TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2023 - VVC Exploration Corp. ("VVC" or the "Company") announces our Annual General Meeting will be held on November 16, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm (ET), with a Record Date of October 2, 2023. Following the mailing of Proxy Material to shareholders around October 11, shareholders will be able to download the Proxy Material, including the Information Circular Booklet, from www.sedarplus.ca and/or from the Company's website.

This year's AGM will be a virtual meeting, with no In-Person voting, and all voting by Proxy. The deadline for Proxy Voting will be 2:00 pm (ET) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, however shareholders are encouraged to vote early.

Registration will be required to attend the virtual AGM, either as a shareholder or a guest with instructions on the website at: www.vvcresources.com/shareholders-meeting and in the Information Circular. Following the formal business session, management will update the Company's activities and projects, and will be available to answer questions from shareholders, subject to Securities Laws regarding "Selective Disclosure".

"We look forward to meeting our shareholders at the AGM," said Terry Martell, Chairman of VVC. "We will be providing a much-needed update on our projects and investments."

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.

