strathmore has received an exploration permit for both Beaver Rim and Agate projects and is now waiting for the exploration/drilling permit approval for Night Owl.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179330