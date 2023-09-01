Nine Mile Metals Appoints Mr. Kevin Hicks as Director

VANCOUVER, Sept. 01, 2023 - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Kevin Hicks to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Hicks is a very successful oil and gas industry professional for 38 years in Texas and Oklahoma. Early in his career, he designed and implemented numerous groundbreaking data acquisition and control technologies. He then moved on to large project management, primarily in the area of data management. Kevin has a Patent for data systems technology in the oil and gas sector. Kevin is the current CEO of Have Blue Capital Corp., an investment corporation focused on Critical Mineral Investments in Canada, US, and South America. Kevin holds a Masters of Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma State University.

"We are pleased and honoured to welcome Kevin Hicks to the Board of Directors of Nine Mile Metals as an active member. Kevin's skill set and professional successes will help guide Nine Mile and our projects to new heights and future successes. Kevin Hicks is a significant shareholder of Nine Mile and shares our business strategy and vision for the Company," stated Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME) VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS; California Lake VMS; Canoe Landing Lake (East-West) VMS and the new Wedge VMS Projects. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

"Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA"

CEO and Director

T: 506-804-6117

E: patrick@ninemilemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.